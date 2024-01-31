Top ICT tenders: Govt wants to score sport info management system

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture wants technology to provide it with up-to-date information on various facets of the South African sport system.

This week’s top tenders see a strong showing from national government, with half of the notices coming from the public sector’s uppermost levels, However, it is the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) that stands out with its selection of requirements.

The department kicks off its tenders with a request for the conceptualisation, design, development, implementation and maintenance of a sport information management system (SIMS) with geographic information system (GIS) integration.

It says the lack of up-to-date information on various facets of the South African sport system negatively impacts the ability of government and key stakeholders to plan effectively for the development of sport and recreation at all levels.

This has led to multiple key problems and challenges in departmental programmes and at a macro sport level, it adds.

The relational database management system is expected to cover the relevant and related data of athletes, sport coaches, sport technical officials, sport technical support personnel, sport administrators, sport specialists, sport facilities and infrastructure, school sport athletes, and a registration portal for all of the above, as well as school sport programmes and sports events organised by DSAC.

In a second software development request, DSAC is advertising for the conceptualisation, design, development, implementation and maintenance of a public entities reporting system. This is required for the department’s 28 public entities, as well as six non-profit organisations (NPOs) that receive funding from DSAC.

“The public entities as well as the NPOs have to report to the department regarding the agreed targets, as well as accountability of the funds received,” the department says.

The desired solution will include an analytics module, early warning functionality, document repository, security module, digital signatures for public entity chairpersons and CEOs, and workspaces for public entities. The contract also requires the development of a user manual and training for system administrators and users.

Finally, the department is looking for a service provider to supply IT governance services. The project will include the review of DSAC’s corporate governance of ICT framework documents and aligning them to the latest version; performance of a COBIT 2019 process maturity assessment; development of an ICT architecture that is informed by enterprise architecture; development of a roadmap to guide DSAC on implementation of all 40 COBIT 2019 processes to at least maturity level three; and reviewing existing ICT policies, plans and procedures, and developing new ICT policies, plans and procedures aligned with COBIT 2019.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The State Information Technology Agency is looking for a financial reporting software solution that complies with the requirements of Generally Recognised Accounting Practices (GRAP) and is compatible with Oracle. The tool will be used to prepare monthly and annual financial statements.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is advertising for the supply, installation, customisation, maintenance and support of a risk management software tool. The department notes it is currently using a manual tool for the management of risk and believes customised risk management software will assist in streamlining risk management processes at all levels within the department.



The Department of Human Settlements requires a suitable service provider with an experienced team of experts in location-based and spatially-enabled systems to develop and implement an integrated GIS strategy. This will guide the department to procure a suitable GIS system that will assist with planning, identification, monitoring, analysis, evaluation, visualisation and progress reporting on its projects.



The South African Police Service invites bids for the supply, delivery, qualification, training and maintenance of a system to enhance digital capturing of fingerprints. The required system must capture and enhance latent and developed fingerprints.



The Small Enterprise Finance Agency wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install, support and maintain a microfinance and entrepreneur franchise management system. The agency did not post the specifications on National Treasury’s eTenders portal.



Statistics South Africa is looking for a software system with maintenance and support to enable it to load bulk prepaid airtime for all networks. Qualifying criteria include, among others, that the official who receives the notification should receive the airtime instantly on the relevant cellular number without the need to activate a voucher and should not be transferrable from one number to another. Stats SA administrators must also be issued with a unique, authorised and authentic password to access the system to ensure no hacking or fraudulent transactions.



The National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute requires cloud subscription, implementation, support, training and maintenance services for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The institute is currently using an unintegrated ERP system for its financial-accounting management, supply chain management, HR and payroll, and asset management. These functions are supported by multiple service providers.



New tenders

Department of Sports, Arts andCulture

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to conceptualise, design, develop, implement and maintain the SIMS with GIS integration for a three-year period.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 February – Virtual, Link

Tender no: DSAC 18/23-24

Information: Noog Hendricks, Tel: 082 463 9183, E-mail: NoogH@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 March 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, geographic information system, GIS, services, support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to conceptualise, design, develop, implement and maintain the public entities reporting system for a three-year period.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 February – Virtual, Link

Tender no: DSAC 19/23-24

Information: Noog Hendricks, Tel: 082 463 9183, E-mail: NoogH@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 March 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, reporting, services, support and maintenance

Lastly, a service provider is sought to provide IT governance services (inclusive of conducting a COBIT maturity assessment) for the department.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 February – Virtual, Link

Tender no: DSAC 20/23-24

Information: Ishmael Makhuvele, Tel: 079 512 6271, E-mail: Ishmaelm@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 March 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, IT governance, COBIT, COBIT maturity assessment, IT architecture

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking for a financial reporting software solution for a three-year period.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2840-2023

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: 012 482 2595, E-mail: thato.meso@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 19 February 2024

­Tags: Software, reporting, financial reporting, GRAP

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The national department is looking for a service provider to supply, install, customise, maintain and support a risk management software tool.

Tender no: dtic 02/23-24

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: 012 394 5762, E-mail: YCronje@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 February 2024

­Tags: Software, risk management

Department of Human Settlements

A service provider is sought to develop an integrated GIS strategy for the national department within a period of six months.

Tender no: BID VA49/28-2023/24

Information: Lucky Ngwenya, Tel: 012 444 9003, E-mail: Tendersenquiries@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 February 2024

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, geographic information system, GIS, software

South African Police Service

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, qualification, training and maintenance of a digital capturing enhancement system of fingerprints at SAPS for two years. Component: CRC and Crime Scene Laboratories: National Office.

Compulsory briefing: 6 February

Tender no: 19/1/9/1/96TD (23)

Information: Lt Col Mbombi, Tel: 012 841 7314, E-mail: MbombiMaria@saps.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 February 2024

­Tags: Software, hardware, services, digital, capturing, digital enhancement, support and maintenance

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

SEFA wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install, support and maintain a microfinance and entrepreneur franchise management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 February – Virtual

Tender no: sefa:80/MFN/2024

Information: Sebotse, Tel: 012 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 February 2024

­Tags: Software, microfinance, franchise management

Statistics South Africa

Stats SA is looking for a software system with maintenance and support for the loading of bulk prepaid airtime for all networks for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 8 February – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: Stats SA 004/23

Information: Bid Office, Tel:012 310 8940, E-mail: bidoffice@statssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 February 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, software, prepaid, airtime, services, support and maintenance

National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute

A service provider is required to provide cloud subscription, implementation, support, training and maintenance services for the institute’s ERP system for a three-year period.

Tender no: NRWDI/ICT/2 – 2023/24

Information: Moses Shandukani, Tel:012 305 6160, E-mail: moses.shandukani@nrwdi.org.za.

Closing date: 19 February 2024

­Tags: Software, enterprise resource planning, ERP, services, training, support and maintenance