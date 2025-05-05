Top ICT tenders: Broadband Infraco prepares for I-ECS licence transfer

Parliament wishes to secure hosting and support services of the SAP-based travel procurement and management system for MPs.

A three-day week had a cooling effect on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with tender advertisements slowing to a crawl. However, with a new National Budget expected to be presented on 21 May and the next public holiday only due in mid-June, it is hoped that activity will start picking up soon.

Against this backdrop, Broadband Infraco (BBI) takes this week’s headline with a request for quotations (RFQ) which may be low-value, but will still be of interest to the telecoms sector.

In its documentation, the state-owned entity reveals its hunt for an Individual Electronic Communications Service (I-ECS) licence has been successful and it is now in the process of acquiring the licence from a private – and unnamed – seller.

However, this licence transfer will be subject to regulatory approval and accordingly, the company is looking for a qualified consulting firm to assist with the I-ECS licence transfer application process.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa regulatory requirements stipulate the licence transfer application will have to be supported by:

A business plan.

An independent market report that outlines the impact of BBI acquiring an I-ECS licence on the long-distance backhaul market (cost estimate still needs to be finalised).

An independent consumer (customer) impact report, post the transaction.

The selected consulting firm will have extensive experience dealing with ICASA and its regulatory prescripts, says BBI, and should provide comprehensive business consulting services to ensure a smooth licence transfer process. The firm will also be expected to assist during public hearings, including attendance and providing responses to any written submissions from members of the public.

Interested parties have until 9 May to submit quotations.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

South Africa’s Parliament wishes to secure hosting and support services of the SAP-based, fully-functional travel procurement and management system for members of Parliament. The current solution has been hosted by an external service provider since 2014. Parliament holds the existing intellectual property related to the solution.

Bitou Municipality in the Western Cape requires supply and implementation of a remote, automated meter reading system with meter audits and bulk meter installation. The municipality says tender documentation will be available electronically free of charge through scmtenders@plett.gov.za.

Mkhambathini Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of an integrated financial system.

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) wishes to appoint a service provider to perform a cyber security penetration test year for year 2025/2026. Noting that traditional security measures are often insufficient to identify and address potential vulnerabilities, SALGA says the security assessment should include testing the network perimeter, systems, applications and internal network segments to simulate real-world attacks, determine weaknesses and provide actionable recommendations for remediation.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is looking for a service provider to supply Exclaimer Signature licence renewal. Sanral says it did have contract with a service provider to provide renewals up to 22 February 2026; however, the appointed service provider is no longer in business.

Stellenbosch Municipality is advertising for the setup and configuration of ICT security services, including best efforts detection, investigation, monitoring and remediation to combat cyber attacks for a period from 1 July 2025 ending 30 June 2028. The services should also cover the misuse and abuse of network resources occurring behind the corporate firewall, based upon agreement and implementation of a set of best practices security policies and procedures.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) invites quotations for enhancements to its SAP human capital management and materials management modules through advanced business application programming (ABAP) development. The resources will work closely with PRASA’s SAP support team and business representatives to understand the development requirements and conduct testing on programs after development.

The Department of Transport intends to appoint a service provider or consultant to develop, implement and maintain an aviation licensing system. The department notes the manual processing of applications for the air service licences and foreign operators permits present challenges. The lack of a centralised automated aviation licensing system has also led to significant challenges, including inefficient document retrieval, inconsistent access controls and a heightened risk of data loss.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research closes the issue with an invitation to service providers to express interest in the provision of printed circuit board (PCB) layout and routing services using PADS Professional. Pre-qualified suppliers will be approached for quotations on specific requirements on an “as and when required” basis. The specifics for each request will be indicated on the request for quotation documents.

New tenders

Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Bids are invited for the provision of hosting and support services of the travel procurement and management system for members of Parliament.

Compulsory briefing: 14 May

Tender no: B2/2025

Information: N Ntanjana, Tel: 021 403 8374, E-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za

Closing date: 23 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, hosting, support and maintenance, travel management

Bitou Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires supply and implementation of a remote, automated meter reading system with meter audits and bulk meter installation until 30 June 2028.

Tender no: SCM/2025/132/ENG

Information: Amanda Melamane, Tel: 044 501 3413, E-mail: amelamane@plett.gov.za

Closing date: 6 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, hardware, meter reading, meter audits and evaluation, PME, services, support and maintenance

Mkhambathini Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply an integrated financial system for 36 months.

Tender no: MKH0012/2024/2025

Information: Mbongwa Dlamini, Tel: 031 785 9385, E-mail: dlaminim@mkhambathini.gov.za

Closing date: 4 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, integrated financial management system, IFMS, enterprise resource planning, ERP

Broadband Infraco

Qualified consulting firms are invited to submit quotations to assist the company with the I-ECS licence transfer application process.

Tender no: RFQ: 11854

Information: Risben Khoza, Tel: 011 235 1603, E-mail: Risben.Khoza@Infraco.co.za

Closing date: 9 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, services, professional services, consulting, I-ECS, telecoms licence

South African Local Government Association

SALGA wishes to appoint a service provider to perform a cyber security penetration test for year 2025/2026.

Tender no: RFQ: 04/2025

Information: Xolisa Itani, Tel: 012 369 8000, E-mail: Xitani@salga.org.za

Closing date: 12 May 2025

­­Tags: Services, security, cyber security, penetration testing

South African National Roads Agency

A service provider is sought to provide Exclaimer Signature licence renewal for 36 months.

Tender no: NRA 2024/1396

Information: Tel: 012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO05@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 19 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, digital signature, security

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the setup and configuration of ICT security services, including best efforts detection, investigation, monitoring and remediation to combat cyber attacks from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2028.

Tender no: BSM 98/25

Information: Regan Mooideen, Tel: 021 808 8538, E-mail: Regan.mooideen@stellenbosch.gov.za

Closing date: 26 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, security, cyber security, professional services, consulting

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

PRASA invites quotations for SAP HCM and MM enhancements through ABAP development.

Compulsory briefing: 5 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: HO/ ICT/ 10353099/12/2024/03

Information: Lulama Lufundo, Tel: 012 748 7221, Email: llufundo@prasa.com

Closing date: 16 May 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, software development, human capital management, materials management, HCM, MM

Department of Transport

The department wishes to appoint a service provider or consultant to develop, implement and maintain an aviation licensing system for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 8 May

Tender no: DOT/01/2025/CA

Information: John Mashinini, Tel: 012 309 3045, E-mail: MashiniJ@dot.gov.za

Closing date: 20 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, licensing system, services, professional services, consulting, support and maintenance

Expression of interest

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR invites expressions of interest for the provision of printed circuit board layout and routing services using PADS Professional for two years.

Tender no: CSIR EOI 8098/16/05/2025

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 16 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, services