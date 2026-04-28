Top ICT tenders: Defence dept to upgrade websites

The Department of Defence wants to outsource the development, hosting and maintenance of websites under the purview of Defence Corporate Communications. (Image source: 123RF)

The ICT sector will be pleased with the wide range of offerings on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal this week.

While three national departments make an appearance in this issue, it is the Department of Defence (DOD) that takes the headline with its wish to outsource the development, hosting and maintenance of websites under the purview of Defence Corporate Communications.

This will include websites for the department, SA Navy, SA Army, SA Air Force, SA Military Health Services, SA Reserve force, chaplain, Service Commission and joint operations.

Notably, none of the eight websites that were accessible at time of writing have been upgraded to hypertext transfer protocol secure (HTTPS), leaving visitors with a warning that the sites are not secure.

The DOD says it aims to have “professional-looking interactive websites” that:

Provide easy access to regularly updated online government information.

Conform to highest international standards.

Are information-heavy and have complex and varying CMS workflows.

Display on multiple devices and are optimised for mobile devices.

Carry multilingual content.

Comply with the highest security standards.

standards. Display its social media content.

The successful bidder will be required to deploy and host the websites on a dedicated server environment and will be responsible for ongoing server maintenance, including updates and security management. This dedicated server will remain the property of the department throughout the implementation process and thereafter, it says.

The department has adopted Word Press or Drupal as its preferred CMS for its website and the service provider will have to supply ongoing development, maintenance, support and enhancement over a three-year period. For the purposes of the proposals, the department estimates it will need 2 520 hours at an average of 70 hours per month. However, the department notes it reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of hours, depending on scope of work or funds available.

The service provider will not need to engage in daily content updating of the websites as this is done by the internal team, the DOD notes.

The department will hold a compulsory briefing on 5 May at the Armscor building in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, before submissions close on 18 May.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is calling for the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and data professional services to augment its data analytics hub. The municipality says its request is split into two categories: AI and data insights, and AI and data product development. Interested service providers can choose to bid on one or both of the categories, it says.

The Western Cape metro also wishes to appoint a panel of IT assurance experts to provide independent IT assurance and related IT services. The city notes that reviews are required at key points in the lifecycle of large IT projects. The scope of each IT assurance or related IT services project will be specified as and when required.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is inviting bids for the comprehensive provision of bulk SMS messaging services. These services are critical to enable consistent and real-time communication with road users, particularly for e-toll tag top-up notifications, account-related alerts, and general customer engagement, it says.

Sanral also requires provision of Gallagher software and access control upgrade and maintenance. These services are critical to safeguarding facilities across Sanral’s operational sites countrywide, it says. However, the company reveals it currently has no maintenance service in place across its offices and operational sites.

Eskom’s National Transmission Company of South Africa is in need of test equipment calibration and repairs services for its telecommunications department on an as and when required basis. The utility explains the department makes use of a large variety of test instruments for maintenance and installation of various equipment in the telecommunications network. To achieve accurate readings from the tests, it is crucial that the test equipment be calibrated on a regular basis and be repaired when faulty, it says.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is looking for a service provider to conduct modifications on the web-based Protected Area Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool for South Africa (METT-SA), as well as provide system maintenance and support. The department explains METT-SA is a self-evaluation tool designed to measure progress in the management effectiveness of protected areas over time and to identify necessary interventions for improving management actions. It provides a structured way for management authorities to assess the effectiveness of their management practices.

The Department of Employment and Labour is inviting proposals for the provision of contact centre solution services to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). The UIF reveals that since its contact centre was outsourced in 2020, it has stabilised its core business processes and no longer requires the additional support. Accordingly, it is planning to insource the contact centre once again; however, its technology infrastructure remains inadequate for modern contact centre requirements.

The South African Revenue Service wishes to procure a master data management and data governance solution as part of its agenda to optimise the management, quality, security and compliance of its data assets. SARS says the ideal solution will integrate seamlessly across its diverse IT landscape and meet stringent regulatory standards.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is advertising for an integrated online payment gateway and point of sale (POS) solution, to support NaTIS operations nationally. The solution must comply with all applicable South African banking, financial sector, national payment system, cyber security and public finance regulations, and must deliver uninterrupted revenue collection for all NaTIS services, it says.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

The metro is calling for the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and data professional services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: 222S/2025/26

Information: Project Manager, E-mail: SCM.Tenders4@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 27 May 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, artificial intelligence, software, AI

The city also wishes to appoint a panel of IT assurance experts to provide independent IT assurance and related IT services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: 223S/2025/26

Information: E-mail: ITAssurance.TenderInquiries@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 26 May 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting, IT assurance

South African National Roads Agency

The agency is inviting bids for the provision of bulk SMS messaging services for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 29 April – Virtual

Tender no: NRA 2026/0546

Information: Tel: 012-844-2000, E-mail: ProcurementHO05@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 13 May 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, SMS, bulk SMS

Sanral also requires provision of Gallagher software and access control upgrade and maintenance for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 30 April – Virtual

Tender no: NRA 2026/0611

Information: Tel: 012-844-2000, E-mail: ProcurementHO05@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 13 May 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, software, security, access control, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The National Transmission Company of South Africa’s telecommunications department is in need of test equipment calibration and repairs services on an as and when required basis for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E2783NTCSAMWP

Information: Godfrey Radzelani, Tel:011-871-3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@ntcsa.co.za

Closing date: 25 May 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, hardware, services

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

A service provider is sought to conduct modifications on the web-based Protected Area Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool for South Africa and to provide system maintenance and support for three years.

Tender no: DFFE-SITA002 (26/27)

Information: SCM Official, Tel:012-399-9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 20 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software development, services, support and maintenance

Department of Employment and Labour

Proposals are invited for the provision of contact centre solution services to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 April – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 364 312 267 728 571, Passcode: Lb6xV3Xd

Tender no: UIF1/26/27

Information: Malebo Phogole, Tel: 012-337-1062, E-mail: malebo.phogole@labour.gov.za

Closing date: 14 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, contact centre, call centre

Department of Defence

The department wishes to outsource the development, hosting and maintenance of the DOD website at Defence Corporate Communication for three years. (DOD PROC PLAN 26-27/CSD-DCC/171)

Compulsory briefing: 5 May

Tender no: CPSC/B/PC/455/2025

Information: Technical: N.D. Nkuna, Tel: 012-355-6400, 081-511-2059. General: Captain MG Mmekwa, Tel: 012-671-6642, E-mail: mmantwa.mmekwa@dod.mil.za

Closing date: 18 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software development, web development, hosting, services, support and maintenance

South African Revenue Service

SARS wishes to procure a master data management and data governance solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 May – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID:333 469 638 699 70, Passcode:7Nq99vV9

Tender no: RFP07/2026

Information: André Taljaard, Tel: 012-422-4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 21 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, master data management, data governance

Road Traffic Management Corporation

The RTMC is looking for a service provider to provide an integrated online payment gateway and POS solution for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 May

Tender no: RTMC BID 02/2026/27

Information:Bid Admin, Tel: 012-999-5200, E-mail: bidadmin@rtmc.co.za

Closing date: 25 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, fintech, payment gateway, point of sale