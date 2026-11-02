Top ICT tenders: Deeds registry to get infrastructure upgrade

The national Department of Land Reform and Rural Development seeks a new enterprise engineered infrastructure for SA's deeds registration environment. (Image source: iStock)

Municipal ICT tenders take a sharp downturn this week, as attention turns to the Local Government Elections taking place on Wednesday. Despite the lower activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, the industry still has an interesting selection of requests to consider, with the hardware sector particularly favoured.

This week’s top tender comes from the national Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, which is advertising for the supply and implementation of new enterprise engineered infrastructure for South Africa's deeds registration environment on behalf of the Deeds Registration Trading Entity (DRTE).

The department explains that DRTE acts as custodian of one of the nation’s most valuable assets – the property and land register – and has a mission to "provide security of title through the registration of real rights in land”.

“This responsibility requires DRTE to implement time- and mission-critical, robust hardware, software, networks and storage infrastructure. This will ensure DRTE provides high-performance digital platforms, systems and ICT environments that guarantee 100% system availability and stability across the 11 deeds registries,” it states.

“Failure to meet this critical requirement may result in litigation, possible land/property displacements, and financial and reputational damage, not only for the entity, but for the country as a whole.”

The department says the entity is embarking on this “critical and strategic project” to address the system and technological challenges in the current DRTE environment. It notes the existing infrastructure is out of warranty and has reached end-of-life, meaning that some spare equipment is no longer available in the market, and support is limited.

One of the biggest challenges facing DRTE is the instability of the infrastructure when the ZFS storage performs data scrubbing, causing systems and applications to become slow or unresponsive.

“The repercussions of these problems include prolonged system downtimes, degraded system and application performance, frustrations from users and clients due to slow and unresponsive systems and applications, loss of productivity in daily operations, loss of revenue for the entity and its broad client base and thus an inability to fully serve the public timeously, efficiently and reliably.”

DRTE’s customer base includes government departments, parastatals, entities, municipalities, conveyancers, notaries, banks, data vendors and the general public, among others.

The project will involve replacing the current core infrastructure stack with a modernised environment designed to support mission-critical applications, increase storage and compute capacity, and improve resilience.

The required solution spans both the production environment at the North Gauteng Deeds Registry in Pretoria and a disaster recovery environment at the Cape Town Deeds Registry. The successful bidder will be responsible for the design, supply, delivery, installation, configuration and commissioning of the infrastructure.

Among the technologies sought are high-performance rack-mounted servers, storage area networks, backup infrastructure, networking equipment, backup software and data loss prevention capabilities. The tender also calls for active-active disaster recovery functionality, high-availability features and compatibility with the organisation's existing Oracle-based environment.

The invitation comes as government continues efforts to modernise deeds registration services through the rollout of the Electronic Deeds Registration System (eDRS). This system is intended to digitise registration processes and improve access to services.

The department will hold a compulsory briefing session on 9 November, with bid submissions closing at 11am on 24 November.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Gauteng Department of Education is looking for a service provider to develop, test and build capacity for the business continuity management system (BCMS) for a fixed period of three years. The business continuity activities encompass business continuity planning, emergency response planning, crisis management planning and ICT disaster recovery planning.

The South African Social Security Agency wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install, deliver, configure, support and maintain hi-tech self-service kiosks as and when required to its head office and nine regions for three years. Bidders are required to submit the detailed specifications, design layouts and catalogues of the hi-tech self-service kiosk with their bids. The successful service provider will be expected to design, develop and test one prototype of the kiosk. Upon piloting and approval, the service provider will manufacture and deliver hi-tech self-service kiosks.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is requesting bids for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aruba network switches for the Department of Water and Sanitation. The agency explains the existing switches installed at the department’s Kimberley office have reached end-of-sale and end-of-support status. Additionally, these devices are non-power over ethernet and do not support 10Gbps uplink ports, which limits network performance, scalability and the department’s ability to support modern ICT services.

SITA is also calling for a service provider to supply a new integrated video conferencing and audio-visual solution for SAPS Ubunye auditorium. The agency explains the existing infrastructure has reached end-of-life and end-of-support status and needs to be upgraded to meetthedemandsofhigh-levelexecutive/commissionerand senior management meetings. The upgrade encompasses comprehensive video and audio-conferencing capabilities, seamless presentation functionalities and efficient meeting recording capabilities. The solution should be designed to accommodate remote and external participants seamlessly.

Eskom is inviting proposals for the provision of support and maintenance of its data centres, server rooms and portable modular data centres (PMDC). At a high level, the utility says a typical data centre server room and PMDC is made up of a cooling system, power management, environmental management systems, access control systems and monitoring systems. These components require regular maintenance, repairs and support, it says.

The Airports Company of South Africa is looking for a quality management system (QMS). The company says its existing QMS has several operational inefficiencies that impact audit performance, data accuracy, inability to generate timely reports and overall system reliability. To address these challenges, the new QMS is expected to streamline quality control, document management, audits, corrective actions and compliance tracking, while ensuring alignment with industry standards such as ISO 9001 and regulatory requirements.

Sentech is advertising for the configuration and implementation of an enterprise risk management and compliance solution, including maintenance and support. The system should enable continuous tracking, monitoring and auditing of business processes to ensure alignment with applicable laws, regulations and organisational policies. Additionally, the service provider will be required to provide comprehensive training for end-users of the software solution.

The Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wishes to appoint a service provider for the upgrade of its unified communication system (UCS) and associated voice services. The department notes it owns the existing UCS infrastructure and requires the existing voice environment to be assessed, reinstated and returned to operational service using the current infrastructure and configurations, where feasible. The immediate requirement is to restore reliable voice services, including internal, inter-site, inbound and outbound calling, while maintaining the existing telephone numbers, extensions, Cisco telephones and associated voice infrastructure. The department additionally requires the supply, installation, configuration and commissioning of a new point-to-point wireless link between the Bhisho Vision and Qhasana buildings as well as nine receptionist telephones.

The Road Accident Fund is inviting bids for the acquisition of Oracle database licences, maintenance and support. The organisation says this engagement seeks to fortify its database infrastructure, ensuring sustained operational efficiency and full alignment with state regulatory compliance standards and OEM best practices.

New tenders

Department of Education, Gauteng

The province is looking for a service provider to develop, test and build capacity for the business continuity management system for a fixed period of three years.

Tender no: GT/GDE/046/2026

Information: Precious-Pearl Masedi, Tel: 011-355-1177, E-mail: precious-pearl.masedi@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 20 November 2026

­­Tags: software, services, business continuity management system, BCMS

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install, deliver, configure, support and maintain Hitech self-service kiosks as and when required to its head office and nine regions for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SASSA-12-26-ICT-HO

Information: Mandla Sibeko, Tel: 012-400-2634, E-mail: MandlaS@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 23 November 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, software, kiosk, self-service

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are requested for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aruba network switches for the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3305/2026 (ERP No 540013)

Information: Themba Leburu, Tel: 053-802-8959, E-mail: Themba.Leburu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 20 November 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, networking, switches

SITA is also calling for a service provider to provide a new integrated video conferencing and audio-visual solution for SAPS Ubunye auditorium.

Compulsory briefing: 5 November

Tender no: RFB 3301/ 2026 - (ERP No 530015)

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie, Tel: 012-360-9044, E-mail: Bongi.Mochalatjie@sita.co.za

Closing date: 19 November 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, software, video conferencing, audio-visual

Eskom

The utility is inviting proposals for the provision of data centres, server rooms and portable modular data centres support and maintenance contract for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E3770CXMWP

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: 011-800-2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 27 November 2026

­­Tags: hardware, data centre, servers, services, support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA is looking for the provision of a QMS for 60 months at Airport Company South Africa Airport.

Compulsory briefing: 6 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: COR8299/2026/RFP

Information: Zamo Dlamini, E-mail: zamo.dlamini@airports.co.za

Closing date: 30 November 2026

­­Tags: software, quality management system, QMS

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The department is advertising for the outright purchase of enterprise engineered IT infrastructure with 60-month support and maintenance for the Deeds Registration Trading Entity.

Compulsory briefing: 6 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: DLRRD (CRD-10) 2026/27

Information: Gideon Phokane, Tel:081-043-1892, E-mail: gideon.phokane@deeds.gov.za

Closing date: 24 November 2026

­­Tags: hardware

Sentech

A service provider is sought for the configuration and implementation of an enterprise risk management and compliance solution, including maintenance and support for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 November

Tender no: SENT-041-2026-27

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel:011-471-4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 30 November 2026

­­Tags: software, enterprise risk management, ERM, compliance, services, support and maintenance

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the upgrade of a unified communication system for 12 months.

Tender no: SCMU5-26/27-0060

Information: Yanga Vutuza, Tel:040-602-4000, E-mail: yanga.vutuza@ecdpw.gov.za

Closing date: 24 November 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, unified communications

Road Accident Fund

Bids are invited for the acquisition of licenses, maintenance and support of Oracle databases for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RAF/2026/00069

Information: Bathabile Mahlangu, Tel:012-621-1719, E-mail: bathabilem@raf.co.za

Closing date: 20 November 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing, services, support and maintenance