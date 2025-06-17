Top ICT tenders: DPWI seeks urgent ICT assessment

The Department of Public Works and infrastructure wants to identify the root causes of the vulnerabilities of its payment systems and ICT controls.

National Treasury’s eTenders Portal is once again inundated with short-term, low-value quotation requests; however, the ICT industry will still be pleased at the potential of the tender, accreditation and information requests on offer.

The Department of Public Works and infrastructure (DPWI) takes the spotlight this week. It says a comprehensive due diligence is required “as a matter of urgency” to detail the root causes of the vulnerabilities of its payment systems and ICT controls.

This due diligence assessment will be of all business processes and technology systems, including security and governance, which feed into and impact the payment systems and business process.

The business process assessment includes:

Financial management.

Facilities management and repairs and renovations.

Construction project management.

Immovable asset management, including asset register.

Real estate investment management.

Real estate management, including property management and leasing portfolio.

Supply chain management, including moveable assets register.

The technology system assessment includes:

Systems and technology landscape.

Technology architecture.

Integration and alignment of business processes.

Data management architecture.

ICT and technology service providers.

The cyber security environment.

“All due diligence assessments must necessitate a comprehensive assessment of end-to-end integrated processes, from procurement plan, aligned to budget, requisition, quotation, issuing of orders, goods received, contract management, payment process and reporting,” the department says.

The successful provider will also be expected to supply sets of recommendations, supported by an implementation plan, for the rectification of vulnerabilities, reengineered processes, introduction of new and/or improved systems and improvements to the systems.

The DPWI adds: “One of the long-term implementation plans to be delivered must be a blueprint design for the full centralised digitisation of the department’s processes and systems, and at least partial implementation of this design once approved by the department.”

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is advertising for the supply and delivery of data analytics software and licensing. The metro notes its data analytic team has been performing data analytic testing for more than eight years and has proven the capability of the data analytic software to seamlessly extract the required data from SAP and perform the desired data analytics.

The Eastern Cape Department of Public Works is looking for a service provider for the procurement of critical ICT infrastructure equipment for the department, including its regional offices. The provincial department notes its current networking equipment has reached its end-of-life, and the manufacturer no longer supports it, keeps stock of spare parts to replace faulty parts, or releases software updates to improve the security. This replacement process is critical in order to ensure continued high availability, efficient functioning of the department’s networking services and compatibility with the latest technologies in the IT domain, it says.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) seeks a professional service provider for the provision of hosting, maintenance and update support to National Treasury’s Municipal Money website. The website is an open local government data portal, which provides citizens and other stakeholders with access to comparable, verified information on the financial performance of each municipality. It is hosted externally to the National Treasury IT infrastructure for more accessibility under the National Treasury Cities Support Programme, the DBSA says.

National Treasury wishes to appoint a Check Point certified support partner from SITA transversal contract RFB 1183 to renew Check Point firewalls software licences, support and maintenance. The licence renewal and support are required for the National Treasury production and disaster recovery sites firewalls, it says.

The South African National Roads Agency is calling for the provision of SAP quality assurance, development, gap analysis, support, maintenance and project services. The agency notes it has recently undergone a significant upgrade to SAP S/4HANA, to tackle longstanding challenges across various organisational functions. The upgrade covers key areas, such as finance, HR, marketing, procurement and engineering. This tender seeks to deliver higher quality service that will enable business to achieve its operational business effectively, it says.

The Human Sciences Research Council is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to provide a data centre cloud hosting solution. This will see the co-location of its data centre infrastructure currently hosted at ULTRA Data Centre in Pretoria-west into a similar best-in-class, carrier-neutral cloud-based facility that is secure, resilient, always-on environment to host its digital assets. The proposed hosting facility has to be located in the district of Tshwane, Pretoria, within the 012 dialling code area.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is inviting requests for accreditation for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of unified communication and collaboration solutions, as well as professional services for SITA and its customers. Master contract agreements will be signed with successful bidders to establish the panel of approved service providers.

Eskom’s National Transmission Company of South Africa is calling for information on a billing system and billing tariff modelling for its telecommunications services. Currently, the business is using the integrated billing system, a manual system that gets inputs from the Consurgo database. Manually, the data is downloaded, and an Excel sheet is sent to the finance department to issue an invoice. Its current billing tariff calculator is outdated and is based on the Telkom SA tariffs data, it says, to benchmark service prices with the market.

Transnet is also requesting information, in this instance on the provision of hybrid/outsourced application support options for Transnet Port Terminals business applications environment at its head office. The request aims to enhance operational efficiency and ensure sustained performance, and entails partially outsourcing support, maintenance and certain services/resources, while retaining strategic in-house control where required.

New tenders

Department of Public Works

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct a comprehensive due diligence assessment of business processes and technology systems, implement interventions, provide critical resources and develop a digital transformation blueprint for DPWI/PMTE over 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 June

Tender no: HP25/003GS

Information: Kagelelo Segole, Tel: 012 406 1362, E-mail: Kagelelo.Segole@dpw.gov.za

Closing date: 8 July 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, business process optimisation, business process management, digital blueprint

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is advertising for the supply and delivery of data analytics software and licensing.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 315S/2024/25

Information: Finance Tenders, E-mail: Finance.Tenders@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 15 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, data analytics

Department of Public Works, Eastern Cape

The coastal department requires a service provider for the procurement of critical ICT infrastructure equipment for the department, including its regional offices.

Tender no: SCMU5- 25/26-0036

Information: Yanga Vutuza, Tel: 040 602 4188, E-mail: yanga.vutuza@ecdpw.gov.za

Closing date: 15 July 2025

­­Tags: Hardware

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A professional service provider is sought for the provision of hosting, maintenance and update support to National Treasury’s Municipal Money website, which is hosted external to the National Treasury information technology infrastructure for more accessibility under the National Treasury Cities Support Programme.

Compulsory briefing: 20 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP030/2025

Information: Katlego Leshokgoto, Tel: 011 313 3911, E-mail: katlegoscm@dbsa.org

Closing date: 3 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, hosting, support and maintenance, software updates

National Treasury

Government’s finance department wishes to appoint a Check Point certified support partner from SITA RFB 1183 to renew Check Point firewalls software licences, and support and maintenance for the National Treasury’s ICT for three years.

Tender no: NT011-2025

Information: NTAdministrative, Tel: 012 315 5603, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 4 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, security, firewall, services, support and maintenance

South African National Roads Agency

Sanral is calling for the provision of SAP QA, development, gap analysis, support, maintenance and project services for five years.

Tender no: NRA 2025/0040

Information: Tel: 012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO08@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 4 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, quality assurance, gap analysis, services, support and maintenance

Human Sciences Research Council

A service provider is sought to provide a data centre cloud hosting solution to the HSRC for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 June – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: HSRC/01/2025/26

Information: Cornet Mashego, Tel: 012 302 2180, E-mail: cmashego@hsrc.ac.za

Closing date: 4 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing, hosting, data centre

Request for accreditation

State Information Technology Agency

Requests are invited for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of unified communication solutions and also to offer unified communication services for SITA for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFA 2501/2025

Information: Reabetswe Nzimande, Tel: 012 482 3657, E-mail: Reabetswe.Nzimande@sita.co.za

Closing date: 3 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, communications, telecommunications, unified communications, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

Eskom National Transmission Company of South Africa

The utility’s transmission business is calling for information on a telecommunications services billing system and billing tariff modelling.

Tender no: E1389NTCSAMWP

Information: Lebogang Sekgothe, Tel: 013 297 9690, E-mail: sekgotlc@ntcsa.co.za

Closing date: 11 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, billing, telecommunications, tariff modelling

Transnet

Information is required for the provision of hybrid/outsourced application support options for business applications environment for Transnet Port Terminals at its head office.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 June – Meeting ID: 384 617 607 651, Passcode: bE9QV7MG

Tender no: TPT/2025/05/0022/96944/RFI – iCLM HQ 942/TPT

Information: Anele Mthethwa, Tel: 031 308 8325, E-mail: Anele.mthethwa@transnet.net

Closing date: 9 July 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, outsourcing, applications, services, support and maintenance