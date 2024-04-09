Top ICT tenders: Eskom looks for tech to enhance recruitment

The power utility is looking for an end-to-end e-recruitment system.

National Treasury’s eTender Portal provides another dull week as the public sector deals with the impact of holiday season while at the same time coming to terms with the new financial year.

Eskom, meanwhile, continues with its focus on human resources. Following last week’s request for a ‘lean and agile’ implementation journey for its group IT department, the utility is this week looking for an e-recruitment system to automate the process from staff requisition to induction.

In its tender documentation, the utility explains that it has experienced challenges in finding a solution that can allow for effective monitoring of recruitment projects and assist in managing the process.

“Since the establishment of Shared Services, Recruitment had to use multiple systems that are not integrated, SharePoint and SAP CRM making it difficult to have an end-to-end view of the recruitment process,” it says.

This has resulted in numerous challenges including the unreliable performance of the current in-house developed solution to place and receive candidates’ responses, response handling, cumbersome and highly administrative processes, and the inability to get accurate monitoring and reporting on the recruitment process.

The desired solution will provide an Eskom-wide process for recruitment of employees to ensure legislative compliance, in line with business needs, transformational objectives, and integration with talent management, it says.

The e-recruitment system is expected to deliver effective and efficient candidate sourcing, monitoring and tracking of the end-to-end recruitment process and an enhanced candidate experience that encourages candidates to apply for Eskom jobs and improves the organisation’s image.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom is also looking for second line maintenance, repair and software support requirements for its Bernina/Hera new security system . The successful company should have a strong track record in performing maintenance services for the integrated security and physical security information management systems.

is also looking for second line maintenance, repair and software support requirements for its Bernina/Hera new . The successful company should have a strong track record in performing maintenance services for the integrated security and physical security information management systems. The Northern Cape Department of Education is looking for a service provider for the hosting, maintenance and further development of its online admission system for a period of 36 months. The system is built and maintained using the latest versions of Microsoft ASP.NET Core 7 and .NET .8 frameworks.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is calling for proposals for the procurement of a dark fibre network for the Polokwane metropolitan area. The dark fibre links must be capable of transmitting multiple wavelengths of a bit rate of at least 100 Gbps between the five specified end points.



The CSIR is also adverting for professional services for the development and deployment of an actuator software for the CSIR’s Smart Water Network Management System. The council notes it is developing a Dynamic Hydraulic Model that is aimed for the smart management of a water distribution network in the control of non-revenue water and effectively improved operational monitoring.



The State Information Technology Agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide maintenance and support services for the Department of Basic Education ’s hardware and software for a period of two years.



The South African Social Security Agency invites proposals through a limited bidding process from potential service providers for the provision of fingerprint search capability software . The agency notes it has captured and stored millions of beneficiary biometric data as part of the grant application enrolment process. This repository of biometric data must now be used to reduce fraud through a solution that will allow it to search through the repository of biometric data to find duplicate identities; and search through the biometric repository when an applicant applies for a grant to ensure that they are not already in its database.



The Purchasing Consortium of Southern Africa wishes to appoint a panel of competent and capable service providers to provide integrated workplace management solutions and all related products and services to the PURCO SA membership. This panel will then sign a national framework agreement with the PURCO SA membership which establishes the terms and conditions governing contracts to be awarded during the contract period.



The South African Bureau of Standards is inviting experienced and reputable bidders to submit proposals for antivirus solutions . The desired solution will cover ransomware protection, zero trust strategy, intelligent security operation centre, cloud security, SecOps modernisation, extensive detection and response, and security incident and event management.



The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development wishes to procure 3 157 all-in-one (AIO) desktops, including 5 years' OEM warranty, through the SITA transversal tender RFB740-2020. The desktops need to be delivered to 10 locations across the country.



New tenders

Eskom

Bids are invited for the licences, subscription, maintenance and support of the eRecruitment system.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP2464CX

Information: Percy Mohlabane, Tel: 011 800 2913, E-mail: mohlabkp@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2024

­Tags: Software, Software licensing, eRecruitment, Services, Support and maintenance

Service providers are also invited to tender for provision of second line maintenance, repair and software support requirements for a period of five (5) years for the Bernina/Hera new security system (transmission – central grid).

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Apr

Tender no: MWP2449TX

Information: Nozipho Sibanyoni, Tel: 011 800 3415, E-mail: sibanyNS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Apr 2024

­Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, PSIM, Physical security information management

Department of Education, Northern Cape

The province requests proposals for the appointment of a service provider for the hosting, maintenance and further development of the department’s online admission system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NC/DE/001/2024-2028

Information: Poppie Choche or Pogisho Dladla, Tel: 053 839 6571, E-mail: poppiechoche@ncdoe.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 April 2024

­Tags: Software, Hosting, Online admissions, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Proposals are requested for the procurement of a dark fibre network for the Polokwane metropolitan area.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3626/25/04/2024

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Apr 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Dark fibre, Networking, Hardware

The organisation also requires professional services for the development and deployment of an actuator software for the CSIR’s Smart Water Network Management System (SWNM).

Tender no: CSIR RFP 6193-1/19/04/2024

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Apr 2024

­Tags: Software, Software development, Actuators, Smart technology, IoT

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to appoint a service provider to provide maintenance and support services for hardware and software for the Department of Basic Education (DBE) for a period of 2 (two) years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 April – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2858/2023

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: 012 482 2754, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals through a limited bidding process from potential service providers for the provision of fingerprint search capability software.

Tender no: SASSA:01-24-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: 012 400 2412, E-mail: fingerprint2023@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Apr 2024

­Tags: Software, Biometrics, Fingerprint search capability

Purchasing Consortium of Southern Africa

The organisation wishes to establish a national framework agreement for the provision of integrated workplace management solutions and all related products and services.

Tender no: PU8116/034

Information: Mbali Mathibe, Tel:011 545 0965, E-mail: Mbali.Mathibe@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Apr 2024

­Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Workplace management

South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS is advertising for antivirus solutions.

Compulsory briefing: 16 April – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP 201219

Information: Luvuyo Tshabalala, Tel:012 428 6225, E-mail: Luvuyo.Tshabalala@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2024

­Tags: Software, Security, Antivirus

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

The national department wishes to procure 3 157 all-in-one (AIO) desktops on a SITA transversal tender.

Tender no: RFQ 01 2024 RFB 740 2020

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel:012 315 1187, E-mail: Sourcing@justice.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Computing, All-in-one desktops