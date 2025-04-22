Three real-world challenges solved by Switchcom Distribution and Huawei eKit

Maximise your investment with Switchcom Distribution.

In today’s fast-paced ICT landscape, service providers face unique challenges in deploying and maintaining reliable, future-ready networks. The key to overcoming these challenges lies not just in using the right technology but in partnering with the right distributor. As a Gold Distribution Partner of Huawei eKit, Switchcom Distribution ensures that the service providers receive the best-in-class products along with expert local support, streamlined logistics and tailored deployment solutions.

Huawei’s eKit is designed to meet real-world challenges with efficiency and ease. From simplified deployment to comprehensive support, the Huawei eKit empowers service providers to optimise their network operations while ensuring dependable connectivity.

Huawei eKit and Switchcom Distribution is the winning combination for service providers.

Accelerating rapid deployments

Traditional network deployments can be complex, cumbersome and time and resource-intensive, impacting speed to market, profitability and customer satisfaction. With Huawei eKit and official partner Switchcom Distribution, service providers can:

Speed up network deployments with plug-and-play access points and switches to reduce installation timelines.

Simplify network deployment with an intuitive cloud platform that centralises management controls, ensuring near seamless device configuration.

Eliminate supply chain delays by leveraging Switchcom Distribution’s local stock availability and fast order fulfilment, ensuring hardware arrives on time.

Receive deployment guidance from Switchcom Distribution’s team of experts, who provide personalised support to help service providers scale efficiently.

By partnering with Switchcom Distribution, service providers get cutting-edge technology with streamlined deployment processes backed by a team that understands the local market and operational challenges.

Enabling better insights and network control

Effective network management requires near real-time insights, robust control mechanisms and proactive monitoring. However, many service providers struggle with managing multiple sites, troubleshooting issues remotely and ensuring network uptime. Huawei’s eKit includes world-class tools to enhance and simplify ongoing management and enhance network performance. Huawei eKit, backed by Switchcom Distribution, addresses these challenges by offering:

An intuitive cloud-based management platform offers actionable insights, enabling real-time performance monitoring, swift issue detection and network adjustments – all remotely.

Intelligent diagnostic tools to simplify maintenance, reduce downtime and ensure optimal network performance.

Ongoing technical support from Switchcom Distribution’s local experts, ensuring service providers can quickly resolve issues without long wait times or overseas delays.

Switchcom Distribution doesn’t just supply Huawei’s eKit – it ensures that service providers fully leverage its capabilities through expert guidance, hands-on training and post-sales support that keeps networks running at peak performance.

World-class technology with cost-effective local support

Budget constraints and unpredictable costs often prevent service providers from accessing high-quality networking solutions. While Huawei’s eKit is designed for cost-efficiency, only Switchcom Distribution ensures that service providers maximise their investment with localised pricing, flexible solutions and end-to-end support.

The AP761 access points deliver exceptional coverage and support high user capacity, ensuring stable performance even in high-density environments.

Whether deploying networks for small businesses or expanding public WiFi in underserved regions, the Huawei eKit’s modular architecture adapts to projects in size and scope.

Exclusive three-year swap-out warranty is available only through Switchcom Distribution, providing peace of mind and uninterrupted service delivery.

Localised experience meets global innovation with Huawei’s cutting-edge technology and Switchcom Distribution’s on-the-ground support; service providers benefit from a truly integrated solution.

By choosing Switchcom Distribution as your trusted partner, you gain access to world-leading technology, backed by local expertise and a dedicated support team that ensures your network is deployed smoothly and remains future-ready.

Why Switchcom Distribution is the only choice for Huawei eKit deployment

As Huawei’s eKit distributor, Switchcom Distribution doesn’t just supply the technology – it delivers a complete solution. From pre-sales consultation to post-installation support, Switchcom Distribution ensures that service providers experience a seamless, profitable and scalable deployment process.

Local stock availability – no long shipping delays; get your equipment when you need it.

End-to-end expert support – from design to troubleshooting, our team is here to assist.

Training and resources – ensure your team can deploy, manage and scale networks with confidence.

Unmatched reliability – with a trusted long-term partner, you get stability in both technology and support.



When you partner with Switchcom Distribution, you’re not just buying hardware – you’re investing in a faster, more efficient and highly supported network deployment strategy.

This combination of localised support and global innovation allows service providers to expand operations, enhance service quality and deliver impactful connectivity solutions tailored to meet their needs.

Discover how easy, profitable and reliable deployments can be when you partner with Switchcom Distribution and Huawei.

Switchcom Distribution

Phone: (010) 007 2555

E-mail: sales@switchcom.co.za

Website: www.Switchcom.co.za

* Terms and conditions apply.