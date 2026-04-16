Too many tools, not enough outcomes: Redefining MDR with exposure management

Rapid7 to participate in ITWeb Security Summit 2026, to discuss the evolution of MDR, merging detection with CTEM and red teaming for pre-emptive defence.

Despite massive investment in cyber security , organisations continue to be attacked and have their defences breached. They’re being blindsided, says managed cyber security firm Rapid7, mainly because available tools are not interwoven into a unified outcome.

The company plans to raise this issue at the ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026, where Gopan Sivasankaran, regional sales director for the EMEA region at Rapid7, will speak about pre-emptive managed detection and response (MDR).

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Cyber security leaders looking to stay ahead of evolving threats can join peers and industry experts at ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg and ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town 2026. The events will explore how organisations can strengthen resilience against AI-driven attacks, supply-chain risks, and emerging cyber threats.

The session will examine several emerging trends shaping cyber security, including the shift from tool-first to outcomes-first approaches – highlighting why compliance should be seen as a "floor, not a ceiling".

Rapid7 will also discuss the power of the outside-in view – how attack surface management and digital risk protection uncover the “invisible” paths attackers exploit before they ever reach the perimeter.

A central theme of the presentation is the evolution of MDR, and specifically, how merging detection with continuous threat exposure management and red teaming can transform a reactive security operations centre into a pre-emptive defence engine aligned to real business risk.

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The session will also cover orchestrating resilience – using SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response) and UEBA (user and entity behaviour analytics) to cut through noise and focus on the small percentage of risks that truly matter to the business.