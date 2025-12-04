Times 3 Technologies recognised as a Sage Platinum Club for Partners Awards winner for driving high-performance growth, innovation

Celebrating their Sage award are, from left: Albert van Dyk (Product Manager X3 – CPT), Keith Castle (Product Manager X3 – DBN), Stephen Howe (Joint CEO), Ashley Ellington (Joint CEO), Dirk Louw (Product Manager Intacct), Michael Adams (Development Manager), Herman van der Linder (Product Manager X3 – JHB) and Riona Maharaj (HR and Payroll Manager).

Times 3 Technologies (T3T), an established South African Sage business partner and provider of business software and implementation services, has been named a winner of the Sage Platinum Club for Partners Awards for FY25, celebrating exceptional performance and impact within Sage’s global partner ecosystem.

Awarded annually by Sage, a global leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), this accolade celebrates the outstanding contributions of partners that drive growth, innovation and customer success across Sage’s high-performing global ecosystem.

It reflects T3T’s commitment to helping businesses achieve measurable outcomes through trusted Sage solutions that simplify finance, accelerate productivity and fuel sustainable growth.

T3T has been recognised for its achievements in the Top Africa/Middle East Value Added Reseller category, showcasing its leadership within the Sage ecosystem and its proven ability to deliver trusted solutions that help SMEs adapt, scale and thrive.

As a strategic Sage partner, T3T has consistently demonstrated excellence in enabling customers to modernise operations, embrace digital transformation and unlock the power of Sage’s AI-powered solutions. This recognition highlights T3T’s shared commitment with Sage to empower customers through innovation, trusted collaboration and lasting business impact.

Says Stephen Howe, Director, T3T: “Being recognised again is a great honour and a clear reflection of our team’s consistent hard work and commitment to delivering practical, reliable solutions. Our partnership with Sage enables us to support businesses with the tools they need to operate efficiently and stay competitive. We appreciate this recognition and look forward to continuing to help businesses grow.”

This recognition underscores the close collaboration between T3T and Sage to deliver technology and expertise that help businesses achieve high performance and long-term success.

“The Sage Platinum Club for Partners Awards celebrates partners who set the bar for excellence, leading with innovation, delivering impact and creating real value for customers,” said Gretchen O’Hara, EVP, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Sage. “These partners exemplify the strength of our ecosystem and our shared commitment to help businesses thrive through trusted technology, AI-powered solutions and innovation that drives efficiency, agility and competitive advantage.”

Looking ahead, T3T remains committed to deepening its collaboration with Sage to help businesses build resilience, drive sustainable growth and lead with innovation in a competitive market.