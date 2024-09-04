Tony Blair Institute endorses identity for social change, highlighting iiDENTIFii’s technological partner, iProov

The impact of digital identity.

The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has highlighted the pivotal role of digital identity in providing the necessary infrastructure and access to deliver true socio-economic inclusion. iiDENTIFii’s technology partner, iProov, a leading provider of science-based biometric identity solutions, was prominently featured in the institute’s recent presentation on the topic. This powerful illustration underscores why iiDENTIFii and iProov’s mission for accessible biometric identity are so deeply aligned, and how this mission is tied to an urgent global focus on the link between identity and access to governmental services.

In TBI’s video on the impact of digital identity, Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov, stated: “The world is just beginning a revolution in the way that identity is secured and trusted. Identity is two things – it is a set of facts about you, and the process of ensuring that you are the human being that owns those facts. Together, they form the basis of trust.”

The importance of digital identity assumes a whole new meaning in the context of social and financial inclusion. Simple and secure biometric identity provides a foundation for greater inclusion than ever before by presenting previously underdeveloped infrastructures with the opportunity to bypass existing solutions and use more advanced technologies to better effect.

iiDENTIFii’s co-founder Lance Fanaroff explained in a recent article on Digital Identity as a Foundation for Social Inclusion: “Across the world, governments and companies are looking for vehicles for financial inclusion. From banking the unbanked to assisting the vulnerable in accessing digital banking, there is an urgent priority to use the technology and tools at our disposal to provide equitable access to finance and essential services in an increasingly digitised global landscape.

“We’re seeing developing countries without established infrastructure leapfrogging larger and more developed economies by putting in place new digital identity infrastructures,” Bud continued.

iiDENTIFii is proud of the long-standing close partnership it holds with iProov to bring its award-winning patented face biometric identification platform to large swathes of the African population in a way that is accessible and relevant for all, and appropriate for a diverse range of ethnicities and infrastructure. Fanaroff said: “Out of all the biometrics available, face biometrics is the most pervasive across the African continent, because of its simplicity and the fact that consumers are familiar with it. Most people are comfortable with taking a selfie, and they can now use that verified selfie to access essential services. These selfies can be authenticated using 3D or 4D Liveness technology to confirm them against an authoritative or government database. Such is the ease, security and trustworthiness of the process that remote face identification is now being widely adopted across rural and remote areas.”

TBI endorses digital identity as an enabler for effective delivery of civic services and a powerful enabler of economic growth in the UK and beyond. It acknowledges the central role digital identity plays in truly catalysing the benefits of the digital economy for all.

“All over the world, change is happening and it’s changing quickly,” said Bud. iiDENTIFii is proud to be playing a role in this positive change and will continue to drive secure, customer-friendly biometric identity solutions for citizens in Africa, the Middle East and beyond.