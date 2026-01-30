Time to recognise the mentors making a difference in tech

Do you know a woman who is making a real difference through mentorship in tech? Nominate her for the Mentor of the Year Award.

Behind every successful tech career is often a mentor who opened doors, shared hard-earned knowledge and helped others navigate their path with confidence.

Nominations are now open for the Mentor of the Year category at the Wired4Women Awards 2026, recognising senior professionals who have made a meaningful difference by guiding and supporting others in the South African technology sector.



Previous winners of this award include Dr Fazlyn Petersen, senior lecturer in the Department of Information Systems at the EMS Faculty, University of the Western Cape, who won the award in 2024. Last year the award was presented to Shaleenah Marie, head of learning and development at Siemens.

The Mentor of the Year Award honours women who demonstrate a sustained commitment to mentorship through hands-on guidance, structured programmes and measurable outcomes. Judges will look for evidence of meaningful impact, including the reach of mentorship initiatives, formal or informal mentoring structures, and clear success metrics that show how mentees have benefited and progressed.

Nominate outstanding tech mentors, leaders, innovators

The Wired4Women Awards, presented by ITWeb Brainstorm in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and supported by Telkom as lead sponsor, recognise women across tech roles — from emerging talent to established leaders.

Nominations across 13 categories , including Mentor of the Year , close on 8 February 2026 at 23:59 (SAST).

, including , close on Entries are reviewed by a panel of Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors and academic specialists.

Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April, to be held at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Submit your nominations today.



