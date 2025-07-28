Top ICT tenders: DCDT targets SABC/Sentech mediation

The services of a mediator are required to assist the SABC and Sentech to reach an agreement on future signal tariffs.

It’s an interesting week for the ICT sector, as National Treasury’s eTenders Portal delivers requests from organisations that are currently in the media spotlight for various types of mismanagement.

This includes the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which has had its board dissolved over operational failures, and the Ithala Development Finance Corporation, which is currently in court over allegedly operating unlawfully as a bank.

Turning to two other problematic state-owned entities, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) is requesting proposals for the appointment of a service provider to further mediate an ongoing tariff dispute between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Sentech.

In its tender documentation, the national department notes the ongoing signal tariffs dispute goes back to the 2020/21 financial year and resulted in the SABC lodging a complaint with the Competition Commission in August 2021 for investigation of “alleged excessive pricing”.

The commission completed its investigation and issued a notice of non-referral in September 2023. However, dissatisfied with the outcome, the SABC filed a self-referral of the matter to the Competition Tribunal for consideration on 18 October 2023.

“The parties are currently working at resolving the issues among themselves outside the Competition Tribunal process, wherein the services of the mediator are required to assist the two entities to reach settlement on future signal tariffs to be charged,” the department says.

Staying with the DCDT, the department also wishes to procure an organisational performance management software system. This will help it drive a high-performance culture and ensure the outcomes of the 2025/26 Annual Performance Plan and Operational Plan are efficiently and effectively delivered through monitoring and reporting on the SMART KPAs and KPIs across all levels of the organisation.

The department will hold compulsory briefings for both tenders at its Pretoria offices on 1 and 5 August, respectively.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The RAF seeks to appoint established enterprise architecture (EA) service provider/s to supply expert services for current and future requirements on an as and when required basis. The fund explains that in order to realise the value of its digitalisation strategy, it has identified priority initiatives that will need to run concurrently. As the current staff capacity will not be adequate to implement the concurrent solutions, it will need to procure additional professional enterprise architecture services.

strategy, it has identified priority initiatives that will need to run concurrently. As the current staff capacity will not be adequate to implement the concurrent solutions, it will need to procure additional professional enterprise architecture services. Limpopo’s Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is calling for the activation, support and maintenance of Sophos Firewall XGS. The department says it has six Sophos firewalls – one in its head office and five in its district offices. Without active firewalls, the department’s administration is at risk of unauthorised access, it says.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Ithala Development Finance Corporation requires supply, implementation, support and maintenance of internal audit data analysis interrogation software for 36 months. The company says the software is needed to facilitate the process of examining, cleaning, transforming and modelling data to extract useful information, draw conclusions and support decision-making.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to procure 25 Adobe Creative Cloud for Teams – Pro Edition subscriptions for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness. The agency says this brand-specific procurement should come from a competent service provider that will be able to: access a collection of software used for graphic design, video editing, web development and photography; be able to run on Windows 10, Windows 11, MacOS Ventura 13.7.2 or later; provide access to Admin Console or deliver the latest English version at the time of purchase; 1:1 session with product experts, accessible from the Admin Console; Adobe Stock should include the unlimited Stock images subscription and renewal of licences should be linked to a specified VIP number.

SITA is also inviting bids for the supply of emulation software to the North West Provincial Government, including support and maintenance. This is required by the province to access transversal systems (PERSAL, LOGIS and BAS) once the department has migrated into the SITA VPN. Should a need arise of more users requesting emulation software services, additional licences might be procured during the contract period on an as and when required basis, says SITA.

Eskom is advertising for the implementation of an automated data leakage prevention managed service. This is required as part of its cyber risk strategy to enable the business to protect data at-rest and data in-transit across all IT platforms. At present, the business is at risk of suffering data leakage that could lead to reputational damage or a leakage in intellectual property data, it says.

Eskom also requires provision of information security scorecards managed services. The managed service should be a scalable, AI-powered platform that continuously monitors, analyses and reports on the enterprise’s cyber security hygiene, risks and compliance posture, it says. This should enable proactive threat mitigation, asset lifecycle management and strategic decision-making through advanced analytics, customisable reporting, highly customisable dashboards, and integration with existing security ecosystems.

South African Airways (SAA) invites bids for an e-learning portal. The service provider will be responsible for converting existing manual or print-based learning materials into engaging, interactive e-learning content. This process must reflect a strong understanding of ICT integration in education, with a focus on creating high-quality digital learning experiences that support teaching and learning, it says.

New tenders

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint established EA service provider/s to supply expert services for current and future requirements on an as and when required basis for two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 August

Tender no: RAF/2025/0011

Information: Shadi Matlou, Tel: 012 649 2030, E-mail: Shadim@raf.co.za

Closing date: 21 August 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, enterprise architecture

Department of Sport, Arts and culture, Limpopo

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for Sophos Firewall XGS through activation, support and maintenance for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 30 July

Tender no: DSAC2025/26-B2

Information: R Kganakga, Tel: 015 284 4136, E-mail: kganakgar@sac.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 11 August 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, networking, security, firewall, support and maintenance

Ithala Development Finance Corporation

The KwaZulu-Natal organisation is calling for the supply, implementation, support and maintenance of internal audit data analysis interrogation software for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP07/25

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 031 907 8703, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za

Closing date: 18 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, audit, data analysis

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to procure 25 Adobe Creative Cloud for Teams – Pro Edition subscriptions for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 31 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3125/2025

Information: Themba Leburu, Tel: 053 802 8959, E-mail: Themba.Leburu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 20 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing, creative software

SITA is also inviting bids for the supply of emulation software to the North West Provincial Government, including support and maintenance for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3123-2025

Information: Nonhlanhla Gama, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: nonhlanhla.gama@sita.co.za

Closing date: 18 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, emulation software, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the implementation of an automated data leakage prevention managed service for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E1605GITMWP

Information: Hamilton Ngwenya, Tel: 013 699 7088, E-mail: Ngwenyha@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 7 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, managed service, data leakage prevention, security, cyber security

Eskom also requires provision of information security scorecards managed services for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 July – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E1603CXMWP

Information: Mbulelo Sidwell Mncengani, Tel: 011 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 26 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, managed service, information security scorecards, security

South African Airways

The carrier invites bids for an e-learning portal.

Tender no: SAAT0011/25

Information: Mmapitso Khoetha, Tel: 011 978 9262, E-mail: mmapitsokhoetha@flysaa.com

Closing date: 14 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, e-learning

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

The national department is requesting proposals for the appointment of a service provider to further mediate an ongoing tariff dispute between the SABC and Sentech.

Compulsory briefing: 1 August

Tender no: DCDT/03/2025/26

Information: R Hlahla, Tel: 012 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dcdt.gov.za

Closing date: 12 August 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, broadcasting, services, professional services, consulting

The department also wishes to procure an organisational performance management software system.

Compulsory briefing: 5 August

Tender no: DCDT/04/2025/26

Information: R Hlahla, Tel: 012 427 8029, E-mail: dcdttenders@dcdt.gov.za

Closing date: 22 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, performance management