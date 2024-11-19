Top ICT tenders: Health dept calls for custom PMIS

The national Department of Health wants to acquire an integrated project management information system.

The South African Social Security Agency provides the bulk of this week’s top tenders, as it continues to take a provincial procurement approach to its hardware upgrades. The Government Printing Works also presents a strong showing, with three tenders targeting its software environments.

However, it is the national Department of Health that takes the top spot with its intention to acquire a fit-for-purpose, integrated project management information system (PMIS). This, it says, is required to enhance the monitoring and reporting of its health infrastructure projects across all provinces of South Africa.

The ideal service provider will possess the technical knowledge to develop a custom, self-hosted, web-based project management information system for the department with comprehensive project management capabilities, it specifies.

The service provider should also have in-depth knowledge and experience in project management methods and techniques, as well as knowledge of legislative frameworks within the South African context.

Finally, bidders will need to demonstrate a proven track record for implementing systems within the public sector.

The department will hold a compulsory virtual briefing on 26 November, to take interested parties through its requirements and answer questions.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Government Printing Works (GPW) is readvertising for a service provider to supply support, maintenance and optimisation for its eGazette solution. It focuses on data take-on from customers through communication channels that include e-mail, customer portal and walk-in customers. The current focus is on driving standardised electronic forms delivered through e-mail, auto classification of the content with associated workflow and approvals, it says, before publishing extracted data into the various Government Gazette templates for uploading on the GPW website and printing.

GPW also wishes to procure an enterprise architecture and business process mapping software solution, including the professional services for configuration, installation and implementation, as well as support and maintenance. The organisation notes it is embarking on a journey to review its current operating model and position it to align ICT strategy with the business strategy. To achieve this, it says it needs to adopt enterprise architecture for effective and efficient business and ICT portfolio planning, operational efficiency, execution and governance.

Finally, GPW is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a new enterprise firewall solution. This solution is to replace the currently utilised firewall solution consisting of 13 firewalls across the organisation, including branches.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) invites prospective bidders to submit proposals for the procurement and installation of wireless access points, edge and core switches for its Western Cape region. This is in support of SASSA’s national automation and digitisation project, the tender documentation reveals.

SASSA’s Western Cape region also requires automation and digitisation of its queue management system (QMS) and kiosks. This request forms part of SASSA’s digitisation strategy, which will see the implementation of a digital QMS and kiosks at local offices.

Similarly, SASSA’s Gauteng region is advertising for the once-off supply, delivery and installation of QMS equipment at its local offices. The region’s tender documentation reveals that SASSA has developed an in-house QMS, which is designed to address the specific needs and challenges faced by its local offices, ensuring a more seamless and integrated operation.

SASSA’s Free State region, meanwhile, is also calling for the supply and delivery of ICT infrastructure deployment in addition to QMS systems and kiosks for identified sites. It notes that some local offices do not have adequate ICT network infrastructure, QMS systems and kiosks to comply with SASSA’s ICT norms and standards. As a result, staff resort to utilising makeshift mechanisms to connect to the network infrastructure.

SASSA’s Eastern Cape region seemingly has the same issue as it is inviting proposals for the supply and delivery of 101 network switches, 72 access points, 6 000 licences and core switches. Deliveries must take place within a time frame of 10 to 12 weeks from the date of order acceptance as per the agreed specifications, it says.

The Eastern Cape region closes the issue with a tender for the supply and delivery of a wide range of IT devices, computer consumables, accessories and peripherals. This too must be delivered within 10 to 12 weeks from the date of order acceptance.

New tenders

Department of Health

The national department wishes to acquire a PMIS for its health infrastructure projects.

Compulsory briefing: 26 November – Zoom, Link

Tender no: NDOH 07-2024/2025

Information: National Department of Health, Tel: 012 395 8000, E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za

Closing date: 9 December 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, project management information system, PMIS

Government Printing Works

The state-owned entity is readvertising for a service provider to supply support, maintenance and optimisation for its eGazette solution for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 21 November

Tender no: GPW-2024/25-13

Information: Noko Kekana, Tel: 012 764 3961, E-mail: Noko.kekana@gpw.gov.za

Closing date: 9 December 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, eGazette, services, support and maintenance

A service provider is also sought for the procurement of an enterprise architecture and business process mapping software solution, including the professional services for configuration, installation and implementation (environmental analysis, product adoption, product utilisation and training to GPW), as well as support and maintenance for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 November

Tender no: GPW-2024/25-11

Information: Noko Kekana, Tel: 012 764 3961, E-mail: Noko.kekana@gpw.gov.za

Closing date: 11 December 2024

­Tags: Software, enterprise architecture, business process mapping, services, professional services, training and e-learning, support and maintenance

Finally, GPW is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of an enterprise firewall solution for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 November

Tender no: GPW-2024/25-12

Information: Noko Kekana, Tel: 012 764 3961, E-mail: Noko.kekana@gpw.gov.za

Closing date: 9 December 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, security, networking, firewall, services, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites prospective bidders to submit proposals for the procurement of wireless access points, edge and core switch with installation for its Western Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 28 November

Tender no: SASSA: 07-24-ICT-WC

Information: E-mail: WCBids@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 6 December 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, wireless, wireless access points, switches

The Western Cape region also requires automation and digitisation of the queue management system and kiosks.

Compulsory briefing: 22 November

Tender no: SASSA: 06-24-CS-WC

Information: E-mail: WCBids@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 5 December 2024

­Tags: Software, queue management system, QMS, automation, digitisation

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the once-off supply, delivery and installation of QMS equipment at SASSA Gauteng local offices.

Compulsory briefing: 22 November

Tender no: SASSA: 06-24-ICT-GP

Information: Mmathume Nkadimeng, Tel: 011 241 8474, E-mail: Mmathumen@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 5 December 2024

­Tags: Hardware, queue management system

SASSA’s Free State region is also calling for the supply and delivery of ICT infrastructure deployment, QMS and kiosks for identified sites.

Compulsory briefing: 25 November

Tender no: SASSA: 04-24-ICT-FS

Information: Gift Ziyeka, Tel: 051 410 8407, E-mail: GiftZ@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 9 December 2024

­Tags: Hardware, computing, queue management system, kiosks

Prospective bidders are invited to submit proposals for the supply and delivery of 101 network switches, 72 access points, 6 000 licences and core switches for SASSA’s Eastern Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 20 November

Tender no: SASSA: 09-24-ICT-EC

Information: Leslie Wayne Bezuidenhout, Tel: 043 707 6366, E-mail: TenderQueriesEC@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 3 December 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, access points, switches

The Eastern Cape region also requires the supply and delivery of IT devices, computer consumables, accessories and peripherals.

Tender no: SASSA: 10-24-ICT-EC

Information: Leslie Wayne Bezuidenhout, Tel: 043 707 6366, E-mail: TenderQueriesEC@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 4 December 2024

­Tags: Hardware, computing, consumables, peripherals