TooMuchWifi secures foreign direct investment

Tauriq Brown, CEO of TooMuchWifi.

Internet service provider TooMuchWifi plans to grow its operations after securing funding from three investors: British International Investment, Infra Impact Investment Managers and IDF Capital.

According to Cape Town-based TooMuchWifi, the undisclosed, sizeable collective capital will be used to accelerate its expansion into SA’s underserved communities, to deliver on its intention of enabling widespread digital inclusion.

Founded by Ian Thomson and Jonathan Endersby in 2016, TooMuchWifi works to bridge the connectivity gap in SA by bringing fast, uncapped and affordable fibre-backed internet to underserved, densely-populated areas, like townships.

Tauriq Brown, CEO of TooMuchWifi, notes: “As a fast-scaling social impact telecoms company, we exist to unlock human potential. By connecting our people, underserved communities and local SMEs to high-speed, affordable internet, we are opening doors to education, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

“With the backing of our new investors, we are accelerating our mission − taking transformative steps to ensure no one is left behind in the digital revolution. This is a movement to bridge the digital divide and ignite inclusive growth across our nation.”

TooMuchWifi says it has served over one million customers and is operational in over 75 communities across the country. In addition to TooMuchWifi’s expansion plans, the investment will be used to expand its 400+ team of employees, it says.

The company recently appointed Diren Naidoo as head of network design and optimisation. Naidoo brings nearly 20 years of experience in building and scaling fibre and wireless networks across SA.

“Through the latest capital injection acquired from both foreign and local investors, as a company we are rapidly increasing our footprint in communities, expanding our team and connecting more people with access to the world through the internet,” comments Brown.

“We dedicate 30% of our revenue to tackling challenges communities face − from Khayelitsha to Delft, Langa to Dunoon, and beyond. Our support goes far beyond internet access; it extends into critical areas like technology, education, employment, nutrition and community safety. This is our way of ensuring progress is shared, sustainable and deeply-rooted in the real needs of the people.”