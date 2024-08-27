Top ICT tenders: Gauteng to bring GBS operations to townships

Locating GBS operations in townships will unlock capabilities among the youth to support the development of key industries in the province.

This week’s top tenders see Broadband Infraco and Gauteng’s Department of Economic Development (GDED) embark on projects that will have a meaningful impact on the targeted regions.

However, it is the GDED project that grabs the limelight due to its potential to have a significant impact on youth unemployment and the economy in townships.

In the tender documentation, the provincial department reveals it wishes to establish a panel of service providers to assist it with its commitment to developing the township economy by locating their global business services (GBS) operations in townships for the next three years.

The scope of work calls for a broad spectrum of GBS operations, including business process outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing and IT outsourcing, with a focus on the provision of GBS hubs development, work-from-home opportunities, job creation and township economy development.

“By locating GBS operations in the townships, this will not only unlock the capabilities among the youth to support the development of key industries within the province, but also ensure the growth of the township economy,” it says.

“The sector has been identified because of its potential for job creation. South Africa provides a cost-effective offering to international companies through a large pool of skilled labour, compatible language, accent preferences, government support and fast-improving infrastructure growth.”

The department notes it has already identified some available sites to be used and will continue to identify more sites to be used for GBS operations in townships. These are split into tier two sites closer to the townships, like Wynberg and Nasrec, and tier three areas located in the townships, like Jabulani, Amandla safe hub, etc.

It also reveals it is in the process of developing a GBS incentive framework for operators that will be locating their services in these areas.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom is calling for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of a video management system, including all associated hardware, software and artificial intelligence capability in the Gauteng cluster. The project aims to address the negative effect of theft and vandalism of Eskom assets, improve reliability and continuity of supply, and ensure financial wellbeing.

The utility also requires the professional services of two senior native HANA developers. The developers are to be deployed on a full-time basis to Eskom’s Data Analytics Centre of Excellence.

Broadband Infraco invites proposals for the supply, delivery, installation and management of a cloud-based VOIP solution in 423 schools across all USAASA phases, plus nine special schools scattered across the country. Bidders are warned that Broadband Infraco may require the appointed cloud service providers to complete a cloud security compliance checklist.

In a second tender, Broadband Infraco wishes to appoint a panel of access network providers that will provide layer two managed services at minimum 10Mbps scalable to 100Mbps for the USAASA sites connectivity project in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in the North-West province. The project entails internet access to 291 facilities, nine special schools, and also the installation of cabinet, IP equipment, access points and cabling.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Treasury invites service providers, accredited on the SITA RFB 740 contract, to bid for the supply and delivery of 106 all-in-one desktop and 123 laptop computers. To support local economic development, potential service providers are expected to have a footprint in the province.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health invites service providers accredited on SITA RFB2003/2014 for the Eastern Cape to bid for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of IT equipment for Cecilia Makiwane Hospital. The scope of work details four servers required for production, disaster recovery and cloud replication, as well as a production SAN switch and server virtualisation software.

The national Department of Human Settlements is advertising for the supply, delivery and implementation of an electronic mail cyber resilience solution and post-provision of 24x7 maintenance and technical support services. The department notes its e-mail system and related security is currently not providing the required level of efficacy to protect its users and internal networks from targeted cyber threats and attacks.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is looking for a service provider to provide its national office and nine provincial offices with the leasing of 17 scanners. It reveals the scanning of ‘authorised financial documents’ has become an efficient and effective method of ensuring payments are available for audit purposes, financial reporting and legal cases.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation wishes to appoint a panel of service providers, as-and-when required, for the development, maintenance and support of digital media systems. The panel is expected to assist in developing and implementing quality websites and mobile applications by adopting a scrum agile methodology to ensure quicker turnaround times. The service provider is also expected to assist with the support and system administration of the current websites and mobile applications, including the legacy websites as-and-when needed.

New tenders

Eskom

The utility is calling for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of a video management system, including all associated hardware, software and artificial intelligence capability, in the Gauteng cluster for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 September

Tender no: MWP2693DX

Information: Thembile Mbhiza, Tel: 011 655 2271, E-mail: mbhizat@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 26 September 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, video management system, artificial intelligence, AI, support and maintenance

Eskom also requires the professional services of two senior native HANA developers.

Tender no: MWP2692CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 13 September 2024

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, software development

Broadband Infraco

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery, installation and management of a cloud-based VOIP solution in 423 schools across all USAASA phases, plus nine special schools scattered across the province, for two years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 September – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 359 635 520 400 Passcode: HzrY9X

Tender no: INF/TEN:333

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: 011 235 1847, E-mail: Lerato.segomotso@infraco.co.za

Closing date: 13 September 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, software, voice over IP, VOIP, cloud computing

The company also wishes to appoint a panel of access network providers that will provide layer two managed services at minimum 10Mbps scalable to 100Mbps for USAASA in 291 facilities, nine special schools, and also the installation of cabinet, IP equipment, access points and cabling in the facilities at Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 28 August – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 385 848 779 400, Passcode: dN2p5n

Tender no: INF/TEN 332

Information: Khanyisile Mananga, Tel: 011 235 1616, E-mail: khanyisile.mananga@infraco.co.za

Closing date: 13 September 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, access network providers, managed services, services, hardware, networking

Provincial Treasury, Eastern Cape

Service providers accredited on the SITA RFB 740 contract are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers.

Tender no: SCMU12-24/25-0005

Information: Phumla, Tel: 083 737 8622, E-mail: phumla.ndaleni@ectreasury.gov.za

Closing date: 13 September 2024

­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility, laptops, desktops

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

Service providers are invited to participate in a panel to locate GBS hubs in Gauteng townships for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 29 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: GT/GDED/101/2024

Information: Avuyile Goniwe, Tel: 011 355 8137, E-mail: Avuyile.Goniwe@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 13 September 2024

­Tags: Services, outsourcing, business process outsourcing, BPO, call centres, contact centres, knowledge process outsourcing, IT outsourcing

Department of Health, Eastern Cape

Service providers accredited on SITA RFB2003/2014 for the Eastern Cape are requested to bid for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of IT equipment (server infrastructure) for Cecilia Makiwane Hospital.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SCMU3-24/25-0301-HO

Information: P Mtheleli, Tel: 083 303 3728, E-mail: philasande.mtheleli@echealth.gov.za

Closing date: 27 September 2024

­Tags: Hardware, servers

Department of Human Settlements

The national department is advertising for the supply, delivery and implementation of an electronic mail cyber resilience solution and post-provision of 24x7 maintenance and technical support services for 36 months.

Tender no: BID VA49/33 - 2023/24

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 444 9245, E-mail: tendersenquiries@DHS.gov.za

Closing date: 5 September 2024

­Tags: Software, security, endpoint security, cyber security, e-mail, cyber resilience, services, support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to provide the department’s national office and nine provinces with the leasing (rental) of 17 scanners for 36 months.

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DALRRD-0007(2024-2025)

Information: General: Tshepo Mlambo or Abie Olyn, Tel: 012 312 8383/8387, E-mail: Tshepo.Mlambo@Dalrrd.gov.za, Abie.Olyn@Dalrrd.gov.za. Technical: Prudence Phiri, Tel: 067 428 9365, E-mail: Prudence.Phiri@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 11 September 2024

­Tags: Hardware, imaging, scanning

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for 24 months, as and when required, for the development, maintenance and support of digital media systems.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 August – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 360 574 445 854

Tender no: RFP/DTT/2024/10243301/26

Information: Hlabane Mamogobo, Tel: 011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 13 September 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance