TikTok’s #LevelUpAfrica programme to empower 3k creators

Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content operations for TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa.

TikTok's scale sees over 66 000 new videos uploaded every minute, with more than 1 billion active users each month, giving creators access to a massive potential audience of billions.

This was highlighted by Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content operations for TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, at the TikTok creator roundtable held on Friday in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

At the roundtable, the short-form video social media network announced its commitment to empower, upskill and train 3 000 content creators across sub-Saharan Africa through its flagship #LevelUpAfrica programme, designed to support the next generation of the creative industry.

Sidwaba said the programme aims to expand opportunities within the creative sector while driving opportunities for youth across SA and the broader region. According to G20 Insights, the creative economy is on a strong growth trajectory and could contribute up to 10% of global GDP by 2030.

The roundtable served as a powerful engagement platform, spotlighting Africa's growing creator economy and TikTok's continued efforts to unlock scalable, real-world opportunities for South Africans.

"When South Africa called for the industry to open up for new creative talent to thrive, TikTok became the platform that did just that. The next generation of entertainers and entrepreneurs are here, and they're on TikTok. We recognise the responsibility that comes with that and today's announcement is proof that we are not just opening doors – we are building pathways for creatives to thrive, ensuring they have access to the professional tools, community connections and revenue opportunities they need to turn their passion into their profession," said Sidwaba.

As part of the platform's ongoing commitment to fuel the creator economy, the eight-month #LevelUpAfrica programme will provide tailored training and strategic mentorship through a series of monthly virtual masterclasses, Q&A panels and in-person events. Delivered by Special Effects Media South Africa, and fully funded by TikTok, the curriculum will feature a range of key topics, including content strategy, brand partnerships, monetisation, creator search insights, understanding the TikTok algorithm and more. Seasoned TikTok creators and platform staff will also join in as guest speakers and mentors.

Danilo Acquisto, co-founder and CEO of Special Effects Media South Africa, said: “Africa is home to some of the most creative voices on the planet – but those voices often don't see the long-term success they deserve, not because of a lack of talent or creativity, but a lack of access, structure and support. TikTok’s investment into this programme – and their decision to deliver it through partners rooted in the region – signals a powerful shift from short-term reach to long-term relevance. When we get this right, we’re not just unlocking creators – we’re unlocking Africa.”

Since launching in SA in 2018, the platform's ability to democratise exposure remains a defining feature, noted Sidwaba. She added that TikTok's algorithm helps break down traditional barriers to entry and success, providing global exposure to creators who otherwise were not visible.

Xhead: Unlocking opportunities in the creative economy

The event brought together some of SA’s prominent influencers, such as Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, Zethu Gcola, Atlegang Songo, Banele Ndaba and Goerge Mokoena, who shared inspiring stories about the impact of TikTok on their businesses and personal growth.

Tamia Nontsikelelo, founder of fashion brand Tol’Thema, shared how TikTok has opened doors to opportunities she never thought possible. “My customers tell me they've discovered my business on TikTok. Through the platform's powerful algorithm, I've managed to expand my business, reach new customers and open a physical store in Johannesburg to meet the growing online demand, offline too.”

Also in attendance was deputy minister of small business and development, Jane Sithole, who said empowering creators and digital entrepreneurs is key to unlocking SA's creative economy. She added that TikTok's #LevelUpAfrica programme equips emerging talent with the skills and resources to build sustainable businesses, aligning with the department’s goal to support small and medium enterprises and grow the digital economy.