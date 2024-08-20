Top ICT tenders: Eskom to update ‘mission-critical’ billing system

Eskom wants to introduce functionality enhancements to its billing system to support the changing electricity distribution landscape.

A mostly unremarkable week from National Treasury’s eTender Portal is overshadowed by news from Eskom that it wishes to make upgrades to its “mission-critical” revenue management and billing system.

In the tender documentation, the utility notes it uses Oracle Customer Care and Billing for its revenue management functions to host all its customer information. This on-premises solution was first implemented in 2002 and was last upgraded in 2018.

However, the business is facing several challenges, including the “perceived unreliability” of integration between the billing system and other applications; no integration from billing system to human resource systems for access control purposes; inflexible customer business area hierarchy requiring resource-intensive customer data moves; inflexible bill display, formatting and output management; and analytics and flexible self-service reporting not deployed within Eskom.

The project will also enable the future distribution business’s objectives and requirements by implementing a technical and functional upgrade and introduce functionality enhancements to support the changing distribution landscape.

Notable new functions listed in the scope of work include:

Ability to incorporate the legal process of debt management processes (the debt management legal process is currently managed externally).

The business is working towards supporting a prepayment model for all customers, and future billing systems should cater for this.

Ability to search, view and maintain rebate claims submitted as part of a conservation programme and allow for the definition of conservation (or energy-efficiency) programmes to provide rebates to customers.

Capability to operate and function in a smart grid environment, where smart metering and customer information is required in real-time to process integration requests.

Capability to cater for new small-scale embedded generation connections, which requires live monitoring of energy consumption and compensation for energy fed back into the electricity grid.

Eskom also requires the automation of various stopped account or debt collection processes in CC&B. These include write-off approvals; adverse listing; tracking progress of accounts handed over to debt collectors and payments made; management of the internal debt collection; negotiated settlements and prescription; legal accounts and management of PFMA flagging and approvals.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

-Eskom is also looking for professional services for its AVEVA Predictive Analytics software. The utility notes the system is used as an early warning system for all its coal-fired power plants, allowing it to achieve anomaly identification, early detection of equipment degradation and reliable early identification of incipient failure. It is also used to provide a guide to budget planning, as plant areas that require urgent interventions can be identified and budgeted accordingly.

The Department of Health wishes to appoint a service provider for the continued maintenance, support and enhancement of the existing Ideal Health Facility Information System, including separate production and testing systems, separate production and testing systems, the offline module and mobile applications. The department notes the system is used nationally to collect data for the national indicator data set, respond to parliamentary questions, and provide data for feedback to the Presidency on the progress made with the ideal clinic realisation and maintenance programme.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) requests proposals for the provision of quantum computing access services. It notes it currently has access to 17 quantum computers, ranging from 27 to 133 qubits. The CSIR currently gives access to over 30 users in four centres, and this is expected to grow in the future, it says.

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is looking for a service provider to assist with the implementation of the data governance function or capability. The FIC says it is currently at level one maturity and is looking into improving to level two maturity through the project governance function.

The Council for Medical Schemes wishes to appoint a suitably qualified and competent service provider for migration of all M-files content to SharePoint and PowerAutomate. Skills transfer, training and change management on all relevant components of the project are also an expected deliverable, the council says.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS)is advertising for the supply, installation, configuration and support of a managed endpoint security solution. Bidders are encouraged to promote the growth and development of SMMEs and note they will be assessed on their efforts in this regard during the evaluation of this tender, the NHLS says.

The NHLS is also looking for the supply, installation, configuration and support of an information security user awareness solution. Bidders will need to provide detailed brochures or specifications confirming 80% alignment with its requirements in order to be eligible to proceed to the evaluation stage.

The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency seeks a service provider for the acquisition, configuration, implementation, migration and support and maintenance services of a Sage cloud-based financial system. This forms part of the agency’s approved digital strategy, which sees it moving towards the migration of critical business systems to the cloud to increase business agility, reduce IT costs related to infrastructure, consolidate data centres and improve security.

The SA Bureau of Standards is calling for the implementation of an end-to-end automated certification information management system (CIMS). Bidders should provide a turnkey solution, which includes scope definition, design, development, deployment, testing, support and transfer of skills.

New tenders

Eskom

The utility is calling for upgrades to its revenue management and billing system for 18 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2695CX

Information: Nombulelo Nduneni, Tel: 011 800 4824, E-mail: Ndunenw@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 17 September 2024

­Tags: Software, revenue management, billing

Proposals are also invited for the provision of AVEVA Predictive Analytics professional services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2684CX

Information: Percy Mohlabane, Tel: 011 800 2913, E-mail: mohlabkp@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 11 September 2024

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, analytics, predictive analytics

Department of Health

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the continued maintenance, support and enhancement of the existing Ideal Health Facility Information System for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 August

Tender no: NDOH 08-2024/2025

Information: Department of Health, Tel: 012 395 8000, E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za

Closing date: 6 September 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR requests proposals for the provision of quantum computing access services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3647/30/08/2024

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 30 August 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, quantum computing, services

Financial Intelligence Centre

Prospective service providers are sought for the implementation of a data governance function for the FIC.

Tender no: FIC/RFB/DATA GOVERNANCE/03/2024/25

Information: Keneilwe Masemene, Tel: 012 641 6145, E-mail: Keneilwe.masemene@fic.gov.za

Closing date: 5 September 2024

­Tags: Services, software, data, data governance, ervices

Council for Medical Schemes

The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the migration of M-Files to SharePoint.

Compulsory briefing: 23 August

Tender no: CMS05/2024/2025

Information: Ludwe Madayi, Tel: 012 431 0484, E-mail: l.madayi@medicalschemes.co.za

Closing date: 16 September 2024

­Tags: Software, services

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS is advertising for the supply, installation, configuration and support of a managed endpoint security solution for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 August

Tender no: RFB039/24/25

Information: Phillip Serage, Tel: 064 880 5687, E-mail: Phillip.serage@nhls.ac.za

Closing date: 6 September 2024

­Tags: Software, security, endpoint security, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the supply, installation, configuration and support of an information security user awareness solution for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 August

Tender no: RFB040/24/25

Information: Lesedi Manganye, Tel: 011 555 6165, E-mail: lesmanganye@gmail.com

Closing date: 6 September 2024

­Tags: Software, security, training, services, support and maintenance

Cross-Border Road Transport Agency

A service provider is sought for the acquisition, configuration, implementation, migration and support and maintenance services of a Sage cloud-based financial system for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: C-BRTA/HO/0085

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 471 2000, E-mail: tenders@cbrta.co.za

Closing date: 16 September 2024

­Tags: Software, cloud computing, financial management, ERP, services, support and maintenance

SA Bureau of Standards

The SABS is calling for the implementation of an end-to-end automated CIMS.

Compulsory briefing: 22 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 201451

Information: Tel: 012 428 6238, E-mail: Prince.hlongwane@sabs.co.za

Closing date: 6 September 2024

­Tags: Software, certification information management system, CIMS