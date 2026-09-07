Top ICT tenders: Eskom targets professional IT services

Bringing in tech expertise as and when required will enable faster project delivery, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, says Eskom. (Image source: iStock)

National Treasury’s eTenders Portal delivers a largely lacklustre week for the ICT industry, despite almost 750 new requests being placed on the platform.

It’s against this backdrop that Eskom takes top spot with its request for various IT professional services on an as and when required basis. This enabling agreement, it says, will ensure current IT capacity and skills constraints are addressed, without delaying the execution of IT projects, or negatively impacting the delivery of its business separation programme, while at the same time optimising transmission, generation and distribution IT specialist needs.

Its first category is information security services, or more specifically, operational technology (OT) cyber security controls.

“Eskom has a vast OT landscape; for example, 30 power stations with unique security requirements and lower levels of cyber security maturity, with no dedicated security resources,” it points out.

This involves the management and response to OT cyber security threats in an effective and timely manner, necessitating the continuous and thorough analysis of operational events and system alerts .

“This service protects and ensures the integrity of computing assets that are part of, or connected to, an Eskom network. It defends the use of those assets against potential threat vectors throughout the cyber attack lifecycle,” it says.

The next category of services revolves around business solution and development services.

“Currently, Business Solutions and Development Services (BSDS) is not meeting customer needs due to delays in delivering IT solutions. Management has reviewed the reasons for the slow delivery of business cases and projects, and it became clear there is insufficient human resource capacity to meet the demand,” it explains.

Eskom admits it does not have the required skills in some areas to implement technologies and solutions. Due to these capacity constraints, the quality of projects is compromised, projects take too long to complete, and customers are dissatisfied.

“Bringing in expertise as and when required will mitigate this risk by enabling faster project delivery, resulting in improved customer satisfaction,” it states.

Finally, the utility requires IT governance services.

“In this regard, it is critical to acquire resources with the necessary skills to ensure the right foundation is established. The additional services requested would greatly alleviate the current operational issues and provide IT Governance Services with an opportunity to effectively deliver on their mandate by ensuring employees are trained, knowledge is transferred, skills are developed and employees are empowered to establish a Master Data Management function,” it says.

Services required under this category revolve around data management, according to the utility’s request.

“A lack of proper data governance and management could burden organisations such as Eskom with incompatible data silos, inconsistent datasets, and data quality issues that limit effective decision-making. In addition, inadequately managed data may expose Eskom to non-compliance with regulatory requirements,” it explains.

The utility will hold a non-compulsory briefing over Microsoft Teams on 14 September, before submissions close on 25 September.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is advertising for the supply and delivery of Cisco LAN infrastructure equipment, including Cisco support for the Western Cape Government. The agency says the provincial government has experienced substantial growth in recent years, resulting in increased demand on its existing network infrastructure. However, the current network equipment is outdated and lacks the advanced features required to support the province’s evolving digital and operational needs.

SITA also wishes to establish a support and maintenance services contract for the South African Police Service’s Labware LIMS. The agency explains the solution is an integral part of SAPS Forensic Laboratories, which is used in forensic science administration, biology and chemistry laboratories across the whole country.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of managed cyber security operations centre service. The KwaZulu-Natal metro explains that with cyber risks and the threat landscape evolving – and artificial intelligence accelerating the scale and sophistication of cyber threats – it is essential to ensure it maintains a good ICT, operational technology security posture that will enable the achievement of service delivery objectives reliant on digital systems and ensure resiliency and adequate protection of information held and processed.

The North West Office of the Premier is inviting accredited training providers to join a panel for the provision of a digital skills programme. The department explains it has entered into a memorandum of agreement with merSETA for the delivery of funded skills development programmes aimed at addressing identified sector skills shortages and improving employability in the beneficiaries.

The Government Printing Works requires a service provider for the supply, installation and commissioning of new and complete sets of forensic document examination systems and to provide support and maintenance services. The institution explains the document verification equipment is used for advanced authenticity verification of documents, detect and collect data from submitted suspected documents, and the writing of specification of its documents. This may include but is not limited to documents such as passports, ID cards, travel documents, passport stamps, vehicle registration certificates, revenue stamps and other security and non-security documents.

The Airports Company of South Africa is inviting bids for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform. The company explains it has deployed various security systems and techniques, such as access control and closed-circuit television, to ensure the safety of its airports. However, these systems currently operate independently of each other and are not integrated on a single platform. In addition, the lack of integration has resulted in suboptimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure. It is looking for a solution that receives logs and events in near-real-time from its various security systems, perform event correlation, prioritisation and automated event and incident response. The solution should be managed from a centralised graphical user interface with multiple role-based views and should also be able to send out automated notifications for priority events and incidents via e-mail and SMS.

The Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs wishes to appoint a service provider to supply a cloud-based, hosted internet protocol-private branch exchange (IP-PBX) using voice over internet protocol (VOIP) telephone system solution. The solution must be able to connect multiple branches and be capable of integration into the existing Microsoft Active directory, Teams telephony and Microsoft Exchange services platform.

Eskom returns with a request for information on the design, supply, installation, commissioning and support of a private 5G mobile communications network at Matla Power Station, Mpumalanga. The desired system will replace the existing end-of-life NEC/Philips iS3000 DECT system and provide a minimum equivalent operational capability. The successful service provider will be expected to conduct a full site audit of the Matla Power Station to determine RF propagation characteristics, coverage challenges and base station placement requirements.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) closes the issue with an advertisement for the appointment of enterprise supplier development beneficiaries under the ICT sector for its incubation programme. Its aim is to empower suppliers by providing monetary/non-monetary support based on the need analysis report that will be conducted for each beneficiary. The support will be in the form of skills development, growth and access to markets.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is advertising for the supply and delivery of Cisco LAN infrastructure equipment with Cisco support for five years for the Western Cape Government, Department: Premier (Branch Centre for e-Innovation).

Tender no: RFB 3276/2026 - (ERP No 483011)

Information: Themba Leburu, Tel:053-802-8959, E-mail: Themba.Leburu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 25 September 2026

­­Tags: hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

SITA also wishes to establish a support and maintenance services contract for the South African Police Service’s Labware LIMS for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3281-2026 ERP No 485018

Information: Audrey Baloyi, Tel:012-367-3339, E-mail: audrey.baloyi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 29 September 2026

­­Tags: software, laboratory information management system, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is calling for the provision of IT professional services on an as and when required basis for information security services, business solution and development services and IT governance services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E3458GCDMWP

Information: P Mohlabane, Tel: 011-800-2913, E-mail: mohlabkp@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 25 September 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, information security, security, development, IT governance

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of managed cyber security operations centre service for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 7 September.

Note: All questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website by 25 September.

Tender no: 36703-1i

Information: Technical: Mark Goad, Tel: 031-311-1810. General: Lethokuhle Ngcobo, Tel: 031-322-5214, E-mail: Lethokuhle.Ngcobo@durban.gov.za

Closing date: 2 October 2026

­­­­Tags: services, managed services, cyber security operations centre, security

Office of the Premier, North West

The premier’s office wishes to appoint accredited training providers to a panel for the provision of a digital skills programme.

Compulsory briefing: 15 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NWOTP 4/2026/27

Information: Angelinah Moeketsi, Tel: 018-388-3385, E-mail: moeketsia@nwpg.gov.za

Closing date: 29 September 2026

­­­­Tags: services, training and e-learning, digital

Government Printing Works

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation and commissioning of new and complete sets of forensic document examination systems and to provide support and maintenance services for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 September

Tender no: GPW-2026/27-02

Information: Noko Kekana, Tel:012-764-3961, E-mail: Noko.kekana@gpw.gov.za

Closing date: 1 October 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, document verification, services, support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

Bids for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform for 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: COR8205/2026/RFP

Information: Alicia Sekoati, Tel:011-723-1400, E-mail: Alicia.Sekoati@airports.co.za

Closing date: 16 October 2026

­­Tags: software, security, services, support and maintenance

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Eastern Cape

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a cloud-based, hosted IP-PBX using a VOIP telephone system solution for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 4 September.

Tender no: SCMU7- 26/27-0004

Information: Mbuyekezo Gcolotela, Tel:040-408-0265, E-mail: mbuyekezo.gcolotela@eccogta.gov.za

Closing date: 28 September 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, IP-PBX, VOIP, voice over IP, telephony

Request for information

Eskom

Information is sought on the design, supply, installation, commissioning and support of a private 5G mobile communications network at Matla Power Station, Mpumalanga, to replace the existing DECT mobile communications system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E3428GXMPMAT

Information: Katlego Tsatsane, Tel: 017-612-9156, E-mail: tsatsak@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 18 September 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, 5G, services, support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The national broadcaster is advertising for the appointment of enterprise supplier development beneficiaries under the ICT sector.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI/PRO/2026/04

Information: Porcia, Tel:011-714-4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 14 October 2026

­­Tags: enterprise development, corporate social responsibility