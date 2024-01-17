Top ICT Tenders: Consumer Commission looks to security

The NCC is advertising for managed information security services .

As 2024 gains momentum, the National Treasury's eTenders Portal experiences a surge in activity.

A noteworthy tender this week is from the National Consumer Commission (NCC), which is advertising for managed information security services for a two-year duration..



Charged with promoting and advancing the social and economic welfare of South African consumers, the NCC says it is on a digital transformation path to improve its business operations to serve the public easier, better, and faster. This includes the introduction of new systems such as the eServices for complaints handling and the National Opt-out Registry.

“These systems will process a significant amount of personal information for all the members of the public who interact with the NCC. As a result, issues of information security are of paramount importance to maintain compliance with privacy regulations such as POPIA and to ensure the NCC information assets are properly safeguarded,” it says.

As such, the NCC is on the drive to improve security controls and wants to perform assessments based on international standards that will indicate the current security posture and inform its information security improvement roadmap. However, as the area of information security is very vast, it has identified that it will need a partner to complement its in-house information security and ICT infrastructure resources.

The NCC tells bidders that it wants to use an international information security management standard ISO27001 with best practices for the implementation of controls such as CISv8 and PCI-DSS which offer a more prescriptive implementation roadmap.

It also notes that its recently implemented vulnerability management tool, GFI LANGaurd, detected vulnerabilities which should be considered during the assessment and be incorporated in the report. The NCC prefers that GFI LANGuard be used for the vulnerability assessment rather than a totally different tool that it won’t have access to.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Transnet is calling for the supply, delivery and commissioning of servers as a once off supply with 5 years support for Transnet Pipelines in Durban and Tarlton. The organisation notes the existing server and storage environment requires replacement with the latest hardware and software specifications available on the market at the time of procurement.

Eskom’s Free State operating unit requires support and maintenance of Hewlett Packard hardware on an as and when required basis for a period of three (3) years. The contract stipulates reactive support for hardware and software as well as proactive support for enhanced incident management and service relationship management.



The City of Cape Town is inviting proposals for the supply, installation and maintenance of broadband wireless equipment. The tenderer will be expected to maintain and support the existing network and new builds of the entire radio network which provide connectivity to various buildings and facilities across the Cape Town metropolitan area including libraries, clinics, fire services, disaster risk management, community centres, administrative offices, depots and public facilities.



The metro is also advertising for maintenance and support for Erdas Apollo and Imagine software. The software is used to assist the city in the acquisition, storage and dissemination of large amounts of geospatial raster data, especially that of aerial imagery.



In a second invitation, the NCC is inviting bids for the upgrade of its existing Atos Unify Openscape call centre system to the latest cloud-hosted system. Proposals should implementation, subscription, end user training, support, and maintenance costs in line with the scope of work. The 36-month contract will be implemented in two phases.



The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission is advertising for a comprehensive customer due diligence solution inclusive of a biometric solution (ID verification or facial recognition). The Financial Action Task Force requires that the CIPC should develop a capability to conduct comprehensive customer due diligence inclusive of robust identity verification. CIPC currently relies on the Department of Home Affairs to verify the identity of transacting customers and related beneficial owners declared to CIPC. However, there has been challenges, in recent times, to conduct real-time verification against the DHA system.



The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs wishes to appoint a service provider from the SITA 1183 contract to conduct an ICT security assessment and remediation for a period of 12 months. The requirement is in response to the “serious and ever-increasing threat” posed by cyber-criminals, which come with huge repercussions to breached organisations, it says.



Another service provider from the SITA RFB1183/2022 engagement model is sought to update the master systems plan for the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC). The department notes the centre has fallen behind in implementing a strategic information systems plan which will give it holistic guidance on how best to utilise ICT to handle the administration, management and reporting functions from local, districts, metros offices till the lower level for successful disaster delivery.



The Central Energy Fund is looking for a service provider to design the target IT architecture for the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) that will also be an enabling platform for group shared services. SANPC will be the result of the merger of three of CEF’s subsidiaries: Strategic Fuel Fund Association, PetroSA and the South African Gas Development Company (iGas).



New tenders

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is calling for the supply, delivery and commissioning of servers for Transnet Pipelines as a once off supply with 5 years support.

Tender no: TPL/2023/10/0005/45763/RFP

Information: Andile Khuzwayo, Tel: 031 361 1405, E-mail: Andile.Khuzwayo@Transnet.net.

Closing date: 5 Feb 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Servers, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility’s Free State operating unit requires reactive and proactive support and maintenance of Hewlett Packard hardware on an as and when required basis for a period of three (3) years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Feb – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: FS062

Information: Tyra Ramdharee, Tel: 051 404 2086, E-mail: Ramdhat@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro invites proposals for the supply, installation and maintenance of broadband wireless equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Jan –Link.

Note: The tender document is available on the City of Cape Town website. Bids must be compliant with the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022 including but not limited to functionality, price and preference, eligibility criteria and relevant statutory criteria. The details of this are contained in the tender document.

Tender no:135G/2023/24

Information: Tshidiso Marabutse, E-mail: Tshidiso.Marabutse@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Feb 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Broadband, Wireless, Services, Support and maintenance

The city is also advertising for software maintenance and support for Erdas Apollo and Imagine.

Note: The tender document is available on the City of Cape Town website. Bids must be compliant with the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022 including but not limited to functionality, price and preference, eligibility criteria and relevant statutory criteria. The details of this are contained in the tender document.

Tender no:137S/2023/24

Information: Lara Rottcher, E-mail: lara.rottcher@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Feb 2024

­Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

National Consumer Commission

Bids are invited for the upgrade of the commission’s existing Atos Unify Openscape call centre system to a cloud voice solution, configuration, implementation of the office voice solution integrated to the contact centre system, issuing of the national telephone numbers to the NCC, as well as support and maintenance. 36-month contract with implementation in two phases.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Jan – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: NCC_04_2023_2024

Information: Margery Mouton, Tel: 012 428 7730, E-mail: M.Mouton@thencc.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Feb 2024

­Tags: Software, Hardware, Call centre, Cloud computing, Cloud voice, Services, Support and maintenance

The commission also requires managed information security services for a period of twenty-four (24) months.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: NCC_02_2023_2024

Information: Margery Mouton, Tel: 012 428 7730, E-mail: M.Mouton@thencc.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2024

­Tags: Security, Services, Managed services, Managed security services

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The CIPC invites service providers to submit proposals for the provision of a comprehensive customer due diligence solution inclusive of biometric solution (ID verification or facial recognition).

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 23/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2024

­Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics, Verification

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider from the SITA 1183 contract to conduct an ICT security assessment and remediation for a period of 12 (twelve) months.

Note: This bid is limited to bidders in Gauteng that are accredited under SITA 1183 contract.

Tender no: COGTA (T) 02/2023

Information: Nomvula Ntuli, Tel: 012 334 0820, E-mail: t02.2023@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2024

­Tags: Services, Professional services, Security, Security assessment

Another service provider from the SITA RFB1183/2022 engagement model is sought to update the master systems plan (MSP) for the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC).

Note: This bid is limited to bidders in Gauteng that are accredited under SITA 1183 contract.

Tender no: CoGTA (T) 18/2023

Information: Siviwe Ndaliso, Tel: 012 334 0820, E-mail: t18.2023@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2024

­Tags: Services, Professional services, Master systems plan

CEF (SOC) Ltd

The fund is looking for a service provider to design the target IT architecture for the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC).

Tender no: ITSA/01/2024

Information: Wellem Skhosana, Tel: 010 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2024

­Tags: Services, Professional services, IT architecture