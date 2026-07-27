Top ICT tenders: Eskom looks to energy trading system

Eskom’s distribution business is preparing to participate in SA's emerging competitive multi-market environment. (Image source: iStock)

National Treasury’s eTenders Portal rebounds this week, with representations from national and provincial government departments dominating the edition.

However, it is a request for information from state electricity utility Eskom that takes top spot. In its documentation, the business explains that its distribution business is preparing to participate in South Africa's emerging competitive multi-market environment under the South African Wholesale Electricity Market. The intention is to cover the day-ahead (DAM), intra-day (IDM), forward and bilateral/OTC markets, with associated physical and financial hedging.

“Eskom Dx has already procured a core Enerweb ETRM [energy trading and risk management] platform, currently under implementation. However, several modules were not procured, and complementary front- and middle-office capabilities required for trading, valuation and risk management are absent from the current configuration,” it says.

Eskom says the following Enerweb modules have been procured and are being implemented:

Access and user management

Electricity markets master data

Customer portal

Scheduling

Short-term planning

Medium-term planning

Meter data management

data management Energy settlement

Financial settlement

Base reporting and advanced reporting

“These support master data, physical scheduling, forecasting, metering and settlement – the back-office and market-enablement layer. They do not, however, enable trade execution, deal capture, position management, valuation or formal market/credit risk analytics.”

The utility is inviting qualified vendors, advisors and technology providers to submit information on tools, models, workflows and enablement services required to close these identified gaps and integrate with the Enerweb system in a three-phased approach.

Phase one relates to go live on day one and lists auction market trading and deal capture as critical deliverables. Phase two will see controlled expansion across the first two years and will include continuous market trading, trade optimiser, forward curve and position management, market risk analytics; and credit and counterparty risk. Finally, it sees phase three as the mature state where a risk modeller is rolled out.

Proposed solutions must be capable of interoperating with the existing Enerweb system via APIs or defined data exchange standards, it specifies.

In parallel to the tool procurement, Eskom’s distribution business will require support to assess, design and embed the human-capital and operating-model layer needed to operate the trading, valuation and risk management functions supported by these tools. Accordingly, interested parties are invited to propose relevant services in three key areas.

Skills and capability assessment:

Baseline assessment of current Front, Middle and Back Office skills against target roles for phases one, two and three.

Assessment of modelling and quantitative skills required – forward curve construction, valuation, VaR/EaR, Monte Carlo, scenario and stress testing – including gap analysis versus current in-house capability.

Identification of training, upskilling, secondment and external hiring needs, with a defined competency framework and progression pathway.

Job profiles and organisation design:

Development of detailed job profiles for each role – trader (DAM/IDM/forward), auction manager, originator, risk analyst, quant, credit-risk officer, scheduler, settlement analyst – including KPIs and segregation-of-duty boundaries.

Design of the target front / middle / back office organisational structure, reporting lines and interfaces with existing Eskom Dx functions (forecasting, finance, legal, retail, etc).

Operating model artefacts and workflow:

End-to-end trading workflows: deal capture to validation and confirmation to position and risk monitoring to settlement to regulatory and financial reporting.

Process maps, RACI matrices, control checkpoints and escalation pathways aligned to the procured Enerweb ETRM and any new tooling procured under phases one to three.

Standard operating procedures for DAM/IDM submission, forward trade execution, bilateral contracting and physical/financial hedging.

Interested parties have until 10am on 17 August to upload submissions to Eskom’s tender bulletin site.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture requires provision of an agricultural data collection analysis and reporting platform with three-year maintenance. This is required to strengthen service delivery and improve the quality and access of agricultural data and enable the capture of geographic and non-geographic data in the province, the department says. The platform should enable logic-driven field data collection, with strong support for mobile and offline workflows.

Staying in the Eastern Cape, the provincial Department of Social Development is looking for a service provider for the renewal of on-premises Veeam backup and replication and Veeam data cloud for Microsoft 365 subscription licences. The department says maintenance for this software has expired and it needs to reinstate the licences and extend the support.

The Department of Health wishes to appoint a service provider for the hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the District Health Information System (DHIS). This is an integrated aggregated service delivery information system used at facility, district, province and national levels to monitor health sector performance and also meet regular statutory reporting requirements, the department says.

Limpopo’s Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is advertising for the provision of services for internet connection, virtual private network services, LAN, VOIP solution, facial counting recognition solution and WiFi, including support and maintenance in the province’s libraries. Access to free broadband internet for all library users in the province has provided solutions and access to technology that has never been available before and on a scale that could never be imagined, irrespective of the location, the department says. The value of access to free internet has not only created opportunities for those in the most rural areas but has also proven to citizens that access to information can and will overcome socio-economic challenges.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is inviting bids for the procurement of emulation software licences and support services for the Eastern Cape Provincial Government. The agency explains the province’s Office of the Premier previously tasked SITA with implementing a virtual private network solution for the provincial government, which required the implementation of an emulation software for the Persal and Logis transversal systems to function on the new environment.

SITA is also calling for the supply and installation of ICT network switches, access points and cabling solution for the Limpopo Department of Social Development. The successful supplier will be required to install ICT network infrastructure to the provincial head office, Capricorn district and Vhembe district office, it specifies.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission is looking for a service provider to implement and maintain/support a cloud-based queue management system for self-service centres. This system must organise, track and optimise the flow of people waiting for service at all the physical self-service centres in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and potential new kiosks that are planned for Western Cape, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition requires subscription to an off-the-shelf, online licence-based exports market identification and intelligence database. The department explains access to credible information and economic data is integral to the work of government and it therefore requires access to world-class, credible data and knowledge sources to assist with the implementation of its research agenda.

The State Security Agency is calling for information on an events management accreditation solution to integrate and expand automation of its activities related to events which are the responsibility of the State. The solution is aimed at enhancing the agency’s assigned role to ensure the events are hosted in a safe and secure environment, it says.

New tenders

Department of Agriculture, Eastern Cape

The provincial department requires provision of an agricultural data collection analysis and reporting platform with three-year maintenance.

Compulsory briefing: 4 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: SCMU8-26/27-0107

Information: Nomapha, Tel: 071-331-8611, E-mail: Nomapha.Mfunda@ecagriculture.gov.za

Closing date: 17 August 2026

­­Tags: software, reporting, analytics, services, support and maintenance

Department of Social Development, Eastern Cape

A service provider is sought for the renewal of on-premises Veeam backup and replication and Veeam data cloud for Microsoft 365 subscription licences.

Compulsory briefing: 4 August

Tender no: SCMU4-26/27-0006

Information: Veliswa Matha, Tel:064-608-2853, E-mail: veliswa.matha@ecdsd.gov.za

Closing date: 27 August 2026

­­Tags: software, backup and replications, cloud computing, security

Department of Health

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the hosting, maintenance, support and enhancement of the DHIS.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 July – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NDOH 09/2026-2027

Information: Nonkululeko Ndwandwe, Tel: 012-395-8000, E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za

Closing date: 25 August 2026

­­Tags: software, services, hosting, software development, support and maintenance

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Limpopo

The department is advertising for the provision of services for internet connection, virtual private network services, LAN, VOIP solution, facial counting recognition solution and WiFi, including support and maintenance in the province’s libraries for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 August

Tender no: DSAC2026/27-B16

Information: R Kganakga, Tel: 015-284-4135, E-mail: kganakgar@sac.limpopo.gov.za

losing date: 18 August 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, internet, networking, local area networking, voice over IP, VOIP, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the procurement of emulation software licences and support services for the Eastern Cape Provincial Government.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3269/2026 - (ERP No:456014)

Information: Aphiwe Mtshetsha, Tel:021-442-8572, E-mail: Aphiwe.Mtshetsha@sita.co.za

Closing date: 17 August 2026

­­Tags: software, emulation, software licenses, services, support and maintenance

SITA is also calling for the supply and installation of ICT network switches, access points and cabling solution for the Limpopo Department of Social Development.

Tender no: RFB 3268-/2026 _ ERP No: 455010

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel:015-291-8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za

Closing date: 26 August 2026

­­Tags: hardware, networking

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

CIPC is looking for a service provider to implement and maintain/support a cloud-based queue management system for self-service centres.

Compulsory briefing: 18 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: CIPC 06-2026-2027

Information: Rhulane Baloyi, Tel:086-100-2472, E-mail: rbaloyi@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 26 August 2026

­­Tags: software, cloud computing, queue management system, QMS

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The department requires subscription to an off-the-shelf, online licence-based exports market identification and intelligence database for three years.

Tender no: BID dtic 04/26-27

Information: Doctor Mthombeni, Tel:086-184-3384, E-mail: DMthombeni@thedtic.gov.za

Closing date: 14 August 2026

­­Tags: software, intelligence

Request for information

State Security Agency

The SSA is calling for information on an events management accreditation solution.

Tender no: SSA/10/2026-27

Information: Nobantu Mogotsi, Tel:012-427-4174, E-mail: nobantum@ssa.gov.za

Closing date: 14 August 2026

­­Tags: software, accreditation

Eskom

The utility is inviting qualified vendors, advisors and technology providers to submit information on tools, models, workflows and enablement services required to close these identified gaps and integrate with the existing Enerweb ETRM.

Tender no: E3278DXGOU

Information: Tsepiso Moloi, Tel:011-800-2311, E-mail: Moloitas@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 17 August 2026

­­Tags: software