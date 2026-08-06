Three candidates sought for InfoReg membership

Advocate Pansy Tlakula, chairperson of the Information Regulator

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Serviceshas invited nominations for candidates to join the Information Regulator (InfoReg).

The portfolio committee seeks three members – two full-time and one part-time – for appointment, for a period of five years.

In a statement, the committee says a list of all the nominations/applications received with accompanying CVs, suitably redacted of personal information, will be published on Parliament’s website for public comment on the suitability of candidates.

Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process, it adds.

“In terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) of 2013, members of the regulator must be appropriately qualified, fit and proper South African citizens,” says the committee.

“Nominations must be accompanied by a CV providing the nominee’s full name, ID number and gender; contact details, including physical address, cell number and e-mail address; relevant previous experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned); and academic qualifications.”

Applications must also contain the full name, address/e-mail address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination and a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee.

Nominees are requested to indicate whether they would be available to serve as a member of the regulator in a full-time or part-time capacity.

Headed by advocate Pansy Tlakula, the InfoReg is, among other duties, empowered to monitor and enforce compliance by public and private bodies with the provisions of South Africa’s data privacy law POPIA.

As of 30 June 2021, the Information Regulator took over the regulatory mandate functions relating to the Promotion of Access to Information Act from the South African Human Rights Commission.

All public nominations must be sent to Mr V Ramaano at vramaano@parliament.gov.za, by no later than 31 August.