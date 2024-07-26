Top 10 reasons to look at Nutanix for business-critical apps and databases

Nutanix has the solution.

Nutanix has built a leading reputation in hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) based on a simplified management model, a solid ROI engine and a superior customer experience. Early applications of HCI included general server virtualisation and virtual desktop infrastructure.

Now, customers increasingly rely on the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) to run business-critical applications and databases with new performance, data services and security demands.

This list demonstrates how NCP is ideally, and often uniquely, suited to these new demands.

Please download below to learn more.