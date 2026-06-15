Top entry-level IT jobs for SA youth revealed

Employers are prioritising junior IT recruitment to build long-term internal skills pipelines. (Image created via ChatGPT)

Despite South Africa's ongoing IT skills shortage, the sector continues to create entry-level opportunities for young people entering the labour market.

Systems administration and software development have emerged among the country's top graduate-level career entry points.

According to Pnet's June 2026 Job Market Trends Report, information technology features prominently among the occupations providing accessible career pathways for graduates and first-time jobseekers during Youth Month.

The report is based on empirical data sourced from The Stepstone Group − a global job tech company that runs recruitment platforms in several countries, including Pnet and CareerJunction in SA.

While SA continues to face a well-documented shortage of experienced technology professionals, the Pnet data suggests employers are investing in junior talent as part of long-term skills development strategies.

"While youth unemployment remains one of South Africa's most pressing socio-economic challenges, there are encouraging signs that opportunities continue to exist for young people entering the labour market.

“By recruiting graduate software developers, junior IT administrators and entry-level technicians, organisations are building internal talent pipelines to address future skills shortages,” states the study.

SA’s skills shortage, according to the study, is concentrated mainly at the mid-level and senior end of the market, where employers struggle to find experienced software engineers, cyber security specialists, cloud architects, data scientists, AI specialists and IT project managers.

Technology careers in demand

Among graduate-level technology roles, systems/network administrator and software developer were identified as key entry-level positions offering opportunities to young South Africans in the IT field.

For aspiring IT infrastructure professionals, the systems/network administrator role requires a degree-level qualification and offers market-related monthly salary packages ranging from R10 690 to R14 750.

Typical entry-level positions within this category include junior technician, IT hardware support and junior IT administrator.

According to the report, these roles are SA’s leading entry-level opportunities for graduates seeking to establish IT careers.

Software development remains the most attractive entry point into the technology sector.

Pnet's findings show that software developer positions generally require a diploma qualification and offer monthly salary packages ranging from R12 508 to R23 488.

Typical entry-level positions include junior software engineer, automation tester and full stack developer.

“The software development category offers some of the highest salary ranges among all entry-level occupations highlighted in the report, reflecting ongoing demand for digital and technical skills across industries.”

Broader outlook

Outside the technology sector, Pnet's report shows strong demand for entry-level talent across sales, administration, finance, marketing, human resources and engineering.

Among school leavers, some of the most accessible roles include sales representative, admin clerk, customer support agent, receptionist, call centre operator and merchandiser, while graduates are finding opportunities as financial accountants, bookkeepers, human resources assistants, recruitment consultants, marketing assistants and electrical engineers.

The report emphasises that entry-level hiring remains critical for both employers and jobseekers.

"For employers, entry-level recruitment plays an important role in building sustainable talent pipelines. Investing in early-career talent not only helps organisations address future skills needs, but also creates opportunities to develop employees who understand the business from the ground up."

The report further notes that many successful careers begin with foundational workplace experience rather than immediate access to senior positions.

"For job-seekers, the findings highlight that a successful career often begins with gaining practical workplace experience rather than securing the perfect role immediately," the report states.

Pnet says technology continues to form part of a broader group of sectors creating opportunities for young South Africans entering the workforce.

The report concludes: "This Youth Month, the data serves as a reminder that opportunity exists across many sectors of the economy. By understanding where entry-level demand is strongest and developing the skills employers value most, young South Africans can position themselves more effectively for success in the world of work."