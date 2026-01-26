Top ICT tenders: Health dept assesses telemedicine

The Department of Health wants to increase the use of telemedicine in the public healthcare system.

It’s a slower week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, as the public sector largely looks at addressing tactical technology requirements.

A request for information from the Department of Health, however, could spell the increased adoption of telemedicine in the public healthcare system.

In the invitation documentation, the national department explains it would like to expand the package of portable health technology and point-of-care testing devices, especially at primary healthcare facilities, to increase equitable access to healthcare without compromising quality.

“South Africa is confronted with a quadruple burden of disease, which include HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, non-communicable diseases, and maternal and child health. To address this burden and achieve universal health coverage, the country is strengthening its primary healthcare system through initiatives like the ideal clinic realisation and maintenance programme,” it states.

The request aims to assess:

The technical specifications, operational requirements and regulatory status of these devices.

status of these devices. The feasibility, scalability and sustainability of implementing these devices within the South African public health sector, particularly at PHC facilities.

Understand the total value proposition, including cost structures, service support and data management capabilities of potential solutions.

management capabilities of potential solutions. Submissions are required to speak to three elements: the company profile including B-BBEE status and established presence or support network in the country; device information, such as intended use and disease area or category; and scalability, cost and implementation.

Interested parties have to 4pm on 30 January to submit their documents.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Government Communication and Information Systems wishes to acquire automated out of home media buying software. This should allow for programmatic purchases using algorithms to match the request with the right inventory based on target audience, budget and any other criteria. The successful bidder will be required to provide ad hoc enhancements, maintenance and support over the period.

National Treasury is looking for a service provider to upgrade its Ivanti Heat 2023 licences to Ivanti Neurons. The department explains it uses the system for incident management, change control and call centre management. The contract will include support and maintenance for three years.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is inviting bids for the renewal of Actera Infoscale enterprise licences. The software protects critical applications and services, including databases, by ensuring they remain available even if a component fails. It also automates disaster recovery scenarios across different environments, from on-premises to the public cloud. The NHLS has deployed and been using InfoScale since 2016 in its Laboratory Information System, it says.

The Road Accident Fund wishes to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider to supply an enterprise integration platform to enable the organisation to fulfil the end-to-end integration requirements in the hybrid cloud environment. Additionally, the system integrator must assist in establishing the integration competency centre, which will focus more on the enterprise integration adoption and ensuring best practices, processes governance and standardisation. The contract will run for five years.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is looking for a service provider that can assist it with the services typically provided by a chief information officer, for a maximum of 12 months. This will include creating and developing an enabling ICT environment for the effective and efficient delivery of the service’s strategic objectives as per its five-year strategic plan, it says.

SAWS is also advertising for enterprise security information and event management (SIEM) services. This should include a comprehensive and powerful security service that provides threat hunting, detection and response across its ICT estate.

Eskom is inviting bids for a network time protocol server device managed service. The required device must provide highly accurate and reliable time synchronisation for an enterprise data centre environment; support network time protocol and precision time protocol for versatile deployment; be scalable to support large networks with thousands of clients; include redundant power supplies and failover mechanisms for high availability; support NTP stratum levels and include or cover costs of firmware or software upgrade where possible.

The utility is also advertising for a proficient partner to provide third line support component for the Magik and ESRI technology it uses. This component is responsible for handling complex technical issues, performing advanced troubleshooting, and ensuring long-term resolution of application-related problems, it says.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is inviting service providers to express their interest in providing software development services. These services are required for the development of bespoke solutions in partnership with the CSIR, it says, and pre-qualified suppliers will be approached for quotations on specific requirements as the need arises.

New tenders

Department of Government Communication and Information Systems

GCIS wishes to acquire an automated out of home booking system/software to be used for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 January

Tender no: RFB 012 2025 2026

Information: Lebogang Molayi, Tel: 012-473-0143, E-mail: Lebogangm@gcis.gov.za

Closing date: 13 February 2026

­­­­Tags: software, marketing, advertising

National Treasury

A service provider is sought to upgrade Ivanti Heat 2023 licences to Ivanti Neurons and provide support and maintenance for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 January – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NT002-2026

Information: NT Admin, Tel: 012-406-9007, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 9 February 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software licensing, cloud computing, IT service management, ITSM, services, support and maintenance

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS is inviting bids for the renewal of Actera Infoscale enterprise licences for three years for the IT department.

Compulsory briefing: 26 January

Tender no: RFB105/25/26

Information: Andisiwe Maxongo, Tel: 011-555-0573, E-mail: andisiwe.maxongo@nhls.ac.za

Closing date: 10 February 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software licensing, cloud computing, storage

Road Accident Fund

The RAF wishes to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider to supply an enterprise integration platform for five years.

Tender no: RAF/2025/00039

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: 012-429-5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za

Closing date: 30 January 2026

­­Tags: software, integration, middleware

South African Weather Service

A service provider is required to supply services normally provided by a chief information officer for 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: 30 January – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 372 684 515 057 13, Passcode: qM75T3kt

Tender no: Bid Number : SAWS-454/25

Information: Maletsatsi Sekhampu, Tel: 012-367-6172, E-mail: tsatsi.sekhampu@weathersa.co.za

Closing date: 13 February 2026

­­Tags: services, consulting, professional services, chief information officer, CIO

SAWS is also advertising for enterprise security information and event management services for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 January – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 334 765 793 409 22 Passcode: S2VH2bW9

Tender no: Bid Number : SAWS-450/25

Information: Maletsatsi Sekhampu, Tel: 012-367-6172, E-mail: tsatsi.sekhampu@weathersa.co.za

Closing date: 13 February 2026

­­Tags: services, security information and event management, SIEM

Eskom

The utility is inviting bids for a network time protocol server device managed service for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 February – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E2462CXMWP

Information: Thandeka Jiyane, Tel: 021-550-5259, E-mail: jiyaneet@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 23 February 2026

­­Tags: services, managed services, networking, servers

Provision of Magik and ESRI technology maintenance and support are also required for two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E2422GCDMWP

Information: Wendy Nduneni, Tel: 011-800-4824, E-mail: Ndunenw@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 26 February 2026

­­Tags: services, maintenance and support, geographic information system, software

Expression of interest

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Service providers are invited to express their interest in providing software development services to the CSIR for three years on an as when required basis.

Tender no: CSIR EOI 8119/06/01/2026

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012-841-2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 6 February 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software development

Request for information

Department of Health

The national department is call for information on portable health technologies, point-of-care testing devices and related software for telemedicine currently in the market.

Tender no: RFI 01-2025/26

Information: Department of Health, Tel: 012-395-8000, E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za

Closing date: 30 January 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, telemedicine