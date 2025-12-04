Times 3 Technologies recognised as a Sage Platinum Club for Partners Awards winner for driving high-performance growth, innovation

Times 3 Technologies (T3T), an established South African Sage business partner and provider of business software and implementation services, has been named a winner of the Sage Platinum Club for Partners Awards for FY25, celebrating exceptional performance and impact within Sage’s global partner ecosystem.
Awarded annually by Sage, a global leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), this accolade celebrates the outstanding contributions of partners that drive growth, innovation and customer success across Sage’s high-performing global ecosystem.
It reflects T3T’s commitment to helping businesses achieve measurable outcomes through trusted Sage solutions that simplify finance, accelerate productivity and fuel sustainable growth.
T3T has been recognised for its achievements in the Top Africa/Middle East Value Added Reseller category, showcasing its leadership within the Sage ecosystem and its proven ability to deliver trusted solutions that help SMEs adapt, scale and thrive.
As a strategic Sage partner, T3T has consistently demonstrated excellence in enabling customers to modernise operations, embrace digital transformation and unlock the power of Sage’s AI-powered solutions. This recognition highlights T3T’s shared commitment with Sage to empower customers through innovation, trusted collaboration and lasting business impact.
Says Stephen Howe, Director, T3T: “Being recognised again is a great honour and a clear reflection of our team’s consistent hard work and commitment to delivering practical, reliable solutions. Our partnership with Sage enables us to support businesses with the tools they need to operate efficiently and stay competitive. We appreciate this recognition and look forward to continuing to help businesses grow.”
This recognition underscores the close collaboration between T3T and Sage to deliver technology and expertise that help businesses achieve high performance and long-term success.
“The Sage Platinum Club for Partners Awards celebrates partners who set the bar for excellence, leading with innovation, delivering impact and creating real value for customers,” said Gretchen O’Hara, EVP, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Sage. “These partners exemplify the strength of our ecosystem and our shared commitment to help businesses thrive through trusted technology, AI-powered solutions and innovation that drives efficiency, agility and competitive advantage.”
Looking ahead, T3T remains committed to deepening its collaboration with Sage to help businesses build resilience, drive sustainable growth and lead with innovation in a competitive market.
Share
Times 3 Technologies (T3T)
Times 3 Technologies (T3T) is an established South African Sage business partner and provider of Sage business software and implementation services. Sage, established in 1981 in the UK, is the third-largest software company in the world. T3T, a leading Sage partner, resells Sage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Payroll & HR software, customising its implementation to clients’ specific needs through the following main products and services: Sage X3 (formerly known as Sage Enterprise Management), Sage Intacct, Sage 300 People, Strategic Customised Developments, and Implementation Service and Support. The subscription cloud-based financial-management applications and services enable businesses to tailor a solution covering finance, procurement, distribution, inventory management and manufacturing and facilitate payroll and HR functions. The T3T team has in-depth experience in providing and fine-tuning solutions that suit a business’s needs and enhance its growth.
T3T holds Sage’s highest-ranking, ‘platinum’ status, with 30 years of implementing business solutions successfully across numerous industries and sectors throughout Africa. Sage has recognised T3T’s ongoing commitment to providing the best solutions by awarding the company dozens of accolades over the years, including Partner of the Year, Top Implementation Partner and Highest Customer Retention in AMEA (Africa and Middle East).
Sage
Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small and medium-sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis.