Tony Vicente appointed CEO of Adapt IT

Tony Vicente, currently COO, has been appointed as CEO of Adapt IT.

South African-founded software company Adapt IT has announced changes to its leadership team to “further focus on international expansion and acquisitive growth”.

Adapt IT joined Volaris Group, one of Constellation Software’s six autonomous operating groups, in 2022.

In a statement, the firm says in the three years since, Adapt IT has strengthened substantially through the application of best practices and talent development shared by Constellation Software.

Adapt IT now forms part of Omegro, a global portfolio of Volaris Group, it states.

Former CEO Tiffany Dunsdon has been appointed as acquiring group leader for Middle East and Africa, while current COO Tony Vicente has been appointed as CEO of Adapt IT.

The Australian-based Dunsdon was appointed CEO of the company in 2021, to replace founder Sbu Shabalala, who had resigned under controversial circumstances.

Tiffany Dunsdon is now Adapt IT’s acquiring group leader for Middle East and Africa.

The company delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2021 after the Volaris acquisition deal.

Nombali Mbambo, currently CFO, has been appointed as group finance director for Middle East and Africa. This role includes broad oversight and governance of Adapt IT, says the company.

“Growth through acquiring great software companies remains core to our strategy, and these changes create the capacity to support that growth,” says Dunsdon.

“Adapt IT now measures up to the best run software companies globally and is driving R&D [research and development] of its software solutions in strong collaboration with customers, who remain at the centre of what we do. I am confident Adapt IT will continue to thrive under its strong operating leadership team.”

Vicente adds: “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our people and customers are critical to our work. Having a global network to support our innovation and R&D of our own IP, coupled with the additional focus on M&A announced today, makes us confident in our ability to achieve our strategy. This harmonisation with Omegro provides great opportunities for our teams.”