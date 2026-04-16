Too many tools, not enough outcomes: Redefining MDR with exposure management

Despite massive investment in cyber security, organisations continue to be attacked and have their defences breached. They’re being blindsided, says managed cyber security firm Rapid7, mainly because available tools are not interwoven into a unified outcome.
The company plans to raise this issue at the ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026, where Gopan Sivasankaran, regional sales director for the EMEA region at Rapid7, will speak about pre-emptive managed detection and response (MDR).
The session will examine several emerging trends shaping cyber security, including the shift from tool-first to outcomes-first approaches – highlighting why compliance should be seen as a "floor, not a ceiling".
Rapid7 will also discuss the power of the outside-in view – how attack surface management and digital risk protection uncover the “invisible” paths attackers exploit before they ever reach the perimeter.
A central theme of the presentation is the evolution of MDR, and specifically, how merging detection with continuous threat exposure management and red teaming can transform a reactive security operations centre into a pre-emptive defence engine aligned to real business risk.
The session will also cover orchestrating resilience – using SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response) and UEBA (user and entity behaviour analytics) to cut through noise and focus on the small percentage of risks that truly matter to the business.