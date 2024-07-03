Top ICT tenders: Disaster recovery option sought for Natis

The RTMC requires two data centres, in different locations, to operate its critical systems as part of its business continuity plan.

Activity from national government procurement departments has once again slowed down. This follows last week’s demand from the Democratic Alliance that all tenders awarded since the elections be reviewed in all departments that fall under its ministerial control.

While the number and value of tenders advertised on National Treasury’s eTender Portal are subdued, a new post from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) could have a significant impact on the availability of the National Administration Traffic Information System (Natis).

In the tender documentation, the RTMC notes it requires two data centres, in different locations, to operate its critical systems as part of its business continuity plan. The second data centre needs to be at least 15km away from its main data centre located in Zwartkop, Centurion, or should be fed from a different municipality.

The company notes it has opted to proceed with a ‘retail co-location’ approach to this second data centre. Previously known as a hosted data centre, the co-location will allow RTMC to lease space inside a data centre for its own caged-off room with enough space to host all the servers.

“As a means of ensuring high security, only RTMC staff will have access to the allocated cage or the leased space using biometrics,” it notes.

RTMC believes co-location will offer several benefits. This includes improved reliability from the service provider’s guarantee of power, cooling and network connectivity, and enhanced performance brought about by the superior cooling and air filtering that professional data centres offer.

“Co-location data centres are built to secure one’s systems from theft and other threats that could jeopardise the security of critical data and systems. They enforce strict data centre security procedures and higher degrees of physical protection, such as video surveillance, private suites and fire suppression systems,” it adds.

The company also notes that co-location facilities enable high throughput, offer affordable connections directly to numerous internet service providers and have redundant network connections to guarantee the continuous operation of mission-critical applications.

“RTMC currently has different network connectivity service providers to build the redundancy of NaTIS; this move will highly assist as most service providers are often in the co-location centres and will reduce the time frames of network setups [sic],” it says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver and maintain Forcepoint e-mail security software before its current software expires. The department is only offering a one-year contract for this requirement.

The Department of Transport is inviting proposals for the rental of PABX telephone systems. It notes its Alcatel-Lucent system was installed in 2013 and the Rampage telephone management system has reached end-of-life.



The State Information Technology Agency is advertising for the migration from Cisco ACS to Cisco ISE solution for the next-generation network, SAPS and Department of Defence networks with maintenance and support. The agency notes the tender will include the procurement of eight hardware appliances.



The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) wishes to establish a panel of IT audit service providers in a co-sourced capacity for a period of three years. The objective of this tender is to provide independent and objective assurance to management and the NLC board regarding the adequacy, efficiency and effectiveness of internal controls in place.



The National Credit Regulator is looking to appoint a service provider to supply hosting services for the Debt Help System (DHS) and PDA tool. The managed hosting services must be cost-efficient, scalable, highly-secured, high redundancy and highly-available.



The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration invites proposals for developing and commissioning a web-based dispute management system, with maintenance and support. Prospective vendors should previously have been involved in systems that focus on the South African context in labour dispute management.



The Road Accident Fund (RAF) seeks an experienced service provider to design and establish a cloud competency centre, which will focus on the RAF’s cloud adoption, best practices, service evolution, technology optimisation, cloud finance operations, governance and standardisation. The main objectives are to achieve operational excellence and drive competitive advantage like scalability, agility and seamless access to future-proof technology.



The Financial Intelligence Centre requires information to determine electronic discovery (e-discovery) solutions available in the market, as well as associated estimated timelines and indicative costs for acquiring and implementing the solution. This is sought to support that Shared Forensic Capability division of the National Priority Crime Operational Committee.



SITA returns to close the issue with a request for information on endpoint security for an unnamed client. The agency notes the solution needs to be centrally managed via an agent or related centrally-managed solution and with capabilities to deploy security end-user anti-virus agents and also monitor through the SIEM and report at ease.



New tenders

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver and maintain Forcepoint e-mail security software for one year.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1 DALRRD-0005(2024/2025)

Information: Samuel Mothoane, Tel: 012 319 6080, E-mail: SamuelM@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 23 July 2024

­Tags: Software, security, e-mail security

Department of Transport

Proposals are invited for the rental of a PABX telephone system for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 4 July

Tender no: DOT/02/2024/CS

Information: Tyron Mkhari, Tel: 012 309 3011, E-mail: mkharit@dot.gov.za

Closing date: 19 July 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, telephony, voice, PABX

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising the migration from Cisco ACS to Cisco ISE for the NGN, SAPS and DOD networks, with maintenance and support for three years.

Tender no: RFB 2888/2024

Information: Nonhlanhla Gama, Tel: 066 271 2662, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Gama@sita.co.za

Closing date: 22 July 2024

­Tags: Software, hardware. security, networking, access control, identity services, services, support and maintenance

Road Traffic Management Corporation

The RTMC is advertising for data centre co-location of the Natis and facilities servers and network infrastructure.

Tender no: RTMC BID 05/2024/25

Information: Bid Admin, Tel: 012 999 5200, E-mail: bidadmin@rtmc.co.za

Closing date: 19 July 2024

­Tags: Services, managed services, data centres, disaster recovery, security, business continuity

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to establish a panel of IT audit service providers in a co-sourced capacity for three years.

Tender no: NLC/2024-008

Information: Penelope Soyingwa, Tel: 012 423 1414, E-mail: penelope@nlcsa.org.za

Closing date: 18 July 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, IT audit, IT forensics, security

National Credit Regulator

The regulator is looking to appoint a service provider to supply hosting services for the Debt Help System and PDA tool for two years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 July – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 343 644 667 890 Passcode: duYkN7

Tender no: NCR920.07.2024

Information: Procurement, Tel: 011 554 2700, E-mail: procurement@ncr.org.za

Closing date: 15 July 2024

­Tags: Services, hosting, cloud computing, managed services

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

Proposals are invited for the provision of a web-based dispute management system, with maintenance and support for 18 months.

Tender no: CCMA/2024/04-ICT

Information: Patricia Seduoa, Tel: 011 377 6762, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za

Closing date: 19 July 2024

­Tags: Software, cloud computing, dispute management, services, support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint a service provider to design and establish a cloud competency centre that will focus on cloud adoption, best practices, service evolution, technology optimisation, cloud finance operations, governance and standardisation for five years.

Tender no: RAF/2024/00027

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012 649 2030, E-mail: TshiamoMo@raf.co.za

Closing date: 18 July 2024

­Tags: Cloud computing, software, services, professional services, consulting, governance

Request for information

Financial Intelligence Centre

The FIC requires information to determine electronic discovery (e-discovery) solutions available in the market, as well as associated estimated timelines and indicative costs for acquiring and implementing the solution.

Tender no: FIC/RFI/E-DISCOVERY/01/2024-2025

Information: Keitumetse Molupe, Tel: 012 641 6139, E-mail: Keitumetse.Molupe@fic.gov.za

Closing date: 11 July 2024

Tags: Software, security, electronic discovery

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is inviting information on endpoint security.

Compulsory briefing: 11 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 2892/2024

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: 012 482 2665, E-mail: Lunathi.Mqalo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 25 July 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, security, endpoint security