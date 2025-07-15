Top ICT tenders: COGTA pursues smart cities plans

South African cities and towns are increasingly pressured to become smarter, says COGTA.

It’s an interesting week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with the State IT Agency (SITA) coming to the party with five tenders and the Government Technical Advisory Centre inviting proposals to join its panel of technical advisors.

However, it is the Department of Cooporative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) that takes the spotlight with its wish to appoint a service provider to develop plans for the redesign and refurbishment of six municipalities into smart cities.

“South African cities and towns are increasingly pressured to become smarter. This is because of fast urbanisation phenomenon experienced across the globe. People are moving to cities in large numbers, and cities have made the choice to use smart technologies and encourage innovative practices as part of their efforts to become more resilient and liveable,” the department says.

Pointing to president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of plans to develop a smart city in the country, the department says it worked with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop a South African Smart Cities Framework (SCF).

“Most municipalities are not including smart city interventions in their planning processes, and as such, the smart city lens which offers a holistic perspective on integrating digital solutions, infrastructure, governance and community engagement to enhance the quality of life, economic opportunities and environmental sustainability is not addressed adequately,” COGTA explains.

“Support to municipalities regarding the development of plans for redesign and refurbishment into smart cities provides a strategic framework for the transformation of towns/cities into smart, sustainable urban environments.”

The project will take a five-phase approach to developing the plans for the first three municipalities in the current financial year, with the remaining three municipalities experiencing the same phased approach in the 2026/27 financial year.

The successful service provider will be expected to use the SCF indicators to assess and evaluate the readiness of selected municipalities for the adoption and implementation of the SCF and initiatives. This will require a mixed-methods approach, combining desktop research, municipal engagements and stakeholder consultations to assess each municipality’s smart city readiness, identify priority projects and develop tailored support programmes.

“This assessment must include a gap analysis against the SCF, highlighting areas requiring strategic interventions,” the department says.

The scope of work also includes the development of a smart city strategy tailored to the specific needs of each municipality, facilitating their transition to smart cities, as well as the development of smart city plans.

“A business case canvassing methodology should be applied to evaluate the economic, social and environmental value propositions of proposed initiatives,” COGTA adds.

Ultimately, the plans for the redesign and refurbishment into smart cities/towns should be developed in a way that contributes towards improved infrastructure and services through the integration of smart technologies and practices.

Interested parties have until 4 August to submit their bids. The department will hold a non-compulsory briefing on 23 July over Microsoft Teams.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is inviting bids for the fulfilment and assurance of telecommunications dense wavelength-division multiplexing transmission and multi-protocol label switching network services. The network access equipment is deployed at various access sites/buildings where the city’s ICT services originate. The successful provider will be responsible for network access, distribution and core network layers.

and core network layers. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is calling for proposals from potential service providers for the review of its enterprise architecture. The agency says it needs to review the Digital Beneficiary Services Platform which was developed as the blueprint to guide the EA discipline at SASSA, as well as related reference architectures. This is in order to ensure SASSA efficiently pays the right social grant to the right person, at the right time and place, it explains.

SITA wishes to procure next-generation firewalls, licences, support, maintenance and training for the South African Police Service (SAPS). The agency explains that SAPS has been leveraging existing Check Point firewall security technologies to protect its critical infrastructure. However, with the rapid evolution of cyber threats, it is essential to continuously evaluate the security measures. The current security infrastructure, while effective, requires modernisation to keep pace with advanced threats.

SITA is also inviting proposals for licences of an endpoint security solution for protection against ransomware for one of its clients. The ideal solution should enable robust threat prevention, detection and response capabilities, while offering centralised management, scalability and seamless integration with existing systems.

The agency is advertising for the supply and delivery of local area network (LAN) infrastructure and Cisco DNAC appliance with Cisco support for the Western Cape Government Department of Health and Wellness. SITA notes the department has aging infrastructure that fails from time to time and components cannot be replaced because these are no longer supported.

The Road Accident Fund wishes to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider to supply an enterprise integration platform. Bidders should be reputable system integrators with experience from past engagements to overhaul the current enterprise application integration platform to enable the organisation to fulfil the end-to-end integration requirements in the hybrid cloud environment. Additionally, the system integrator must assist in establishing the Integration Competency Centre, which will focus more on the enterprise integration adoption and ensuring best practices, processes governance and standardisation, it says.

The fund is also looking for a service provider to provide a Cloud Competency Centre that will focus more on cloud adoption, best practices, service evolution, technology optimisation, cloud finance operations (FinOps), governance and standardisation. The service provider will also be required to implement software assets management to provide data normalisation, software asset reconciliation, and optimisation, integrating with various data sources, including cloud FinOps.

The Government Technical Advisory Centre wishes to establish a technical advisory hub panel of technical advisors. Included in the 12 sub-categories are the need for data analyst/statistical advisor, ICT advisor, programme management, and monitoring and evaluation specialists.

Postbank closes the issue with a notice that it wishes to establish a panel of pre-qualified service providers to supply specialist ICT resources on as-and-when needed basis. The panel will provide resources for services covering, among others, software development; application or systems or technical configuration; integration; technical support; process and/or systems automation; system and/or UX design; solution architects; and software development kit development/integration of peripherals to applications and maintenance services aligned to the bank’s technology ecosystem.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

Bids are invited for the fulfilment and assurance of telecommunications dense wavelength-division multiplexing transmission and multi-protocol label switching network services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 July – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 357 318 814 210 8, Passcode: tV9ii9BH

Tender no: 008S/2025/26

Information: E-mail: TBS.TenderQueries@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 11 August 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, transmission, MPLS

Department of Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop plans for the redesign and refurbishment of six municipalities into smart cities/towns for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 July – Microsoft Teams, Link

Note: Submissions should be made through the eTender Portal – no physical bid documents will be accepted. The following link to be considered for Smart Cities Framework.

Tender no: CoGTA (T)02/2025

Information: Olivia Thobejane, Tel: 012 334 0565, E-mail: oliviat@cogta.gov.za

Closing date: 4 August 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, smart city

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers to review its enterprise architecture for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SASSA:03-25-ICT-HO

Information: Mandla Sibeko, Tel: 012 400 2634, E-mail: SASSAEA2024@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 31 July 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, enterprise architecture

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to procure next-generation firewalls, licences, support, maintenance and training for the SAPS for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 21 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3115-2025

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: donald.selahle@sita.co.za

Closing date: 7 August 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, firewalls, networking, licensing, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

SITA is also inviting proposals for licences of an endpoint security solution for one of its clients for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 July

Tender no: RFP 3112-2025

Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Nontombi.jantjie@sita.co.za

Closing date: 6 August 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, security, endpoint security

Supply and delivery of local area network (LAN) infrastructure and Cisco DNAC appliance with Cisco support for three years, is sought for the Western Cape Government Department of Health and Wellness.

Tender no: RFB 3102-2025

Information: Themba Leburu, Tel: 053 802 8959, E-mail: themba.leburu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 1 August 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, local area networking, LAN, services, support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider to supply an enterprise integration platform for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 July

Tender no: RAF/2025/00020

Information: Matome Ramathoka, Tel: 012 649 2015, E-mail: matomer@raf.co.za

Closing date: 7 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, enterprise integration, integration

A service provider is sought to provide a cloud competency centre and implementation of the software assets management tool for the RAF for 15 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 July

Tender no: RAF/2025/ 00019

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za

Closing date: 1 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, cloud competence centre, software asset management

Government Technical Advisory Centre

GTAC wishes to establish a technical advisory hub panel of technical advisors for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 July – Microsoft Teams, Link

Note: Bidders to note this is one tender with different sub-categories. Bidders are required to register on the GTAC e-procurement system, using the following link: https://vendorportal.gtac.gov.za/

Tender no: TEN0000000043-GTAC 009-2025-26

Information: Lebakang Mogale, Tel: 012 315 5280, E-mail: psp@gtac.gov.za

Closing date: 7 August 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, hardware, software, telecommunications

Postbank

Bids are invited to join a panel of ICT service providers for the supply of technical resources for technology solutions development and support services for three years.

Tender no: 03/05/25-26

Information: Wilfred Vusi Maditsi, Tel: 076 706 9269, E-mail: Vusi.Maditsi@postbank.co.za

Closing date: 29 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, hardware, services, software development, support and maintenance