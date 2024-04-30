Top ICT tenders: Eskom recognises growing cyber security risk

Eskom believes the reality of a cyber security attack on its environment is growing.

National Treasury’s eTender Portal is yet to see an increase in the number of requests for the ICT sector. However, this week’s top tenders reveal more significant requirements are being advertised, with national government departments also making an appearance.

It is Eskom’s request for a security information management system that stands out this week, with the tender documentation revealing it believes the reality of a cyber security attack on its environment is growing.

“A security attack on people, processes, information and critical infrastructure is a critical business risk for Eskom… Eskom should therefore apply and implement best practices in security risk mitigation, which requires both security threat detection, security incident management, as well as security case management capabilities, which provides visibility of any security-related attack across the lifecycle of the security incident. Physical security and cyber security are becoming more closely connected – a convergence of both elements is visible in many security attacks,” it says.

The utility’s group security department has commenced its security optimisation programme and invested in hardware and software technologies to grow and mature its physical security business intelligence capability.

This department is now looking for a physical security situational awareness solution, which includes oversight of related cyber security aspects. This should be a strategic and centralised platform or solution which could provide specific security related and/or ad hoc or online analytical processing information capturing of physical security events and incidents, it says.

“This solution will provide security business intelligence on Eskom critical infrastructure by means of enterprise security threat and incident management capabilities, integrated with a relevant and suitable GIS to visualise, analyse, manage and present security threats in a geospatial context.

“This GIS capability will further assist group security to analyse, manage and present the security incident threat landscape in real-time, allowing the security analysts to determine the real-time impact and risk of the threat landscape as it moves across the Eskom asset base and across the lifecycle of the security incident.”

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom also requires the addition of smart nodes to existing tap aggregation devices for network performance monitoring. The utility notes it needs an integrated system, instead of multiple legacy point products, simplifying operational workflows, speeding up incident management and issue resolution as well as reducing capex and opex costs.

The Department of Tourism wishes to appoint a suitable service provider to supply maintenance, support and ad hoc enhancement of the existing Integrated Tourism Knowledge System. It comprises of several custom-built modules, including the National Tourism Information Monitoring System, Tourist Guide Information System, Tourism Skills and Employment Portal, research repository and complaints management.



The South African Revenue Service says it has decided to standardise on two multi-function printer brands for the estimated 500 devices needed for all its offices. The two brands that are chosen through the RFP will be the only printers procured and/or rented over the next 10 to 20 years, it says.



The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is looking for a service provider to assist it with compliance in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act. The department notes it has taken several steps to comply with the Act; however, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.



The Development Bank of Southern Africa invites proposals for the implementation and support of an all-in-one enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for the Independent Power Producers Office (IPPO). The request forms part of the bank’s ongoing support to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in the establishment of the IPPO for the specific purpose of delivering on the Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme and related interventions and mandates of the department.



National Treasury is advertising for the provision of contact centre services for the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer. The department notes the office has made strides towards breaching the various gaps in the procurement information divide. The automation initiatives affect government officials and government suppliers, which has resulted in a need to provide first line support services to all stakeholders that are affected by the procurement modernisation, it says.



Sentech wishes to appoint additional installation companies onto the panel for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) set-top boxes (STBs), direct to home (DTH) STBs and integrated digital television receive systems in all South African provinces. The successful bidders will be required to install, test and commission each installation as per Sentech’s specifications.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research invites proposals for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of its website. The council notes a “transformative redesign” is necessary, with a fundamental shift in functionality and interactivity, and not merely an aesthetic upgrade.



Eskom closes the issue with a request for information on the development of a National Transmission Asset Management Centre. This will be required to serve as a knowledge hub for collecting, monitoring and analysing data from various sources, including sensors, monitoring systems and other data sources, it says.



New tenders

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the procurement of a security information management system for a period of six years and six months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2512CX

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Nduneni, Tel: 011 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 13 June 2024

Eskom also requires the addition of smart nodes to existing tap aggregation devices for network performance monitoring over a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2022CX-R

Information: Tlou Mashalane, Tel: 011 800 4954, E-mail: mashalst@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 21 May 2024

Department of Tourism

The national department wishes to appoint a suitable service provider to supply maintenance, support and ad hoc enhancement of the existing Integrated Tourism Knowledge System for 12 months.

Tender no: DM453/24

Information: Dipuo Masemola, Tel:012 444 6258, E-mail: dmasemola@tourism.gov.za

Closing date: 14 May 2024

South African Revenue Service

SARS says it has decided to standardise on two multi-function printer brands for the estimated 500 devices needed for all its offices.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 001/2024

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 27 May 2024

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The national department is looking for a service provider to assist it with compliance in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act for 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 May – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: COGTA (T) 02/2024

Information: Olivia Thobejana, Tel: 012 224 0565, E-mail: t02.2024@cogta.gov.za

Closing date: 17 May 2024

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA invites proposals for the implementation and support of an all-in-one ERP solution for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP072.2024

Information: Victor, Tel: 011 313 3500, E-mail: victorscm@dbsa.org

Closing date: 20 May 2024

National Treasury

A service provider is sought for the provision of contact centre services for the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer for a three-year period.

Tender no: NT007-2024

Information: SCM team, Tel: 012 315 5918, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 17 May 2024

Sentech

The company wishes to appoint additional installation companies onto the panel for the installation of domestic DTT STBs, DTH STBs and integrated digital television receive system in SA for a one-year period.

Tender no: SENT-005-2024-25

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4590, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 14 May 2024

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Proposals are invited for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of the CSIR website.

Compulsory briefing: 6 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3630/13/05/2024

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 13 May 2024

Request for information

Eskom

The utility is calling for information on the development of a National Transmission Asset Management Centre.

Tender no: MWP2531TX

Information: Godfrey Radzelani, Tel: 011 871 3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 28 May 2024

