Top cyber security luminaries join forces with Commvault to shape next era in cyber resilience

Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault.

Commvault, which positions itself as a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organisations, today announced that cyber security experts across a host of industries – from security to public sector to technology – have joined the Commvault Cyber Resilience Council.

Council members will advise Commvault on emerging security trends and cyber threats as well as highlight best practices in cyber resilience, all of which can play a key role in shaping product development, defining partnership opportunities and guiding business strategies.

The council is chaired by Melissa Hathaway, who served as a top cyber security advisor for two presidential administrations, worked extensively with international institutions like NATO and the World Bank, and currently advises leading Fortune 500 companies as President of Hathaway Global Strategies.

“As tomorrow's threats evolve and intensify, business resilience is increasingly challenged and vulnerable,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Our newly formed Commvault Cyber Resilience Council will help us keep a pulse on this ever-changing landscape and enable us to continue delivering industry-leading cyber resilience to our customers.”

The members include:

Roland Cloutier, Principal, The Business Protection Group, Former Chief Security Officer, TikTok

Following a distinguished career protecting digital assets and guiding organisations such as TikTok and ADP, Cloutier helps organisations enhance their corporate security strategies and digital protection mechanisms.

Shawn Henry, Chief Security Officer, CrowdStrike, Former Executive Assistant Director, FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

Building on his 24-year career with the FBI, Henry spearheads security strategies at CrowdStrike, where he leads the charge against cyber crime and addresses cyber threats with innovative technologies and intelligence-driven responses.

Mark Hughes, President, Security, DXC Technology

As a 20-year cyber security veteran with accomplishments including the formation of BT Security, Hughes is dedicated to developing advanced cyber security solutions to protect enterprises against emerging digital threats.

Nancy Wang, Cybersecurity Investor, Former General Manager of AWS Data Protection and Data Security

After launching the first managed data protection business for AWS Cloud, which now serves the majority of Fortune 500 enterprises on AWS, Wang now invests in cyber security start-ups and advises them on product strategy and enterprise go-to-market.

John Zangardi, CEO, Redhorse Corporation, Former CIO, US Dept of Homeland Security

Zangardi harnesses his vast experience in government IT, including roles as CIO for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Acting CIO and Principal Deputy for the US Department of Defense (DOD), and Acting CIO for the US Department of the Navy (DON), to deliver advanced data analytics and cyber security counsel to solve mission-critical government issues.

“Each new member of the council brings a diverse wealth of experience, from governance and risk management, to developing cutting-edge security products and countering sophisticated cyber threats,” said Hathaway. “I look forward to collaborating with this esteemed group of experts as we work hand-in-hand with Commvault to combat widespread AI-driven threats and advance cyber resilience for organisations around the world.”

The council's objective is underscored by the company’s recent introduction of Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, a unique cyber resilience platform built to meet the demands of the hybrid enterprise at the lowest TCO. It empowers businesses to secure data, anticipate risks, minimise damage and rapidly recover – in the face of any threat.