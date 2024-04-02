Top ICT tenders: Eskom looks to lean ways of IT working

Eskom aims to instil innovation as a core organisational capability.

The long weekend disrupted activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal; however, this provides an opportunity to take a closer look at Eskom’s plans for its group IT department.

While the utility’s advertisement for an “Ignite IT – agility implementation journey” leaves much to the imagination, the tender documentation reveals the project could have far-reaching implications for the company and its staff.

Starting with leadership and culture, it aims to build and embed the “lean and agile” leader profile across all levels of management. This includes the review of Eskom’s management development programme to identify agility-specific skills and competency gaps; assessing and defining the ideal group IT leadership styles, as well as the pipeline development journey against the three levels of leadership; driving a leader-led and shared accountability culture change programme; and driving ongoing leadership styles coaching and behaviour reinforcement interventions.

Focus then moves to organisational structure and design, where capability requirements are to be reviewed and cascaded into functional teaming arrangements, and the critical, core and enablement lean and agile business capabilities requirements are to be identified.

The successful bidder will be required to assess the group IT target operating model for lean and agile capability alignment, as well as the impact of translating these capabilities into the functional business units, and the team role requirements. Following this, the bidder will develop a team establishment and migration plan, prioritising roles and responsibilities that are easiest to transition into and adopt.

As part of the “make it stick” requirement, a lean and agile leadership forum will be established to drive integrated leadership and support. Further down the tender, Eskom also speaks to “agile frameworks and mindset” by enabling self-paced learning within Eskom. This requirement details how agile ways of working will be piloted for a four- to six-month period, with four to six cross-functional teams across the departments/value streams in group IT.

Looking to stakeholders, the ‘journey’ includes the introduction of agile product management to focus on the ‘external’ customer and the interaction between business and business relationship managers.

The fifth requirement sees the implementation and maturing of lean portfolio management. This process includes updating and optimisation of various governance processes, as well as a portfolio management maturity assessment to establish a benchmark and identify focus areas. Notably, the documentation speaks to optimising delivery capacity allocation for effectiveness and not efficiency.

“Rather expend energy on facilitating the flow of valuable items in the system and identifying the next best thing to do than expending effort in ensuring everyone in the system is fully utilised,” Eskom says.

When it comes to technology agility, Eskom wishes to build and mature an innovation capability: “Organisations do not innovate, people do. Instil innovation as a core organisational capability by cultivating the courage and aptitude for innovation and encouraging experimentation.”

The last two requirements call on the service provider to develop a plan or roadmap to mature the lean and agile ways of working across the organisation post the project implementation phase, and providing promotional, marketing and training materials to promote lean and agile ways of working in the organisation.

“Eskom Group IT needs to commit on a multi-year journey and the initiatives must be mapped over this time period,” it says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom is also looking for an intelligent business process management tool, including support and maintenance.

The Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, configuration, implementation and support of a network access control solution. The organisation says this a critical tool to significantly improve security posture amid the rise of cyber attacks globally.



The Eastern Cape Department of Transport is advertising for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment, accessories and consumables at its head office for a period of three years. The department notes it intends to utilise SITA contract RFB 740 to appoint accredited service providers.



The Road Accident Fund (RAF) wishes to procure a data security platform covering data discovery and classification, data leakage prevention, database activity monitoring, data encryption, data masking and tokenisation, and data privacy and data access governance. The RAF notes data security protection is critical due to the highly-sensitive nature of personally identifiable information and financial data managed in its business operations.



South African National Parks is re-advertising for professional services in the development, maintenance and support of the OpenText extended ECM for AppWorks environment. SANParks notes it currently has more than 20 processes within the AppWorks environment, which are utilised by a user base of over 1 000 individuals.



The Gautrain Management Agency is looking for a service provider to supply, deploy and maintain a public transport contact centre management system. The contract forms part of its Transport Management Centre strategy.



SASRIA invites bids for the maintenance and support of a Microsoft SharePoint Online intranet and website. This was implemented in February 2020 and the support and maintenance contract will expire soon.



Transnet is calling for computing and infrastructure resources in the back-end that have the capability to integrate with the existing on-premises infrastructure and cloud systems. The organisation notes the current IT data services MSA contract has formally commenced with the disengagement phase.



The South African National Roads Agency invites bids for the supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers to all its offices, as well as a three-year onsite service and support warranty. The agency estimates it will need 1 400 notebooks, 100 Mac OS laptops, 100 high-end desktops, 100 Android tablets, 100 iOS tablets and 1 000 wireless mice.



New tenders

Eskom

Bids are invited for the provision of an intelligent business process management tool, including support and maintenance for a period of seven years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2486CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: 011 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 April 2024

­Tags: Software, services, business process management, support and maintenance

The utility also wishes to procure an Ignite IT – agility implementation journey for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2484CX

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Nduneni, Tel: 011 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, configuration, implementation and support of a network access control solution for five years.

Tender no: ATNS/IT/RFP0018/2023/24/NAC

Information: Lament Nkadimeng, Tel: 011 607 1218, E-mail: lamentn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 22 April 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, support and maintenance, networking, network access control

Department of Transport, Eastern Cape

The provincial department is advertising for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment, accessories and consumables at its head office for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0031

Information: L Gwelane, Tel: 066 398 7798, E-mail: luvuyo.gwelana@ectransport.gov.za

Closing date: 19 April 2024

­Tags: Hardware, IT peripherals, IT consumables

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to procure a data security platform covering data discovery and classification, data leakage prevention, database activity monitoring, data encryption, data masking and tokenisation, and data privacy and data access governance for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 April

Tender no: RAF/2024/00014

Information: Shadi Matlou, Tel: 012 649 2030, E-mail: Shadim@raf.co.za

Closing date: 26 April 2024

­Tags: Software, data security, information security, data leakage, encryption, data privacy, governance

South African National Parks

SANPArks is re-advertising for professional services in the development, maintenance and support of the OpenText extended ECM for AppWorks environment for a period of five years.

Tender no: GNP-004A-23

Information: Johnson Semenya, Tel: 012 426 5226, E-mail: johnson.semenya@sanparks.org

Closing date: 22 April 2024

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, software development, enterprise content management, ECM, support and maintenance

Gautrain Management Agency

A service provider is sought to supply, deploy and maintain a public transport contact centre management system.

Compulsory briefing: 10 April − request a link to briefing session by sending an e-mail to: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za

Tender no: GMA/007/23

Information: Kevin Tshabalala, Tel:011 086 3500, E-mail: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za

Closing date: 29 April 2024

­Tags: Software, services, contact centre, call centre, support and maintenance

SASRIA

Bids are invited for the maintenance and support of Microsoft SharePoint Online and website for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP.2024.08

Information: Thandeka Ngozi, Tel:011 214 0800, E-mail: ThandekaN@sasria.co.za

Closing date: 24 April 2024

­Tags: Software, cloud computing, services, support and maintenance

Transnet

The organisation is calling for computing and infrastructure resources in the back-end that have the capability to integrate with the existing on-premises infrastructure and cloud systems for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 April

Tender no: TCC/2024/01/0001/52909/RFP

Information: Sithokozile Ndaba, Tel:011 308 2108, E-mail: Sithokozile.Ndaba@transnet.net

Closing date: 12 April 2024

­Tags: Software, hardware, services, cloud computing, professional services, IT architecture

South African National Roads Agency

Sanral invites bids for the supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers to all its offices, as well as a three-year onsite service and support warranty.

Tender no: SANRAL HO1013/58000/2023/09

Information: Procurement Office, Tel: 012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO14@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 3 May 2024

­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility