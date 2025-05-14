Top cyber security threats and predictions for 2025

Gilchrist Mushwana, director and practice head of cyber security at BDO.

New technology has given enterprises greater data analytics, communication and operational efficiency capabilities. However, it has also made threat actors, ranging from nation-state actors to cyber criminals, more sophisticated. As our world becomes more digitally interconnected, we see the integration of artificial intelligence with cyber attacks, enhancing the severity of these attacks.

Staying one step ahead in this digital race requires adopting cutting-edge measures. For example, leveraging generative AI-enabled security solutions can drastically improve how security teams operate, driving efficiencies and reducing risks. GenAI-based security technologies can help surface higher priority risks and drive automated response procedures. These solutions can help your security team free up valuable time, improve detection and drive faster response and recovery to keep your business thriving.

Understanding the emerging threats that businesses will face in 2025 is also critical. This article discusses the biggest threats and the key strategies to help you stay protected.

The rising cost of cyber attacks and the importance of resilience

According to the 2024 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, breach costs increased 10% from the year prior, the largest yearly jump since the pandemic. Additionally, 26% more organisations faced severe staffing shortages compared to the prior year and observed an average of $1.76 million in higher breach costs than those with low level or no security staffing issues. This finding underscores the alarming gap in organisations’ ability to identify, detect and respond to cyber threats before the impact is felt by the organisation. There is, however, some good news. The report also found that 42% of data breaches were discovered by security teams, a 9% improvement from last year. This increase is attributed to greater investment in cyber planning and threat detection, as well as the adoption of AI technology to bridge resource gaps.

