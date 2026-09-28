Top ICT tenders: GBV command centre to be upgraded

The Department of Social Development seeks to appoint a service provider to render a hosted call centre service for its Gender-Based Violence Command Centre. (Image source: iStock)

With school holidays and Heritage Day providing interruptions to the working week, National Treasury’s eTenders Portal delivers a quiet week. Despite the low volume of tenders, the hardware and document management sectors find themselves getting above average interest.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) takes the top spot this week with its desire to appoint a service provider to render a hosted call centre service at Salvokop, Pretoria Central, for its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre. The contract will run for 36 months and requires a fully managed, 24/7/365 service model.

While GBV is once again in the mainstream news headlines, the department’s tender documentation steers clear of any mention of rising concerns. It instead positions the command centre as a longstanding national service that has been in operation since 2013 and provides immediate counselling, case management and referral support, linking its services to SAPS, the Department of Health, and other partners in the justice and protection cluster.

The scope of work requires the successful bidder to deliver a turnkey hosted service integrated into GBV functions nationally. This includes inbound and outbound call management, incident logging, mobile workforce management, and integration with the Integrated Justice Cluster systems.

The hosted service will be expected to provide for 70 inbound/outbound call lines, preferably on a VOIP platform, with IVR capability, call recording, CRM back-end, cloud-based data storage and disaster recovery support. The scope includes provision of tools of trade such as laptops, headsets, and hard drives, as well as onsite support staff, including a call centre manager, IT support, quality assurance and training coordinators.

The command centre is operated by 48 social work agents who provide telephonic trauma counselling and refer cases of GBV for further response by a field social worker. These staff are supplied by the department.

Functional requirements extend to omni-channel engagement, with support for voice, SMS, USSD, e-mail, WhatsApp, webchat and video calling. The tender highlights the need for a comprehensive CRM solution capable of case management, referrals, escalation workflows, and integration with GIS services for location-based victim support, where required.

The project aims to strengthen case management, enhance reporting and analytics, and ensure secure, POPIA-compliant hosting. At the end of the contract, all systems developed must be handed over to the DSD to support sustainable in-house operations.

The Department of Social Development will not be holding a briefing for this tender. Submissions close at 11am on 16 October.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Eastern Cape’s Provincial Treasury is inviting bids for the supply and delivery of laptop computers at its Bisho head office. Only service providers that are accredited on SITA RFB 740 for the Eastern Cape province are eligible to apply. The department has stipulated four specifications for the contract but expected volumes are not shared.

Staying in the Eastern Cape, the provincial Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal of a desktop and laptop backup solution. The department notes it has been using Cibecs Endpoint Cloud for many years and is not interested in procuring new software. Instead, it requires the renewal of the maintenance, support, professional services, certification training and workshop training required to keep the existing solution fully supported, supportable and audit-ready.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) requires specialist resources in support of its security technology integration project.As SARS continues to modernise its security environment and deploy advanced technologies, it says there is an increasing need to establish a unified, secure, scalable and future-ready security ecosystem capable of facilitating seamless information exchange and coordinated operations across multiple platforms.

Eskom is calling for the installation of a visitor management system (VMS) and licence plate recognition (LPR) system at its Eskom Megawatt Park, Eskom Academy of Learning and Eskom Research and Innovation Centre corporate sites. Visitor access at these sites is currently carried out manually and is paper-based, it says, which presents several operational and security challenges.

Limpopo’s Provincial Treasury is looking for a service provider to supply, install and configure three super servers and one storage component on a once-off basis. Bidders are required to attach a letter from the original equipment manufacturer to prove the company is an approved reseller and authorised to provide support of the offered products.

Transnet is advertising for the provisioning of hardware, architecture, designing, purchase and software of infrastructure for Transnet Port Terminals, Transnet National Ports Authority and Transnet Corporate Centre. The company reveals its group chief information officer has proposed that all operating divisions consolidate their infrastructure requirements so that Transnet can go on a single procurement event with consolidated requirements, and, in so doing, eliminating delays and disparate systems.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development closes the issue with three tenders for a suitably qualified service provider to supply an off-site storage facility, back scanning and digitisation of departmental records. The tenders are split by region, with Gauteng, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal in the first tender; North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo in the second; and the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape in the third.

New tenders

Provincial Treasury, Eastern Cape

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of laptop computers using SITA RFB 740 contract for 36 months.

Tender no: SCMU12-26/27-0003

Information: Phumla Ndaleni, Tel: 083-737-8622, E-mail: phumla.ndaleni@ectreasury.gov.za

Closing date: 19 October 2026

­­Tags: hardware, laptops, mobility

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal of desktop and laptop backup solution for 24 months.

Tender no: SCMU5-26/27-0062

Information: Yavela Sofika, Tel: 040-602-4188, E-mail: yavela.sofika@ecdpw.gov.za

Closing date: 29 October 2026

­­­­Tags: software, backup, end-user device backup

South African Revenue Service

SARS requires specialist resources in support of its security technology integration project three years on an as-and-when-required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 October – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RFP 13 -2026

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: 012-422-4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 26 October 2026

­­­­Tags: services, professional services, security

Eskom

The utility is calling for the installation of a visitor management system (VMS) and licence plate recognition (LPR) system at its corporate sites (EAL, MWP and ERIC) for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E3571CXERE

Information: Zekhaya Nzima, Tel: 011-516-7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 30 October 2026

­­Tags: software, visitor management system, licence plate recognition system

Department of Social Development

The national department is readvertising for the appointment of a service provider to render a hosted call centre service at Salvokop, Pretoria Central, for its gender-based violence command centre.

Tender no: SD02/2026

Information: Andiswa Nosiphiwo Mbodla, Tel:012-312-7653, E-mail: andiswam@dsd.gov.za

Closing date: 16 October 2026

­­Tags: services, software, call centre, contact centre

Provincial Treasury, Limpopo

A service provider is sought to supply, install and configure three super servers and one storage component on a once-off basis.

Note: The opportunity is strictly reserved for Limpopo-accredited suppliers under SITA RFB 2003/2014: Transversal contract for the provision of servers, storage, related equipment, and services for SITA and all government departments for three years on a month-to-month basis. Offers submitted by non-accredited service providers will not be considered.

Tender no: LPT 006/2026

Information: Maphanga Tshepiso, Tel:015-298-7055, E-mail: maphangath@treasury.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 16 October 2026

­­Tags: hardware, servers, storage

Transnet

The company is advertising for the provisioning of hardware, architecture, designing, purchase and software of infrastructure for Transnet Port Terminals, Transnet National Ports Authority and Transnet Corporate Centre for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 October.

Tender no: TCC/2026/03/0029/2277/RFP

Information: Reetsang Modise, Tel:011-308-4905, E-mail: Reetsang.Modise@transnet.net

Closing date: 28 October 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, services

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The department is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to supply an off-site storage facility, back scanning and digitisation of departmental records for regional 1: Gauteng Province, Free State Province and KwaZulu-Natal Province for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 29 September.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DLRRD 0012 2026/2027

Information: Pheko Khatlake, Tel:012-312-8796, E-mail: recordsmanagement@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 19 October 2026

­­Tags: services, document storage, imaging, digitisation, record management

Similarly, a suitably qualified service provider is required to provide an off-site storage facility, back scanning and digitisation of departmental records for regional 2: North West Province, Mpumalanga Province and Limpopo Province for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 30 September

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DLRRD 0013 (2026-2027)

Information: Pheko Khatlake, Tel:012-312-8796, E-mail: recordsmanagement@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 19 October 2026

­­Tags: services, document storage, imaging, digitisation, record management

Finally, a suitably qualified service provider is needed to provide an off-site storage facility, back scanning and digitisation of departmental records for regional 3: Eastern Cape Province, Western Cape Province and Northern Cape Province for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 1 October.

Tender no: 5-2-2-1-DLRRD 0014 2026-2027

Information: Pheko Khatlake, Tel:012-312-8796, E-mail: recordsmanagement@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 19 October 2026

­­Tags: services, document storage, imaging, digitisation, record management