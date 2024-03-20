Top ICT tenders: CIPC seeks to up security after breach

The CIPC reported an “attempted security breach” of its systems on 29 February.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal is beginning to become a cause for concern, as advertisements continue to lean heavily toward low-cost requests for quotations (RFQs) that can deliver organisational quick wins.

While RFQs typically outnumber tender advertisements, current activity shows the number of ICT tenders is on the decline. What is particularly worrying is that March tends to be a busy month for tender advertisements, as national and provincial government prepares to take advantage of the budget allocations for the new financial year that kicks off on 1 April.

After a torrid few weeks in the news headlines, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) stands out with this week’s notable tender, calling for comprehensive managed information security services.

While the tender document does not mention the attack, the CIPC reported an “attempted security breach” of its systems on 29 February. This cyber attack compromised certain personal information of its clients and employees, it said.

The tender documentation does declare, however, that the CIPC is looking for a suitable service provider that can protect its computing assets and improve its incident response capabilities. The managed services initiative encompasses four broad streams, namely: network and cloud security, application security, people security and licence renewals.

The CIPC notes the desired services must be able to integrate with its environment, be situated in South Africa, and accessible remotely and physically.

“In addition, the engagement must be milestone-based to ensure the solution rollout follows strict project controls and governance. This will ensure skills transfer is at the centre of the initiative, while enforcing governance of the services,” it says.

Interested parties have until 19 April to respond.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is looking for a suitable service provider to upgrade the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Deeds Registration Trading Entity and Agricultural Land Holding Account’s current financial systems, replacing software and providing support and maintenance. SITA notes the entities are currently using Sage 300 ERP and third-party products for the administration and recording of financial transactions, which was last upgraded in 2016.

The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority is advertising for a service provider to undertake a Cobit 2019 processes maturity assessment, as well as review existing ICT policies, plans and procedures; develop new policies, plans and procedures to address all Cobit 2019 processes; and then assist with implementation of Cobit 2019 processes up to maturity level three.

The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) is inviting proposals for the provision of an enterprise resource planning system that will operate and assist in integrating applications to manage business operations and performance. The NEF is currently using Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains version 2016 with a maximum of 20 full-access active users. Other users have limited access as they only process requisitions in the system. The system is running on SQL Server 2012 hosted on-premises.

Limpopo’s Department of Education requires VEEAM backup and replication licences. The department is using the VEEAM software to backup data for its head office and all 10 district offices.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) wishes to appoint three panels of services providers to install, configure, support and maintain the network connectivity for the RTMC and NATIS sites located in all nine provinces to connect driver licence training centres, vehicle testing stations, road authorities, traffic stations and colleges, and other integrated users.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is looking for a service provider to supply a strategy management tool. Sanral notes its strategy implementation has been manually monitored since its inception in 2017. In order to ensure “effective monitoring of strategic outcomes”, it is imperative that a strategy implementation monitoring and reporting tool be implemented, it says.

The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) is inviting proposals for the provision of “specialised consulting services” during the strategic planning and execution of the next phases of its integrated fare management project. Pointing to the province’s “Growing Gauteng Together Through Smart Mobility 2030” plan, which aims to promote smart mobility in freight and passenger transport, the GMA says it was appointed by the provincial Department of Roads and Transport to be the implementing agent for the smart mobility project.

Eskom is advertising for the provision of Aveva Predictive Analytics software licence support and maintenance. The utility notes the software is an online early warning software package applied to all major items of the Generation 14 Coal Fired Power Plant Equipment, using artificial intelligence, pattern recognition and sophisticated data mining techniques to determine when a piece of equipment is performing poorly or is likely to fail.

The Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company wishes to appoint an experienced service provider to supply managed vulnerability management services. The successful bidder must also be able to provide post-warranty support services for the installed software through a service level agreement, it says.

New tenders

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The CIPC wishes to appoint an ICT services provider to provide managed information security services.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 24/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 19 April 2024

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking for a suitable supplier/service provider to upgrade current financial systems, replace software (supply, configure, deploy, train and commission) and provide support and maintenance for a period of three years to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Deeds Registration Trading Entity and Agricultural Land Holding Account.

Tender no: RFB 2855/2023

Information: Lesley Chauke, Tel: 012 482 2025, E-mail: Lesley.Chauke@sita.co.za

Closing date: 9 April 2024

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought to undertake Cobit 2019 processes maturity assessment, review of existing ICT policies, plans and procedures, development of new policies, plans and procedures to address all Cobit 2019 processes and then assist with implementation of Cobit 2019 processes up to maturity level three.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 March – Virtual

Tender no: BS/2024/RFB515

Information: Jackie Kwinika, Tel: 011 805 9661, E-mail: jackiek@bankseta.org.za

Closing date: 18 April 2024

National Empowerment Fund

Proposals are invited for the provision of an enterprise resource planning system for the NEF.

Tender no: RFP: NEF 04/2023/24

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 011 305 8000, E-mail: tenders@nefcorp.co.za

Closing date: 12 April 2024

Department of Education, Limpopo

The provincial department is advertising for VEEAM backup and replication licences for a period of three years.

Note: This bid is open to VEEAM resellers only.

Tender no: LDE/B15/2023/24

Information: PA Mhutani, Tel:082 953 3494, E-mail: mhutanipa@edu.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 April 2024

Road Traffic Management Corporation

Three panels of services providers are sought to install, configure, support and maintain the network connectivity for the RTMC and NATIS sites located in all provinces for a period of three years with an option to extend for a period not exceeding 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 25 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RTMC BID 16/2023/24

Information: Bid Admin, Tel:012 999 5200, E-mail: bidadmin@rtmc.co.za

Closing date: 2 April 2024

South African National Roads Agency

Sanral is looking for a service provider to provide a strategy management tool for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: Yes, date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL HO 1013/58000/2023/11

Information: Procurement, Tel:012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO11@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 24 April 2024

Gautrain Management Agency

The agency invites proposals for the provision of specialised consulting services for the integrated fare management project.

Tender no: GMA/006/23

Information: Nkosinathi Zulu, Tel: 011 086 3500, E-mail: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za.

Closing date: 9 April 2024

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the provision of Aveva Predictive Analytics software licence support and maintenance for a period of two years.

Tender no: MWP2455CX

Information: Hamilton Ngwenya, Tel:013 699 7088, E-mail: Ngwenyha@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 5 April 2024

Air Traffic and Navigation Services

ATNS wishes to appoint an experienced service provider to supply managed vulnerability management services for five years.

Tender no: ATNS/IT/RFP0018/2023/24/VULNERABILITY _MANAGEMENT

Information: Lament Nkadimeng, Tel: 011 607 1218, E-mail: lamentn@atns.co.za

Closing date: 19 April 2024

