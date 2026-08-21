Tightening audit and governance with Nintex K2 and ServiceNow.

A Nintex K2 and ServiceNow integration that gave a petrochemical company a full audit trail of every change from development to production.

The challenge

First Digital's client needed to strengthen its IT general controls so it could prove exactly what changed across the software life cycle. The existing K2 audit options fell short: they could not track what developers did, capture detailed change information or tie deployments back to incident or request tickets. Auditors wanted real transparency and accountability.

The approach

Using Nintex K2 integrated with ServiceNow, First Digital designed and built a system with detailed logging, trace logs for changes to user roles and permissions, stronger version control and full activity history. The company worked in an agile SDLC, iterating closely with the client so the solution could evolve with their needs. The focus throughout was on capturing the data points auditors care about: developer identities, the specific changes made and the matching ticket references.

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