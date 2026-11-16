Eskom has issued a tender for the provision, implementation and support of a cloud-based employee voice platform. (Image source: iStock)

Advertisement volumes on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal have recovered following the Local Government Elections. Nevertheless, the public sector will be disappointed to find much of the activity is made up of low value, short-term requests.

It is against this backdrop that Eskom takes the top spot as it looks to deploy a new employee voice platform for its more than 43 000 employees. Over recent years, the utility has navigated organisational restructuring, leadership changes, operational pressures and periodic labour tensions.

Now it has issued a tender for the provision, implementation and support of a cloud-based employee voice platform on a five-year subscription basis for approximately 43 600 employees across its operations.

According to tender documents, Eskom's previous Human Capital Organisational Effectiveness (HCOE) survey programme ran from the 2018/19 to 2023/24 financial years before being placed on hold in 2024/25. The utility says the initiative relied on SharePoint and manual processes, limiting its effectiveness as a tool for measuring employee sentiment and organisational culture.

It notes that persistent low response rates, concerns around confidentiality and anonymity, limited real-time analytics and constrained internal IT capacity reduced the usefulness of the survey data for decision-making. The last HCOE survey achieved a response rate of 36.5%.

In the tender, Eskom says the new platform will support "enterprise-wide continuous listening" and provide benchmarking, advanced analytics and action-planning capabilities aimed at helping leaders “to act on reliable people and culture insights”.

The utility specifically requires a platform that allows employees to provide anonymous feedback, while preventing duplicate submissions and protecting respondent identities through role-based access controls and anonymity thresholds. The system must also provide executives, managers and HR teams with dashboards, trend analysis, heat maps and benchmarking reports.

"The initiative supports Eskom's culture transformation and high-performing ethical organisation agenda by giving employees an effective voice and enabling leaders to act on reliable people and culture insights," it states.

Eskom identifies employee trust, confidentiality or anonymity concerns as a high- risk factor that could reduce participation in surveys. The utility also flags the possibility that response rates could remain below targeted levels despite the introduction of a new platform.

The proposed solution will support engagement surveys, culture diagnostics, pulse surveys and targeted listening exercises across Eskom's workforce, including office-based and field employees. It must also include AI-enabled insights, response-rate monitoring, multilingual capabilities and benchmarking against local and international organisations.

The successful bidder will provide the platform and associated services, including implementation, training, change management, support and maintenance.

Eskom will hold a non-compulsory briefing over Microsoft Teams on 19 November before submissions close on 1 December.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Agriculture is looking for a service provider to supply and activate Cisco DNA Centre virtual appliance, Cisco Identity Services licence renewals, SmartNet and provide support. The department says it uses a robust network infrastructure based on Cisco technology to deliver wired, wireless and secure network access services.

A service provider is also required to supply, deliver and maintain an e-mail security solution. The national department says it requires the solution to be deployed on-premises within the department’s own environment, in a high-availability configuration, so that all e-mail content is processed and stored within its premises, in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is requesting bids for the procurement of 250 Adobe Acrobat Pro Edition licences for the Western Cape Government’s Department of Health and Wellness. The agency explains the department makes extensive use of PDF documents in clinical, administrative, governance, procurement, financial and management environments. Adobe Acrobat Pro is already used as a recognised PDF management tool and is required by users who need functionality beyond basic PDF viewing, including editing, preparing forms, converting documents, applying security controls, redacting confidential information and supporting digital signature workflows.

SITA is also advertising for the supply and installation of ICT network switches, access points and a cabling solution with warranty for the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs. The infrastructure will be installed in Polokwane and suppliers are expected to conduct an assessment to determine the bill of material that might be required, in addition to the information provided in the scope of work.

Mpumalanga’s Provincial Treasury department is advertising for audit software for its internal audit function. The contract will include installation, configuration, customisation and training on the solution, as well as maintenance, technical and functional support.

Eskom returns with a request for proposals for the provision of multimedia software subscription licences. To maximise efficiency and accessibility, the utility says it would prefer a concurrent licence model, allowing multiple users to leverage the software as needed without being restricted to individual device-based licences.

The utility also wishes to procure an application monitoring tool. Eskom says its existing solution has been in place for several years and the new system should enable operational managers to make timely, informed decisions based on information gathered across the entire application stack, and to resolve issues more quickly, thereby reducing downtime and minimising the impact on the business.

The Road Accident Fund requires a suitably qualified service provider to convert and migrate its SAP ECC 6.0 and SAP associated applications to SAP S/4HANA PCE and implement and integrate SAP SuccessFactors modules. This fund says the system conversion represents a vital evolution of its enterprise solutions, providing a high-performance cloud-based platform that remains fully compliant with regulatory standards.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint a service provider for the procurement and extension of its existing VMware Cloud Foundation. The upgrade will include hardware firmware, new vCenter 9 build and migration of vCenter 7 to 9 and ESXi hosts upgrades to vSphere 9.

New tenders

Department of Agriculture

The national department is looking for a service provider to supply and activate Cisco DNA Centre virtual appliance, Cisco Identity Services licence renewals, SmartNet and provide support for three years.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1(013)2026-2027

Information: Duke Milanzi, Tel: 012-319-6159, E-mail: DukeM@nda.gov.za

Closing date: 7 December 2026

­­Tags: software, hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

A service provider is also required to supply, deliver and maintain an e-mail security solution for three years.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1(012)2026-2027

Information: Joseph Mbatha, Tel: 012-319-6202, E-mail: josephmb@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 4 December 2026

­­Tags: software, e-mail, security, e-mail security

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are requested for the procurement of 250 Adobe Acrobat Pro Edition licences for 36 months in the Western Cape Government Department of Health and Wellness.

Compulsory briefing: 30 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3313-2026 - (ERP No 552010)

Information: Lindokuhle Mantyintyi, Tel: 041-398-5823, E-mail: Lindokuhle.Mantyintyi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 7 December 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software licensing

SITA is also advertising for the supply, installation of ICT network switches, access points, cabling solution with warranty for the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs.

Compulsory briefing: 13 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 3306-2026 / ERP 544010

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: 015-291-8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za

Closing date: 27 November 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, networking, switches, access points

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

A service provider is sought for audit software for internal audit for five years, with an option to extend.

Tender no: TREA/028/26/MP Re-advertisement

Information: A Bellim, Tel: 013-766-4566, E-mail: ABellim@mpg.gov.za

Closing date: 7 December 2026

­­Tags: software, audit

Eskom

The utility is looking for a service provider to supply, implement, configure, support and maintain a secure Eskom Employee Voice Platform on a five-year subscription for approximately 43 600 employees.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 November – Microsoft Teams

Note: Tenderers are required to send their e-mail addresses for Microsoft Teams clarification meeting to MaguvhNS@eskom.co.za.

Tender no: E3813CXMWP

Information: Azwihangwisi Mercilia Makhuba, Tel: 011-800-2719, E-mail: MakhubAM@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 1 December 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, voice

Proposals are also invited for the provision for the multimedia software subscription licences for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Note: Tenderers are required to send their e-mail addresses for Microsoft Teams clarification meeting to MaguvhNS@eskom.co.za.

Tender no: E3835CXMWP

Information: Thandeka Jiyane, Tel: 021-550-5259, E-mail: jiyaneet@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 1 December 2026

­­Tags: software, multimedia

Finally, the company wishes to procure an application monitoring tool for two years, followed by maintenance and support service for an additional five years.

Note: Tenderers are required to send their e-mail addresses for Microsoft Teams clarification meeting to MaguvhNS@eskom.co.za.

Tender no: E3822CXMWP

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011-800-3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 3 December 2026

­­Tags: software, application monitoring, services, support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The RAF requires a suitably qualified service provider to convert and migrate its SAP ECC 6.0 and SAP associated applications to SAP S/4HANA PCE and implement and integrate SAP SuccessFactors modules.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RAF 2026 00079

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel:012-429-5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za

Closing date: 4 December 2026

­­Tags: software, ERP

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the procurement and extension of existing VMware subscription licence (VMware Cloud Foundation) with maintenance for 15 months (1 February 2027 to 30 April 2028).

Tender no: SSC WC 12 (2026/2027)

Information: Mzubanzi Mntumni, Tel:021-464-7911, E-mail: mzubanzi.mntumni@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 27 November 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing, cloud computing