Top ICT tenders: Eskom locks down endpoints

Eskom seeks the ability to track and trace, set physical locations to report movement and create controls for hardware assets. (Image source: 123RF)

It’s an unsurprisingly quiet week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, as two public holidays interrupted the normal flow of business.

This means Eskom takes the top spot this week with its call for a hardware asset tracking and recovery tool, including licences, implementation, support and maintenance. It notes it currently operates on Windows endpoints.

The utility’s tender documentation reveals it is looking for a software-as-a-service solution, with secure architecture aligned to Eskom’s IT governance. This will include the procurement of an estimated total 20 000 licences as a committed baseline to be deployed in the first year. Additional licences are to be held in a flexible, on-demand “contingency pool” to be deployed (and billed) on an as-and-when required basis over the following two years.

The required solution must have the following capabilities:

Alerts for notifications when an unauthorised change is detected on devices.

Include user identification details, physical locations and status of all in-use, in-stores and exchanged assets.

User permissions and controls with software that has robust permission and control features if it is needed to establish different access levels for different types and levels of users.

Easy-to-use and cost-effective interface to maintain accurate asset inventory data and user information throughout the lifecycle of the endpoint within Eskom.

Integration capability of existing asset register and user information into a cloud-based management portal.

The recording and retention of a complete asset event history, ensuring live and current auditing of devices remotely and in the Eskom environment.

Sensitive data is the intellectual property of Eskom and must be protected at all times, so the software must have the capability to be persistently accessed remotely to safeguard and protect data if at risk. Data that is at end-of-life must be able to be deleted/purged so that it is not accessible to unauthorised personnel.

Audit logs and certificates must be available as proof of data deletion/purging.

Persistent BIOS/AI asset tracking technology to be verified and activated on computer device.

Ability to track and trace, set physical locations to report movement, creating controls of moveable assets. Functionality to track and recover assets. The ability to build geofences, ensuring device restrictions within a pre-approved vicinity and creating alerts if a device moves out of the secure or predetermined locations.

Capability to produce advanced forensics artifacts (AI) for devices that are stolen and authorised for forensic analysis and investigations of criminal activity associated with the theft of the device.

Capabilities to assist in criminal investigations involving the theft of a laptop and the recovery of stolen devices.

Ability for remote locating, locking, sanitising and recovering of a laptop if stolen or missing.

“For future hardware purchases, the tool will be pre-installed on a device’s motherboard. However, for the devices that are already in the Eskom estate, the tool will need to be activated, as the tracking tool is already pre-installed, lying dormant in all these devices,” it says.

Eskom will hold a non-compulsory briefing on 12 May over Microsoft Teams before submissions close on 25 May.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Government Communication and Information Systems wishes to procure a digitisation service for paper-based records, archiving of non-active records and implementation of access to memory archival management system. The department explains this process will enable it to ensure easy electronic availability of government information and services to citizens.

The Medical Research Council of South Africa is calling for the provision of AI technical tools development, maintenance and ongoing support for the South African Health Products and Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). The council explains it has received grant funding support from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, through its KfW Development Bank, for the support of development and production of vaccines in South Africa Project. The project provides equipment and infrastructure support with the purpose of strengthening vaccine research, development, pre-clinical testing, pilot-scale production and regulation in South Africa.

The council is also looking for scheduling software for clinical trials and related services. The successful bidder must demonstrate proven experience, technical expertise and capacity to deliver high-quality and reliable scheduling software and support service or equivalent and will be required to provide expert-level support, maintenance and configuration services within the SAMRC Research environment.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) wishes to appoint a service provider to supply backup tapes. Sanral explains it is currently using converged infrastructure that includes a tape backup medium. As part of its recovery strategy and data retention requirements an offsite storage medium is required due to the 3-2-1 backup strategy. The agency is using Veeam Backup software for this function.

Sentech wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement, integrate, train and support an operational support system (OSS) and information technology service management (ITSM) system for its broadband and ICT services. The system must comply with best practice standards and frameworks for OSS/BSS interoperability, and the workflow of the applications must align with eTOM, TAM and ITIL, the company says. The scope includes integrating its existing network elements, element managers and network management systems to avoid duplication of resources and streamline network management. Sentech notes it has its private cloud platform to enable system hosting if required.

Eskom is inviting bids for the maintenance and content management of electronic LCD display boards. Functionality criteria include number of years’ experience in rendering the services, job references, capability for rapid technical response and repair services, availability of skilled resources, and robust remote monitoring and management systems.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa wishes to appoint a panel of law firms to provide legal assistance/services. It explains that as a regulator and an employer, it is constantly involved in litigation, either instituted by itself, the licensees or its employees. It is therefore necessary to have a panel of law firms to provide legal assistance/services to the authority with various degrees of speciality and experience in the legal field.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority wishes to source an artificial intelligence (AI) technology consultant. The authority explains it aims to leverage artificial intelligence to transform operations, decision-making and value creation. It believes it is not just a tool but a strategic advantage that will enable it to improve efficiency, foster innovation and increase impact, ultimately enabling faster and safer access to medicines for the South African population.

The National Research Foundation is re-advertising for inputs from qualified industry participants, research institutions and system integrators on the design and specification of a satellite spectrum monitoring system (SSMS) on behalf of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO). The foundation explains that in recent years, the rapid proliferation of low-earth orbit satellite constellations and expanded telecommunications activity have introduced increasing levels of radio frequency interference across frequency ranges critical to radio astronomy. These developments pose a direct threat to the integrity of radio astronomy observations and highlight the urgent need for a dedicated, high-sensitivity monitoring capability, it says.

New tenders

Department of Government Communication and Information Systems

GCIS wishes to procure a digitisation service for paper-based records for two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 May – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RFB 001 2026/2027

Information: Namane Mahlaba, Tel: 012-473-0093, E-mail: namane@gcis.gov.za

Closing date: 28 May 2026

­­Tags: services, digitisation, records management

Medical Research Council of South Africa

The council is calling for the provision of AI technical tools development, maintenance and ongoing support for SAHPRA under the DSTI/KfW/SAMRC − support of development and production of vaccines in South Africa Project.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 May – Virtual

Tender no: SAMRC/KfW-AITT/2026/02

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 021-938-0989, E-mail: tenders@mrc.ac.za

Closing date: 1 June 2026

­­Tags: software, artificial intelligence, AI, software development, services, support and maintenance

The SAMRC is also looking for scheduling software for clinical trials and related services.

Compulsory briefing: 6 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SAMRC/HIDRU-PSSRS/2026/01

Information: Olive Gumede or SCM, Tel: 021-938-0911, E-mail: tenders@mrc.ac.za

Closing date: 22 May 2026

­­Tags: software

South African National Roads Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide backup tapes.

Tender no: 58000/1013/2025/02

Information: Procurement Office, Tel: 012-844-8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO3@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 14 May 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, backup, backup tapes

Sentech

The company wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement, integrate, train and support an OSS and ITSM system for broadband and ICT services for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 7 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT/002/2026-27

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Nosipho, Tel: 011-471-4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 22 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, information technology service management, ITSM, operational support system, OSS, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is looking for a hardware asset tracking and recovery tool, including licences, implementation, support and maintenance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E2841CXMWP

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel:011-800-3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 25 May 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, asset tracking and recovery, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the maintenance and content management of electronic LCD display boards for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E2813GXMPKOM

Information: Harriet Nonhlakanipho Digoro, Tel:013-295-9079, E-mail: mthembuhn2@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 20 May 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, content management, services, support and maintenance

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The regulator wishes to appoint a panel of law firms to provide legal assistance/services for five years on 90/10 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2022.

Tender no: ICASA 38-2024

Information: Bid Administration Office, Tel:012-568-3139, E-mail: bidadministration@icasa.org.za

Closing date: 22 May 2026

­­­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting, legal services

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

The authority wishes to source an AI technology consultant for 36 months, with an option to renew for an additional 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 4 May – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: SAHPRA/2026/AI TECHNOLOGY CONSULTANT/RFB007

Information: Malose Teffo, Tel: 012-501-0327, E-mail: malose.teffo@sahpra.org.za

Closing date: 14 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, artificial intelligence, AI, professional services, consulting

Request for information

National Research Foundation

The foundation is re-advertising for inputs from qualified industry participants, research institutions and system integrators on the design and specification of an SSMS.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 May – Zoom, Link

Note: RSVP for briefing session to tmothupi@sarao.ac.za by no later than 6 May at 3pm.

Tender no: SARAO-RFI-001-2026/27

Information:Tumelo Mothupi, Tel:011-268-3423, E-mail: tmothupi@sarao.ac.za

Closing date: 20 May 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, satellite, spectrum, software