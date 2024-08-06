Top ICT tenders: Eskom looks for load forecasting tool

Eskom seeks a load forecasting tool to predict the future electrical demand for its entire area of supply.

National government departments and the State IT Agency (SITA) provide the bulk of this week’s top tenders on National Treasury’s eTender Portal; however, the ICT sector will be disappointed with the value of the contracts on offer.

Eskom again provides this week’s tender of interest, with a request for a load forecasting tool for its distribution and transmission divisions. This is required to predict the future electrical demand for its entire area of supply.

In its documentation, the utility says the tool must operate in a centralised environment that will seamlessly integrate all the forecasts of its nine operating units into an aggregated national forecast to support the grid planning department and the network planning departments within transmission and distribution. The forecast tool must also have the functionality to consider the impact of distributed generation resources on the forecast.

Eskom’s high-level requirements include:

Represent the existing and planned network in a form of a hierarchy.

Represent load and distributed generation geographically and geospatially.

Handling of load profile and day type.

Calculate the load forecast.

Display the forecast results.

Input data and data exchange.

GIS capabilities.

View/edit object attributes data.

Copy and paste data.

Display multiple screens.

Display object forecast horizon.

Update the next base year.

Technical requirements.

Forecasting algorithm.

Access control.

Interested parties are required to provide a functionality breakdown of the proposed tool; a high-level solution architecture diagram with descriptions; cost breakdowns, as per its pricing schedule template; an implementation approach with timelines; and a five- to 10-year technology roadmap.

Selected vendors will be required to provide a demonstration of the solution, which will need to align to the use cases or customer journeys as stipulated in the business requirements. Demonstrated solutions must be an officially released and stable version, and should not be alpha or beta versions. However, the solutions can include free and open-source products, Eskom says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

SITA opens the issue with an invitation for an off-the-shelf warehouse system, including maintenance and support for the Gauteng Department of e-Government on behalf of g-FleeT, a trading entity of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport. This system should allow, in real-time, the safe management of storage, packaging, expedited distribution and transportation, which would enable efficient and effective, improved service delivery and audit outcomes, says SITA.

In a second tender, SITA is advertising for a total network access control solution with maintenance and support. SITA notes it currently has a Cisco Identity Service Engine installed with limited functionality and the licences are due to expire.



Finally, SITA invites bids for the supply of an enterprise-integrated picture archiving and communication system (PACS), enterprise radiology information system (RIS) and vendor-neutral archive (VNA), with a synchronised local PACS and RIS cache at each site, based on a fully-managed service contract to the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness. The department has 13 healthcare facilities, made up of three central facilities and 10 regional/district facilities.



The Department of Public Service and Administration wishes to appoint a service provider to supply a backup solution for Office 365. It is intended to provide a safety net against data loss due to software glitches, accidental deletion or malicious attacks, such as ransomware.



The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to lease telephone systems for the Deeds Registries in Bloemfontein, Vryburg and Kimberley.



The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is inviting service providers featuring in the SITA RFB1183/2022 engagement model under the GIS business solutions delivery service category, to bid to develop, manage and maintain the National Disaster Management Centre. The centre currently uses ESRI GIS software for the development of spatial products and services to serve the disaster management community in South Africa. It would like to enhance and consolidate spatial information using the ESRI suite of tools in a manner that allows users to have a focused engagement with the information for better decision-making.



The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is advertising for renewal of existing licences, maintenance and support of the SigningHub digital signature solution. The department currently has 1 230 SigningHub licences, which include 30 Trust Centre Digital Certificates.



Limpopo’s Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs wishes to procure global positioning systems for land surveying and geographical information systems operations.



The provincial department closes the issue with an advertisement for the supply and delivery of various laptop and desktop computing equipment. The tender is closed to those that have been accredited under SITA transversal tender RFB740-2020.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking to procure an off-the-shelf warehouse system, including maintenance and support for three years for the Gauteng Department of e-Government on behalf of g-FleeT, a trading entity of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 August, Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2914-2024

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie, Tel: 012 482 2034, E-mail: bongi.mochalatjie@sita.co.za

Closing date: 27 August 2024

­Tags: Software, warehouse system, services, support and maintenance

A total network access control solution is also sought with maintenance and support for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 August, Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2909-2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: konwabo.mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 26 August 2024

­Tags: Software, network access control, security, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the supply of an enterprise-integrated PACS, enterprise RIS and VNA, with a synchronised local PACS and RIS cache at each site, based on a fully-managed service contract to the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness for five years with the option to extend.

Compulsory site visit: 14 August

Tender no: RFB 2905-2024

Information: Lwazi Sikwebu, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: lwazi.sikwebu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 30 August 2024

­Tags: Software, medical, picture archiving and communication system, PACS, radiology information system, RIS, vendor-neutral archive, VNA, services, managed services

Department of Public Service and Administration

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to supply an Office 365 backup solution for 36 months.

Tender no: DPSA002/2024

Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: 012 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za

Closing date: 23 August 2024

­Tags: Software, productivity, backup, security

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to lease telephone systems at the office of the Registrar of Deeds in the Bloemfontein, Vryburg and Kimberley deeds registries for 12 months.

Tender no: CRD (016) 2024/25

Information: Buti Matjila, Tel: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 23 August 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, telephony, PABX

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Service providers featuring in the SITA RFB1183/2022 engagement model under the business solutions delivery service (geographical information systems) category, are invited to bid to develop, manage and maintain the National Disaster Management Centre.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: CoGTA (T)16/2024

Information: Siviwe Ndaliso, Tel: 012 334 0820, E-mail: t16.2024@cogta.gov.za

Closing date: 23 August 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, geographical information systems, GIS, services, support, maintenance

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The department is advertising for renewal of existing licences, maintenance and support of the SigningHub digital signature solution for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: dtic 02/24-25

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: 012 394 5762, E-mail: YCronje@thedtic.gov.za

Closing date: 21 August 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, digital signature, services, support, maintenance

Eskom

The utility is calling for a load forecasting tool and licences for distribution and National Transmission Company of South Africa for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2676CX

Information: Percy Mohlabane, Tel: 011 800 2913, E-mail: mohlabkp@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 3 September 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, forecasting

Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Limpopo

The provincial department wishes to procure GIS GPS and survey GPS.

Tender no: COGHSTAB010/2024-25FY

Information: SS Masemola, Tel: 015 294 2024, E-mail: masemolass@coghsta.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 23 August 2024

Tags: Hardware, software, global positioning systems, geographical information systems, GIS, survey

The department also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and deliver ICT equipment.

Tender no: COGHSTAB11/2024-25FY

Information: SS Masemola, Tel: 015 294 2024, E-mail: masemolass@coghsta.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 23 August 2024

­­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility