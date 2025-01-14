Top ICT tenders: Forestry dept seeks business continuity help

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment seeks facilitation of its business continuity management processes.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal is yet to pick up, leaving opportunity to focus on the last ICT advertisements of interest from December.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) takes top spot with its request for bids for the facilitation of the development and implementation of its business continuity management (BCM) processes.

The department’s tender documentation reveals it currently does not have formalised BCM processes, informed by a comprehensive plan, to deal with difficult situations and enable it to continue to function with as minimal disruption as possible.

Instead, processes are implemented at the respective different functions as part of day-to-day activities, including occupational health and safety, facilities, and/or evacuation drills.

“These processes are not collaborated and coordinated in a manner that meets the requirements of the current best practices, including the Disaster Management Act (2002) and the ISO 22301 Standard. For this reason, the DFFE is seeking to appoint a service provider to establish programmes, procedures and platforms, and facilitate and standardise the implementation of BCM within the DFFE,” it says.

The intended purpose of this project is to have a comprehensive business continuity plan, inclusive of implementation plan for the DFFE’s head office, as well as all regional offices. The programme encompasses business continuity planning, emergency response planning, crisis management planning and ICT disaster recovery planning.

The department will hold a compulsory briefing on 29 January through Microsoft Teams to discuss the details of the tender. The deadline for submissions is 17 February.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Road Accident Fund is looking for a service provider to supply, implement and support a transformation management and reporting tool aligned to its project management frameworks and strategy reporting. The organisation notes it is in the middle of a transformation journey incorporating the implementation of a claimant-centric business operating model, an integrated claims management platform and a customer relationship management approach offering an all-encompassing customer experience.

The fund is also calling for an enterprise-level password management solution on a software-as-a-service basis. The solution should offer a self-service password reset function, generation of complex passwords and secure storage of passwords.

South African National Parks requires a service provider for the supply, implementation, maintenance and post-implementation support of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The organisation notes an assessment of its current state revealed a variety of issues and needs. It also reveals an integrated solution is required to address its operational silos and duplication of processes, information and systems.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is advertising for the upgrade of its server infrastructure licences to version 8 VMWare vSphere Foundation licence package three-year prepaid commit, including vSphere Hypervisor, vCenter Servers and Site Recovery Management (SRM) services. SAWS is currently using the VMware version 7 licence throughout its server infrastructure across the country, with two vCenter servers that allow SRM to manage disaster recovery replication.

The National Library of South Africa is inviting proposals for the replacement, setup and configuration of network switches at its Pretoria, Cape Town and Centre for Book campuses. To maintain seamless integration, centralised management and optimal network performance, the proposed switches must be fully compatible with and capable of integration into the iMaster NCE Campus platform.

The Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (OPFA) is calling for the provision of an end-to-end cloud-based backup and disaster recovery service. This initiative aims to enhance OPFA's business continuity and ensure the availability of critical services in the event of a disaster impacting its on-premises data centre. The selected provider will be responsible for offsite backups, disaster recovery planning and efficient data restoration processes.

The National Development Agency is looking for a service provider to implement the HPE Greenlake solution on a pay-per-use model. It should also incorporate an option for NDA to own the solution or refresh it at the end of the five-year contract.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, repair, maintenance and support of its telecommunication hardware and software. The department notes that while new VOIP infrastructure will be required, it will not be replacing the existing PABX systems.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research closes the issue with a request for information on an enterprise architecture (EA) tool, implementation and support services for its ICT services centre. The council notes its ICT landscape is complex and dynamic, requiring robust strategies and tools to manage evolving needs, resources and technologies. It adds its ICT governance and architectural processes are limited by the tools and methods it uses, impacting its ability to streamline workflows, capture insights and make informed decisions.

New tenders

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint a service provider to supply, implement and support a transformation management and reporting tool aligned to its project management frameworks and strategy reporting for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 January

Tender no: RAF/2024/00049

Information: Shadi Matlou, Tel: 012 649 2030, E-mail: Shadim@raf.co.za

Closing date: 31 January 2025

­­Tags: Software, transformation management, reporting, analytics, project management, services, support and maintenance

A service provider is also sought to provide a password management solution for three years.

Tender no: RAF 2024 00050

Information: Bathabile Mahlangu, Tel: 012 621 1721, E-mail: bathabilem@raf.co.za

Closing date: 27 January 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, password management

South African National Parks

SANParks requires a service provider for the supply, implementation, maintenance and post-implementation support of an ERP system for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 January – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: GNP-014-24

Information: Connie Kgoale, Tel: 012 426 5229, E-mail: Connie.Kgoale@sanparks.org

Closing date: 28 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance, enterprise resource planning, ERP

South African Weather Service

SAWS is advertising for the upgrade of its VMware server infrastructure licences, including vSphere Hypervisor, vCenter Servers and Site Recovery Manage services.

Tender no: Bid Number : SAWS-407b/24

Information: Zandile Nzula, Tel: 012 367 6212, E-mail: Zandile.Nzula@weathersa.co.za

Closing date: 24 January 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, infrastructure licences, servers

National Library of South Africa

NLSA invites proposals for the replacement, setup and configuration of network switches.

Tender no: NLSA 06/ 2024-2025

Information: Patience Shiburi, Tel: 012 401 9770, E-mail: patience.shiburi@nlsa.ac.za

Closing date: 11 February 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, network switches

Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator

The OPFA is calling for the provision of cloud-based backup and disaster recovery services for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 January – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 361 406 974 988, Passcode: cb6U78Wt

Tender no: OPFA/ICT/042024

Information: Magadi Tshitannye, Tel: 012 748 4000, E-mail: tenders@pfa.org.za

Closing date: 31 January 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, security, backup, disaster recovery, managed services

National Development Agency

A service provider is sought to implement the HPE Greenlake solution on a pay-per-use model for 60 months.

Tender no: NDA18/IT04/24

Information: Thembi Raulinga, Tel: 011 018 5908, E-mail: thembir@nda.org.za

Closing date: 27 January 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Bids are invited for the facilitation of business continuity management processes within the department for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 29 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: DFFE-T034(24-25)

Information: SCM officials, Tel: 012 399 9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 17 February 2025

­Tags: Services, professional services, business continuity, software

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, repair, maintenance and support of telecommunication hardware and software for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 22 January

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0020 (2024/2025)

Information: A Vermaak, Tel: 060 972 9533, E-mail: AltaV@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 10 February 2025

­Tags: Telecommunications, telephony, hardware, software, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR requires information on an enterprise architecture tool, implementation and support services for its ICT services.

Tender no: CSIR RFI 7042/29/01/2025

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 29 January 2025

­Tags: Software, enterprise architecture, services, support and maintenance