Two candidates up for InfoReg membership

Parliament’s justice committee recommended the appointment of two candidates to fill the vacant positions at the Information Regulator.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has recommended two candidates to fill the vacant positions at the Information Regulator (InfoReg).

This follows a public input call and interview process of seven candidates over two days for the positions. The InfoReg has one full-time and one part-time vacancies.

In a statement, the committee recommends Alison Tilley for the part-time position and Nomagcina Mtshontshi for the full-time vacancy over a five-year term.

“In terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) of 2013, members of the regulator must be appropriately qualified, fit and proper South African citizens,” says the committee.

“Furthermore, at least one of those appointed must have experience as a practising advocate or attorney, or a professor of law at a university; and the remainder must be appointed on account of any other qualifications, expertise and experience relating to the objects of the regulator.”

Headed by advocate Pansy Tlakula, the InfoReg is, among other duties, empowered to monitor and enforce compliance by public and private bodies with the provisions of South Africa’s data privacy law POPIA.

As of 30 June 2021, the Information Regulator took over the regulatory mandate functions relating to the Promotion of Access to Information Act from the South African Human Rights Commission.