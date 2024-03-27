Top ICT tenders: CIPC targets critical tech requirements

The CIPC wants a cloud-based data management platform to support strategic and operational data initiatives across its offices and branches.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) steps forward again to provide some interest in what is otherwise a quiet week on the eTender Portal.

Following last week’s tender for comprehensive managed information security services, the commission is this week advertising for a cloud-based data management platform (CDMP), which it says is a critical business requirement to support all strategic and operational data initiatives across all its offices and branches.

“The CIPC is embarking on a data clean-up exercise by implementing a data management strategy that will ensure its data is propositioned as a value-add for current and future offerings to all its stakeholders, while also making it commercially available,” it says.

The commission envisions the CDMP will provide multiple benefits to the organisation. This includes ensuring secured, accurate, readily available data access across multiple channels; data standardising/consistency; data integrity and quality; as well as ease of integration to myriad CIPC legacy platforms and applications.

The CIPC warns bidders it is critical that the cloud consumption and linked licensing models be sized correctly and are aligned to the deployment, to support project timelines.

“The CIPC will only pay for software that is deployed and used for the purpose of delivering this overall CDMP initiative. The CIPC will only honour a pay per consume model for all data that is hosted at the preferred bidder’s cloud environment,” it says.

The only reference to security requirements appears in the special conditions of the contract, calling for compliance with Public Finance Management Act regulations in terms of the safeguarding of assets and guaranteeing adequate access control.

“These assets include all infrastructure, software, documents, backup media and information that will be hosted at the offsite ICT recovery site. These security measures must be specified in the service-level agreement,” it says.

In a second tender, the commission is advertising for a customer enquiry management system as part of its “progressive strategy” of becoming a more e-services-oriented organisation. Customers are currently engaging and transacting with the CIPC through various channels, it says, including its website, collaboration partners, self-service terminals (via service centres), mobile, call centre, webinars and other related service offerings.

“The CIPC has a requirement to channel all enquiries and queries to a central point of entry for more effective and efficient management and feedback. Customer queries provide vital data and business intelligence, which should drive tactical and strategic interventions, hence the need to utilise an appropriate solution aimed at creating a customer engagement centre, which would provide a seamless ‘omni’ channel, multi-channel multimedia, multi-device integration functionality on a single platform eventually, to ensure the CIPC remains abreast and equipped for this digital age,” it says.

The CIPC notes proposed solutions must be scalable, allowing for at least a minimum of 1 200 concurrent customer users and internal staff users at any given point in time.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa wishes to appoint a suitable service provider to procure the supply, installation and commissioning of quality of service (QoS) benchmarking equipment. This equipment is required to test the performance and monitor quality of service of mobile network operators’ voice, data, video and messaging services.

The Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority is looking for a business process management tool. Key requirements include a user-friendly interface for process design, efficient execution, robust monitoring with real-time insights, optimisation capabilities and integration with enterprise systems.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is looking for an experienced service provider to migrate its core infrastructure, business applications and workloads to the cloud – both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The contract includes maintenance and support of the cloud infrastructure for five years, training and skills transfer to internal staff, and assistance with cost optimisation by managing resources efficiently.

In a second tender, the RAF is looking for a suitable service provider to provide network cabling services for all its offices nationally (including hospital offices). The service provider will be required to supply and install/deploy new network/data points, tidy up and repair existing network/data points. relocate/move existing network/data points and clean up hub rooms.

The office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers is advertising for the implementation of a multi-vendor security information event management solution. The desired solution will provide visibility, correlation, automated response and remediation in a single, scalable solution.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo is inviting bids for anti-virus enterprise managed services and licence renewals. The organisation notes it has a total of 800 machines that are installed with Trend Micro anti-virus and are actively monitored and managed.

Ithala SOC in KwaZulu-Natal wishes to appoint a service provider to deploy and implement an end-to-end application performance monitoring solution. The company notes its applications architecture comprises a myriad of banking and non-banking applications hosted at several data centres. The desired solution must be collaborative, leverage on the existing infrastructure and enable the company to proactively detect, diagnose and resolve problems involving servers, OS, database transactions, JVM, web interfaces and applications that impact MTTR and user experience.

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency closes the issue with a request for the supply and delivery of Cisco switches and wireless access points. This is due to its current hardware reaching end of life and requiring replacement. It notes the service provider will not be required to install and configure the equipment.

New tenders

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Service providers are invited to bid to supply, install, configure, migrate and commission a cloud data management platform (Oracle Analytics Cloud, Oracle Data Catalogue, Oracle Data Integration) or equivalent tool/product/service together with support and maintenance, at the CIPC data centre in Sunnyside, Pretoria, and/or virtually where implementation permits.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 21/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 30 April 2024

Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, cloud data management, analytics

The commission is also looking for a customer enquiry management system.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 25/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 30 April 2024

Tags: Software, customer enquiry management system

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA wishes to appoint a suitable service provider to procure the supply, installation and commissioning of QoS benchmarking equipment with support and maintenance for a period of three years on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000: Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ICASA 39-2023

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: 012 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za

Closing date: 15 April 2024

Tags: Telecommunications, quality of service, benchmarking, hardware, software, services, support and maintenance

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

A service provider is sought to provide a business process management tool for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 053/ 2023/EWSS/BPM/RFB

Information: The Receiving Officer, Tel: 012 683 1200, E-mail: tenders03@tcta.co.za

Closing date: 30 April 2024

Tags: Software, business process management, business process optimisation, BPO, BPM

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites an experienced, suitable service provider to:

Migrate RAF core infrastructure, business applications and workloads to the cloud – both AWS and Microsoft Azure. Maintenance and support of the cloud infrastructure for five years. Provide training, skills transfer to internal staff. Assist with cost optimisation by managing resources efficiently.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 March

Tender no: RAF 2024 00013

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za

Closing date: 5 April 2024

Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, hardware, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

The organisation is also looking for experienced and suitable service providers for procurement of a cabling solution for all RAF national and satellite offices, including hospital offices, for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF 2024 00012

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: 067 754 8272, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 19 April 2024

Tags: Hardware, networking, services

Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers

The ombud is advertising for the implementation of a security information event management solution.

Tender no: FAIS2023/24 - T003

Information: Tel:012 762 5000, E-mail: tenders@faisombud.co.za

Closing date: 24 April 2024

Tags: Software, security, security information event management

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

Bids are invited for anti-virus enterprise managed services and licence renewals.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT05/2023

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel:011 712 6640, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com

Closing date: 19 April 2024

Tags: Software, software licensing, services, managed services, security, anti-virus

Ithala SOC

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to deploy and implement an end-to-end application performance monitoring solution.

Tender no: RFB 20/23

Information: Nokuthokoza Mbhele, Tel:031 366 2500, E-mail: Tenders_LTD@myithala.co.za

Closing date: 18 April 2024

Tags: Software, application performance monitoring

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

The agency seeks a service provider to supply and deliver Cisco switches and wireless access point.

Compulsory briefing: 3 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: sefa:83/IT/2024

Information: Tebogo Seima, Tel: 012 747 2596, E-mail: tebogos@sefa.org.za

Closing date: 17 April 2024

Tags: Hardware, networking, wireless