Tibu Health set to grow across East Africa with Google Workspace foundation by Incentro Africa

Tibu Health has streamlined operations by using Google Workspace.

Tibu Health, an innovative omnichannel health technology company based in Kenya, is preparing to grow its footprint across East Africa on the backbone of Google Workspace implemented by Incentro Africa – a Digicloud Africa Google partner and a leading digital transformation company in East Africa.

Tibu Health, founded in 2018, uses advanced health and logistics technologies to digitise health services and make primary healthcare more accessible. The company is growing rapidly and now has a team of nearly 40 people and its sights set on expansion into the rest of the East African region.

Peter Gikera, CTO and co-founder of Tibu Health, says the company’s day-to-day operations and growth have been streamlined by using Google Workspace as the foundation for the business.

He explains that Tibu Health’s initial approach to communication had been informal, with team members using their personal e-mails to collaborate. Gikera set up a Google Workspace subscription and managed it internally. However, as the company grew, it saw a need for a more professional and secure communication platform, and looked to partner with an expert service provider.

Gikera says: “When we launched, we had a team of less than 10 people and managed Google Workspace ourselves. But as soon as we started to grow, we started hitting the cap on the number of files and storage space we needed. The number of medical files or SOPs, internal documents and e-mails grew over time, and costs were rising. We could either continue managing it ourselves or look for a third party to assist us. We were introduced to Incentro Africa, and partnering with them was no-brainer, because they could offer us Google Workspace far more affordably than if we procured it ourselves.”

By partnering with Incentro Africa, Tibu Health was able to move to a higher tier of Google Workspace at a discounted price, going from Business Standard to Enterprise Starter.

Elizabeth Akinyi, Head of Work Transformation for Africa at Incentro Africa, explains that this move gave Tibu Health access to more features while simultaneously reducing their overall costs. She says: “The key priority for us initially was rightsizing the solution to ensure that they would be buying only what their users needed. As a Google partner in the region, we have the capacity to negotiate with Google, so we moved them to the Enterprise Starter tier and unlocked better region-based pricing for them.”

Unlocking new benefits

The partnership with Incentro Africa has had a transformative impact on Tibu Health, improving everything from internal operations to patient communication.

Gikera says the upgrade unlocked new features and functionality: “We now enjoy additional productivity and collaboration functionality and we have more storage capacity. Incentro Africa made the move seamless, and continues to support us and offer us webinars and workshops from time to time, to introduce staff to new features within Google Workspace,” he says.

With Google Workspace, Tibu Health’s teams are now more productive and better organised. Features like Google Drive and shared documents have streamlined internal processes, and the use of Google Calendar for meetings is so ingrained in their culture that 'if it's not on the calendar, it doesn't exist'.

Because Tibu Health manages sensitive information, the security around Google Workspace was a priority for the company. The Google Workspace managed solution has significantly enhanced data security. Google’s alerts on exposed passwords have allowed Tibu Health to quickly reset accounts, protecting sensitive patient data and ensuring business continuity.

Gikera says: “We have internal company documents and data that we share among ourselves that is private and confidential. So having control over who gets to see what is very, very important to us. With Google Workspace, we have features that help us secure and manage all that. One feature that we make use of allows us to enforce two-factor authentication company-wide to prevent accounts from being leaked or being used by unauthorised individuals.”

The integration of Google's Gemini has been a welcome game-changer. Tibu Health employees now use it to summarise and refine e-mails, and the AI’s functionality has dramatically reduced the time spent on critical tasks like drafting grant applications.

Gikera says: “From a manager's perspective, when we are drafting KPIs or various documents that we need to submit, Gemini is a great help. When you’re drafting 10 or 20 e-mails a day, Gemini is a lifesaver for quickly refining the draft, checking for typos and rewriting things in a professional manner. Sometimes I think I might be becoming a bit lazy when it comes to writing e-mails.”

“Moving forward, as we consider expanding to other regions, we feel that Google Workspace is the path of least resistance in terms of managing that kind of growth, being able to communicate effectively with our clients, with our patients and internally as well. It is something that everyone is familiar with, so it lowers the barrier to entry. For example, when we work with medical practitioners, they prefer having the least amount of friction when it comes to technology, and they are familiar with the Google interfaces.”

Power partnership

Gikera says working with a partner like Incentro Africa has offered Tibu Health numerous benefits. “Before working with Incentro Africa, paying extra for support was a foreign concept to me. I thought: you're already paying for the software, why are you paying extra for support? But over the years that we've worked with Incentro Africa, I've seen how useful a partnership like this can be,” he says. “Whenever you're having an issue, you don't have to go through Google's website and customer support chatbots – you can just get on a call and Incentro Africa will guide you through things. Having someone to talk to directly has been a lifesaver. It's changed my perspective on support and software support in general.”

Akinyi adds: “Incentro Africa is very proud to work with a customer like Tibu Health because this is a partnership that drives impact. It's very inspiring for us to be part of Tibu Health’s work and the impact they are creating across the continent through the expertise that we have in Google Cloud technology.”