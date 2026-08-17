Top ICT tenders: DPSA targets info security officer training

The Department of Public Service and Administration wants to establish a training programme for information security officers across the public sector.

National Treasury’s eTenders Portal offers a mixed bag this week, with a broad range of public sector requirements spanning software, hardware and services.

It is a tender from the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) for the development and delivery of a training programme that takes the top spot. This is because the training programme will target departmental information security officers across the public sector. This role is equivalent to that of a chief information security officer in the private sector, the DPSA says.

“The Directive on Public Service Information Security requires departments to establish and maintain an effective information security capability through the appointment of Departmental Information Security Officers (DISOs),” the department notes.

“The DISO plays a critical role in protecting government information assets , providing assurance in the effectiveness of information security controls, managing cyber risks, promoting information security awareness , and ensuring compliance with applicable legislation, policies and standards.”

To support departments in implementing the directive, the DPSA says it intends to develop and customise a comprehensive DISO training programme that will equip current and prospective DISOs with the knowledge, skills and competencies required to effectively execute their responsibilities.

“The programme must provide a structured learning pathway that enables [DISOs] to establish, implement, monitor and continuously improve departmental information security programmes aligned with government requirements, cyber security best practices and international standards.

The objectives of the training are to equip DISOs to effectively execute their assigned duties in terms of:

Establishing governance and strategic alignment

Information risk management

Policy creation and enforcement

Regulatory and legal compliance

Cultivating security awareness and training

Operational and technical control assurance

Third-party and supply chain oversight

Resource justification

The programme will be hosted by the National School of Government, and must include training on emerging security trends, best practices and the technologies essential to information security, including network, application and cloud security. The course must integrate real-world case studies, hands-on practical exercises and provide practical insights into information security best practices.

Interested parties have until 11am on 27 August to submit their proposals.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is inviting bids for the procurement of Forcepoint Web Security licences for the national Department of Tourism. The agency says Forcepoint Web Security licences were procured by the department in 2013 to manage and monitor the department’s internet resources and protect the network against cyber threats. The current licences expire on 30 November.

The Department of Basic Education is calling for a service provider or a consortium of service providers to provide 1 100 Forcepoint licences. The department says it is dealing with a lot of phishing e-mails and is undertaking necessary and appropriate measures to strengthen web and e-mail security over the internet access for all workstations and servers.

The City of Cape Town is requesting bids for technologies for the enablement of smart transportation. The city says its population is expected to grow significantly in future, placing strain on urban infrastructure across all transportation modes. Addressing these challenges requires a range of creative and integrated digital solutions which can improve how citizens experience transport infrastructure. This can be achieved through improved traveller information, traveller security, intermodal connections and new modes of transportation that connect people to destinations, the city says.

Eskom is inviting proposals for the supply, delivery and support services for laptop and desktop computers on an as and when required basis. In its proposed service level agreement, the utility says it will provide a non-committal forecast followed by order placements for equipment.

The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) is calling for development operations support services. The agency admits in its tender documentation that it makes use of different technology solutions to administer the funds and schemes. Most of these are legacy solutions, not being capable of providing functionalities and capabilities used in modern solutions to service clients effectively and efficiently.

The agency also requires business intelligence (BI) development services. This will include business-as-usual work, as well as the development of new applications in line with business requirements. The services required are based on the implementation of BI requirements in the GPAA, such as data extracts, data loading, creating reports and dashboards, and other related activities by using an Oracle data base and Oracle development tools, the GPAA says.

Finally, the GPAA is looking for Oracle identity access (IAM) and enterprise content management (ECM) services. The agency is planning to execute on several initiatives during the next three years until the legacy Benefit Administration system is replaced. This includes proceeding with the next phases of the current IAM implementation and replacement of the current PEKWA scanning and indexing system with an Oracle WebCenter Content solution.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) wishes to appoint a debt collection agency with necessary competencies, resources, technology infrastructure with five years debt collection experience to collect outstanding TV licence fees. The company notes the television licences debt book is segmented into the different debt books based on the age analysis of the debt. The successful agency will be required to collect on the three domestic, business and dealer portfolios further segmented into the age analysis of the debt.The operating model requires agencies to perform both collections and data enhancement functions, the SABC says.

The Road Accident Fund is looking for a service provider for the licensing, hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the Telviva telephony, QueueMetrics reporting, call cabinet recording, Nice Workforce Management and Callbi speech analytics solution. To support its service delivery mandate, the RAF says it operates a cloud-hosted contact centre environment that enables customer engagement through voice and digital service channels. These specified solutions and platforms collectively support inbound and outbound telephony services, workforce management, reporting, analytics, call recording, quality management and operational oversight, it says.

New tenders

Department of Public Service and Administration

A service provider is sought for development and delivery of the DISO training programme for the public service.

Tender no: SCM003/2026

Information: Mmapula Kotsokoane, Tel: 012-336-1389, E-mail: mmapulak@dpsa.gov.za

Closing date: 27 August 2026

­­Tags: training and e-learning, consulting, professional services, software, security, information security

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is inviting bids for the procurement of Forcepoint web security licences, with maintenance and support for three years for the National Department of Tourism.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3274/2026 - (ERP No 472019)

Information: Audrey Baloyi, Tel:012-367-3339, E-mail: Audrey.Baloyi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 7 September 2026

­­­­Tags: software, security, services, support and maintenance

Department of Basic Education

The department is calling for a service provider, or a consortium of service providers to provide 1 100 Forcepoint licences for three years.

Tender no: DBE215

Information: N Metula, Tel: 012-357-3134, E-mail: Tenders@dbe.gov.za

Closing date: 4 September 2026

­­­­Tags: software, security

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is requesting bids for technologies for the enablement of smart transportation in the city.

Compulsory briefing: 19 August

Note: A compulsory hybrid clarification meeting will be held on 21 August in Cape Town and online via Microsoft Teams. Meeting ID: 381 651 658 914 951, passcode: no3Dt9kW

Tender no: 038S/2026/27

Information: SCM Tenders, Tel: 021-123-4567, E-mail: SCM.Tenders8@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 9 September 2026

­­Tags: software, hardware, smart technology

Eskom

The utility is inviting proposals for the supply, delivery and support services for computers (laptops and desktops) on an as and when required basis for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E3359CXMWP

Information: Mbulelo Sidwell Mncengani, Tel:011-800-2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 14 September 2026

­­Tags: hardware, computing

Government Pensions Administration Agency

The agency is calling for development operations (DevOps) support services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Note: No physical or e-mailed submissions will be accepted.

Tender no: GPAA 07/2026

Information: Phatudi Kgomo, Tel:012-319-2216, E-mail: tenderenquiries@gpaa.gov.za

Closing date: 4 September 2026

­­Tags: software, development operations, DevOps, services, support and maintenance

The agency also requires BI development services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Note: No physical or e-mailed submissions will be accepted.

Tender no: GPAA 08/2026

Information: Bid Office, Tel:012-319-2216, E-mail: tenderenquiries@gpaa.gov.za

Closing date: 4 September 2026

­­Tags: software, business intelligence, services, support and maintenance

Finally, the GPAA is looking for Oracle IAM and ECM services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Note: No physical or e-mailed submissions will be accepted.

Tender no: GPAA 05/2026

Information: Phatudi Kgomo, Tel:012-319-2216, E-mail: tenderenquiries@gpaa.gov.za

Closing date: 4 September 2026

­­Tags: software, identity access management, security, enterprise content management, IAM, ECM, services

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC wishes to appoint a debt collection agency for the collection of arrear TV licences for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RFP/TVL/2026/10252452/13

Information: Portia Khuzwayo, Tel:011-714-4708, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 7 September 2026

­­Tags: broadcasting, TV licences

Road Accident Fund

The RAF is looking for a service provider for the licensing, hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the Telviva telephony, QueueMetrics reporting, call cabinet recording, nice workforce management and Callbi speech analytics solution for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 August

Tender no: RAF 2026 00049

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel:012-429-5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za

Closing date: 14 September 2026

­­Tags: software, telecommunications, telephony, reporting, analytics