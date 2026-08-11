Top ICT tenders: DCDT eyes 2050 digital economy vision

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies wants to develop ICT indicators, modelling and plausible scenarios system for SA’s 2050 digital economy vision. (Image source: iStock)

It’s an interesting week from National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with requests that feature major upgrades, significant rollouts and strategic movements for the ICT industry to consider.

It is this last category that leads to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) grabbing the headline with its request for a service provider to develop ICT indicators, modelling and plausible scenarios system for South Africa’s 2050 digital economy vision.

Pointing to the National Digital Transformation Roadmap and the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the DCDT says connectivity has been highlighted as the foundation of the digital economy. This will lead to productivity improvements and new economic opportunities for individuals, businesses and governments, it said.

“Government plays a critical role in creating an environment that is conducive to economic growth through investments in infrastructure development and the formulation of policies that foster innovation,” the tender document states.

“While many of the key participants in the digital economy are from the public sector, government is responsible for establishing a favourable regulatory and policy environment that encourages digital adoption, investment and sustainable growth.”

The department states government has a responsibility to promote digital skills development and digital inclusion to ensure all citizens can participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

"This can be achieved through the provision of efficient, accessible and secure digital and e-government services that enhance service delivery and improve socio-economic opportunities for all.”

The tender also draws on the Digital Economy Masterplan, which identifies four key processes shaping the sector: physical technology production, digital platforms, digitally traded services, and transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the internet of things. These technologies are evolving rapidly, creating both opportunities and uncertainties.

The DCDT states that ICT indicators modelling and plausible scenarios are necessary to anticipate these shifts, mitigate risks and identify opportunities for the country’s digital economy vision leading up to 2030. The department says it is in the process of aligning with key stakeholders such as Stats SA and ICASA to refine the key digital economy indicators that would guide this.

The project objectives include:

Identify potential global drivers of change and emerging trends that could influence South Africa’s digital economy.

Assess risks and opportunities in the short-, medium- and long-term leading up to 2050.

Recommend solutions and interventions to address uncertain future changes in the digital economy.

Assist government in making informed decisions and planning for the possible future of SA’s digital economy.

Develop and implement strategies and policies to respond to digital transformation, including suggested laws and policy proposals.

Build internal capacity within DCDT.

Establish digital economy and society indicators to measure progress and provide feedback for policymaking.

The department will hold a compulsory, in-person briefing on 14 August before submissions close at 11am on 26 August.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Ekurhuleni wishes to appoint a service provider for the support, maintenance, upgrade, expansion and transfer of skills of the enterprise resource planning solution implemented by the metro and all its entities. The municipality says it also intends to expand some of these systems and services with a continuous drive to reduce the cost of operations, while improving on providing efficient services and support for evolving organisational requirements. The contract will run on an as and when required basis from date of award until 30 June 2029, or until the replacement of the system, whichever comes first.

Transnet is inviting bids for the implementation of phase two of the SAP S/4HANA migration project at Transnet Engineering Koedoespoort on an as and when required basis. The company states the upgrade from SAP ECC 6.0 solution is not just to avoid the 2027 end of support deadline, but to enable greater business agility, cloud ready scalability and future-proof technology.

The State Information Technology Agency is calling for the supply, installation and configuration of Cisco equipment with maintenance and support for the Presidency. The agency explains the core data network infrastructure and telephone systems utilised by the Presidency are based on Cisco technology. Some hardware, including routers and switches located in Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban, are approaching the end of their life cycle and need to be upgraded.

The agency is also calling for the supply and delivery of small form-factor pluggable (SFP) modules and fibre cables to allow for LAN/ethernet connections on the SITA software defined network (SDN). The agency says its SDN has evolved from the government common core network that was implemented in 2007/2008 to provide a platform on which to offer converged IT services to government departments. This includes several refreshes of the infrastructure supporting the network architecture. However, given the age of the network, there are some fundamental concerns that have been raised around both technology and capacity constraints in supporting current, in-flight and future requirements. SITA has since then transitioned from the traditional MPLS to SDN to meet the growing demands of a dynamic business environment. To continue to promote SITA’s core network as an enablement of other products, SITA says it must procure the additional hardware to accommodate network growth.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a municipal corporate geographic information system (CGIS) implementation plan for each of the 18 local municipalities in the North West province. The department says GIS has been identified as a critical tool for the effective implementation of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act, successful and swift review of land use schemes, and effective land management.

The DCDT returns with an invitation for a suitable external service provider to provide enterprise programme management office (EPMO) expertise and support to the department. The EPMO is intended to institutionalise internal best practices in enterprise-wide programme and portfolio management, including strategic portfolio optimisation, enterprise risk management, performance governance and digital transformation oversight.

The Department of Home Affairs is advertising for the procurement of specialised IT services and skills to facilitate the maintenance of data centre and server rooms. The department says the services are required to ensure the stability, availability, security and performance of the infrastructure that hosts and supports mission-critical systems, including live capture services, smart ID card functionality, biometric systems, digitisation services, and other departmental business applications. The contract will run for three years with an option of extending it for further years subject to satisfactory performance. Only bidders that are accredited on SITA RFB1183 are eligible to apply.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation is calling for information on virtualisation technology requirements and capabilities. The broadcaster explains it operates a significant number of legacy applications and continues to rely heavily on on-premises storage infrastructure. While many modern hypervisor solutions offer cloud-native capabilities and cloud-based storage integration, it says these approaches may not fully meet the organisation's current operational requirements. Accordingly, it says it is essential to evaluate and compare available hypervisor solutions, considering their compatibility with legacy systems, support for on-premises storage, functionality, scalability, cost implications and long-term strategic fit. This assessment will help the organisation understand the trade-offs associated with each option and select the solution that best supports its business and technology objectives.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is seeking information on a cloud-hosted observability solution to support enterprise-wide monitoring, analytics and operational intelligence across its hybrid technology environment. The fund says its existing monitoring capabilities provide fragmented and largely reactive visibility across its environment. This contributes to delayed issue detection, prolonged root cause investigation, limited cross-domain correlation, and insufficient predictive insight as the hybrid estate expands. As a result, the RAF requires a clearer understanding of modern cloud-hosted observability approaches that can unify telemetry and operational insight across infrastructure, applications, networks, databases, cloud services and digital user experiences. Relevant capabilities include real-time telemetry, distributed tracing, application performance monitoring, service dependency mapping, business transaction monitoring, AI-driven analytics, predictive alerting, automated diagnostics and cloud cost optimisation.

New tenders

City of Ekurhuleni

The Gauteng metro wishes to appoint a service provider/s for the support, maintenance, upgrade, expansion and transfer of skills of the enterprise resource planning solution implemented by the city and all its entities on as and when required basis from date of award until 30 June 2029 or until the replacement of the system, whichever comes first.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 August

Tender no: A- ICT 03- 2026

Information: Jaclyn Erasmus, Tel: 011-999-5116, E-mail: Jaclyn.erasmus@ekurhuleni.gov.za

Closing date: 7 September 2026

­­Tags: software, enterprise resource planning, ERP, services, support and maintenance

Transnet

Bids are invited for the implementation of the SAP S/4HANA migration project (phase two) at Transnet Engineering Koedoespoort for 30 months on an as and when required basis.

Compulsory briefing: 14 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: TE/2026/06/2200/6894-RFP

Information: Neo Mkhize, Tel:011-012-2707, E-mail: neo.mkhize@transnet.net

Closing date: 4 September 2026

­­Tags: software, enterprise resource planning, ERP, services

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is inviting bids for the supply, installation, configuration of Cisco equipment with maintenance and support for three years for the Presidency.

Compulsory briefing: 14 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3271/2026

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel:012-367-3548, E-mail: Donald.Selahle@sita.co.za

Closing date: 1 September 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, networking

The agency is also calling for the supply and delivery of SFP modules and fibre cables to allow for LAN/ethernet connections on the SITA SDN.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3272/2026 - (ERP No 467010)

Information: Thato Meso, Tel:012-482-2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za

Closing date: 3 September 2026

­­Tags: hardware, networking

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a municipal GIS implementation plan for each of the 18 local municipalities in the North West province for nine months.

Tender no: NW-TEN 02 001 2026/2027

Information: Bongani Moolman, Tel: 018-388-7059, E-mail: Bongani.moolman@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 25 August 2026

­­Tags: consulting, professional services software, services, GIS, geographic information system

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

The department is advertising for a service provider to develop ICT indicators, modelling and plausible scenarios system for South Africa’s digital economy vision (2050).

Compulsory briefing: 14 August

Tender no: DCDT/04/2026/27

Information: Rosina Hlahla, Tel: 012-427-8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dcdt.gov.za

Closing date: 26 August 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting, research and analysis, digital

A suitable external service provider is also required to provide EPMO expertise and support to the department for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 August.

Tender no: DCDT/03/2026/27

Information: Rosina Hlahla, Tel: 012-427-8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dcdt.gov.za

Closing date: 24 August 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting

Department of Home Affairs

A service provider is sought for provisioning of IT services and skills for support and maintenance of a data centre for live capture and smart ID card and other applications within the department for three years, using SITA RFB 1183.

Note: Only bidders that are accredited on SITA RFB1183 are eligible to apply.

Tender no: DHA13-2026

Information: Jonnes Pimpi, Tel:012-406-2911, E-mail: johannes.pimpi@dha.gov.za

Closing date: 21 August 2026

­­Tags: services, support and maintenance, data centre

Request for information

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC is calling for information on virtualisation technology requirements and capabilities.

Tender no: RFI/IT/2026/10253003/1

Information: Hlabane, Tel:011-714-4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 28 August 2026

­­Tags: virtualisation

Road Accident Fund

Information is sought on a cloud-hosted observability solution for the RAF to support enterprise-wide monitoring, analytics and operational intelligence across its hybrid technology environment.

Note: E-mail all responses to bacsecretariat@raf.co.za quoting RAF/2026/00048.

Tender no: RAF/2026/00048

Information: Shadi Matlou, Tel:012-649-2030, E-mail: shadim@raf.co.za

Closing date: 26 August 2026

­­Tags: software, business intelligence, analytics, monitoring