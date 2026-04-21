Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO

John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as CEO of Apple.

US computing giant Apple has announced John Ternus, senior vice-president of hardware engineering, as its new CEO, effective 1 September.

Ternus will step into the role that has been held by Tim Cook for thepast 15 years, with the latter becoming executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors.

Cook assumed the role of Apple CEO in August 2011, succeeding late co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs.

The company says the transition was unanimously approved by the board and follows a “thoughtful, long-term” succession planning process.

Cook will continue in his role as CEO for several months as he works closely with Ternus on a smooth transition, it notes. As executive chairman, he will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” says Cook.

“I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Ternus states: “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another.

“I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

John Ternus and Tim Cook at Apple Park.

Apple says Arthur Levinson, who has been non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, will become its lead independent director on 1 September. Ternus will join the board of directors, also effective 1 September.

With 25 years at Apple, Ternus joined the company’s product design team in 2001 and became a vice-president of hardware engineering in 2013. He joined the executive team in 2021 as senior vice-president of hardware engineering.

Throughout his tenure at Apple, Ternus has overseen hardware engineering work on a variety of products across every category. He was instrumental in the introduction of multiple new product lines, including iPads and AirPods, as well as many generations of products across iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch.

According to Apple, his team’s efforts were on display with the introduction of a redefined iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17. Under his leadership, his team also drove advancements in AirPods.

He has also led much of the company’s focus in areas like reliability and durability, introducing new techniques for Apple products.

Ternus has driven Apple’s innovation in materials and hardware design, says the computing giant.

Prior to Apple, the incoming CEO worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.