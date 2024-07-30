Top ICT tenders: Eskom cancels prepaid vending system tender

Eskom has cancelled its integrated prepaid vending solution tender.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal has bounced back, with several national and provincial departments considering technology requirements this week.

However, it is a tender cancellation notice from Eskom which is likely to attract significant interest. The tender in question is a request for an integrated prepaid vending solution (IPVS) for 10 years, which was due to close at the beginning of December 2022, but was extended three times before ultimately closing on 15 March 2023.

In the notice, Eskom says the reason for the cancellation is “improper/unrealistic specifications and functionality criteria in the enquiry document”.

In its original scope of work for the IPVS, Eskom noted its existing vending system is mission-critical and contributes significantly to its revenue stream and compliance with NERSA requirements to serve its prepaid customer base, specifically indigent customers on the Free Basic Electricity Tariff.

However, the online vending system was initiated in 2006 and has since then been enhanced several times.

At the time, the utility stated there was a need for a more integrated system with enhanced controls and functionality aligned to the Smart Grid Technology strategy, which needed to cater for better controls and revenue loss management capability; currency vending and enabling automatic transfer of virtual prepaid electricity tokens to the designated smart meters, in addition to the normal printing of numeric token receipts; other approved tariffs like the business rate and land rate tariffs; and the provision to accept non-electricity utility payments, such as water, gas, rates and taxes.

In addition to the IPVS, Eskom’s high-level requirements included a customer support portal for its support staff; a bulk key change token solution that automates the process of entering the bulk meter number required to produce tokens, a production and DR environment, a data archiving solution; a complete audit trail; and the provision of an app and portal.

Tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom is calling for a database security management solution. The tool should be cloud or SaaS-based and must cater for the Eskom hybrid environments, with databases hosted on-premises and in the cloud.

The utility also invites proposals for an application security test solution. This should also be cloud- or SaaS-based, and combine and include SAST and DAST into one cohesive tool.



The Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements wishes to appoint a service provider for implementation of strategic ICT initiatives. This revolves around professional services for the provisioning of functional support, LAN and desktop services for its electronic construction management system (ECMS).



Service providers approved on SITA’s RFB 2003/2014 transversal contract are also invited to bid for the supply and installation of technology as part of the provincial department’s server and storage infrastructure refresh programme.



The State Information Technology Agency is advertising for the procurement of two routers with support and maintenance for National Treasury. The agency notes the department is on a fully outsourced, dedicated virtual private network with SITA and the existing 3900 series routers in its Pretoria offices have reached end of life.



The South African Revenue Service requires Red Hat OpenShift subscriptions licences with maintenance and support. The request forms part of the organisation’s vision and strategic objective to modernise its systems to provide digital and streamlined online services.



Limpopo’s Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs wishes to appoint a service provider for the support, maintenance and hosting of the wireless radio link network between the Hensa towers and Industria building situated in Polokwane. The tender is limited to service providers included in SITA’s RFB 1183/2022 transversal contract.



The Department of Economic Development in Gauteng requires a service provider for the scanning, indexing and online archiving of records into the departmental Livelink system. It notes it currently has a total number of 23 267 hardcopy files, consisting of six million pages combined.

The Department of Defence is looking for a service provider to outsource the Office of the Military Ombud’s website development, hosting and maintenance.



Transnet closes the advertised tender portion of the issue with a request for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of radio planning and spectrum management tools for Transnet Freight Rail nationally for a period of five years. This software will be used by the RF radio and transmission planners responsible for transmission planning, RF planning, mobile network optimisation and mobile network performance management.



New tenders

Department of Human Settlements, Eastern Cape

The coastal province wishes to appoint a service provider for implementation of ICT strategy initiatives, namely professional services for the provisioning of functional support, LAN and desktop services for the ECMS through a SITA transversal contract.

Compulsory briefing: 2 August

Tender no: SCMU11-24/25-116

Information: X Mpupa, Tel: 043 711 9641, E-mail: xolilem@ecdhs.gov.za

Closing date: 16 August 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, software, networking, LAN, computing, desktop support, support and maintenance

The department is also advertising for the supply and installation of technology refresh infrastructure (server and storage infrastructure).

Compulsory briefing: 2 August

Tender no: SCMU11-24/25-117

Information: X Mpupa, Tel: 043 711 9641, E-mail: xolilem@ecdhs.gov.za

Closing date: 16 August 2024

­Tags: Hardware, servers, storage

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking to procure two routers with support and maintenance for the Department of National Treasury for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 August, Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2906-2024

Information: Salamina Mabula, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: salamina.mabula@sita.co.za

Closing date: 23 August 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, routers, services, support and maintenance

South African Revenue Service

SARS requires Red Hat OpenShift subscriptions licences with maintenance and support.

Tender no: RFP12-2024

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 012 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 15 August 2024

­Tags: Software, Linux, open source, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is calling for a database security management solution for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: MWP2669CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: 011 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 28 August 2024

­Tags: Software, security, database, database security

Proposals are also invited for an application security test solution for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 August

Tender no: MWP2670CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: 011 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 28 August 2024

­Tags: Software, security, applications, application security testing

Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Limpopo

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the support, maintenance and hosting of a radio link network as means of network connectivity between the Hensa towers and industrial building for three years.

Tender no: COGHSTAB07/2024-25FY

Information: JT Masenya, Tel: 015 294 2290, E-mail: masenyajt@coghsta.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 12 August 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, radio link, networking, services, support and maintenance

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

A service provider is sought for records scanning, indexing and online archiving.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: GT/GDED/083/2024

Information: Avuyile Goniwe, Tel: 011 355 8137, E-mail: Avuyile.Goniwe@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 16 August 2024

­Tags: Software, services, document management, imaging, cloud computing, archiving, scanning, record management

Department of Defence

The national department is looking for a service provider to outsource the website development, hosting and maintenance at the Office of the Military Ombud for three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 24-25/mil ombud/1276.

Compulsory briefing: 7 August

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-012-2024

Information:Major M Ntsundwana, Tel: 012 649 6685, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com, Technical: R Mokgethi, Tel: (012) 676 3844, 060 995 3483

Closing date: 15 August 2024

­­Tags: Services, outsourcing, software, website development, hosting, support and maintenance

Transnet

The entity is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of radio planning and spectrum management tools for Transnet Freight Rail nationally for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: HOAC HO 39242

Information: Dominic Maroka, Tel: 011 308 1667, E-mail: Dominic.Maroka@transnet.net

Closing date: 23 August 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, software, radio, spectrum, radio planning, spectrum management

Cancellation

Eskom

The utility has announced its tender for an integrated prepaid vending system has been cancelled.

Tender no: MWP1705CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: 011 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za

­Tags: Software, prepaid, vending