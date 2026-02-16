Top ICT tenders: Health dept eyes electronic medical record solution

Public health non-government organisation service providers are sought to implement the electronic medical record system in eight provinces for the national department. (Image source: 123RF)

It’s a particularly busy week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal and the ICT industry will find itself spoilt for choice. The week also sees growing demand from the top echelons of government, with Gauteng’s and Mpumalanga’s provincial treasuries stepping in to take the remaining two places in the top tenders.

It’s the Department of Health that takes top spot, however, with news that it is getting ready to roll out its bespoke electronic medical record (EMR) solution to eight of South Africa’s provinces.

In its tender documentation, the department explains the EMR solution was developed to enable the capturing of clinical information and data about patients, on health encounters and interventions at the point of care, by health service providers at fixed primary health care (PHC) facilities and other identified health establishments.

“The implementation of the EMR digital health solution is expected to contribute to improved productivity and efficiency, resource optimisation and effective use, as well as improved healthcare service and access in South Africa,” it says.

“This solution will be integrated and will be interoperable with other existing health information systems, which include but are not limited to the Health Patient Registration System, laboratory information system, Synchronised National Communication in Health, Master Health Facility List and others.”

Now it is calling for “competitive bids” for the appointment of service providers to implement the EMR solution in all fixed PHC facilities across all provinces, with the exception of the Western Cape.

These contracts will include performing solution implementation, managing projects, addressing risks and issues, hardware installation, set up and configuration of software, conducting testing and go-live processes, providing user training, building capacity, managing change, and monitoring and improving usage of the EMR digital health solution.

“The project implementation must be completed within specific timeframes that will differ across and between provinces,” the department adds.

A geographic-split approach will be used to evaluate and award bids, so submitted bids must target a specific province or multiple provinces.

“Each bid for a province will be evaluated and awarded separately, and bidders are permitted to bid for more than one province, provided that individual bids meet specific requirements or specifications and the evaluation criteria of each province,” it explains.

The Department of Health will hold a compulsory Microsoft Teams briefing on 23 February before submissions come to a close on 9 March.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Gauteng’s Provincial Treasury is inviting bids for the provision of a modern, AI-enabled data mining and analytics solution. The department notes it oversees key systems like the basic accounting system, central supplier database, personnel and salary system and the SAP suite, which includes procurement and finance modules. Although these systems generate large amounts of financial and operational data, they currently operate separately. This fragmented setup leads to manual reconciliations, delays in financial reporting, and limited visibility across operations, ultimately hindering timely and informed decision-making.

The Department of Agriculture wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, repair, maintenance and support of telecommunication hardware and software. The support is required for different telecoms infrastructure. and some will be on a time and material basis. The department states it will not be replacing the existing PABXes.

The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform’s National Spatial Information Framework directorate is calling for the support and maintenance of the South African Spatial Data Infrastructure’s electronic metadata catalogue (EMC) and data capture project register (DCPR) system. The department explains the EMC provides a central point to discover the location and existence of geospatial information in the country and the means to access such information. The DCPR, on the other hand, enables the department and Committee for Spatial Information to monitor processes to capture such information to prevent duplication of capture.

Mpumalanga’s Provincial Treasury is looking for a credible service provider for the implementation and maintenance of financial statements automation in line with modified cash standard. This system will serve as a replacement for the current automation of financial statements system and maintain the status quo of automation of related transactions and related activities. This system will be used across Mpumalanga’s provincial departments for 12 months, with an option to extend, it says.

The Department of Defence is advertising for the service, maintenance and repair of the SA Navy’s printing machines and associated equipment located at the Naval Publications Unit’s premises at the Simon’s Town Naval Base in Cape Town. The department says the successful contractor will be expected to ensure minimal downtime for the contract period of three years.

Moving to the Military Health Base Depot, the defence department wishes to outsource the supply and installation of internet and WiFi services. The installation includes WiFi access points, power over ethernet switches, network connections and setup of network and onsite configuration and additional labour for difficulty.

Similarly, the department is seeking a service provider for the outsourcing of the installation of internet services at the Personnel Service School in Thaba Tshwane. The scope of work includes access points, bracket mounts, configuration, access pointe licences, cabling, wireless point-to-point dish packs, fibre installation, a fibre router, firewall and a monthly WiFi network management fee.

Finally, the department wishes to outsource the installation of internet/WiFi services at the South African National War College, St George Hotel. The scope includes infrastructure as well as Vox business WiFi installation and Ruckus One Pro managed server provider licences and basic captive portal.

The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform returns to close the issue with a request for information on an integrated solution/system linked to standard operating procedures (end-to-end solution) for the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights. This system aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency and accountability of the commission’s processes. The department says the commission will reserve the right to own the source code of the core platform.

New tenders

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The inland department is inviting bids for the provision of a data analytics tool for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 February – Microsoft Teams, Link, meeting ID: 349 885 283 369 79 passcode: 3yv7q69n.

Tender no: GT/GPT/008/2026

Information: Mpilonhle Buthelezi, E-mail: mpilonhle.buthelezi@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 6 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, data analytics

Department of Agriculture

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, repair, maintenance and support on the telecommunication hardware and software for 36 months.

Note: The applicable preference point system for this bid is the 80/20 preference point system (all applicable taxes included).

Tender no: 5/2/2/1(003)2025/2026

Information: Alta Vermaak, Tel: 012-312-8382, E-mail: AltaV@nda.gov.za

Closing date: 10 March 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, hardware, software, services, support and maintenance

Department of Health

Public health non-government organisation service providers are sought to implement the EMR digital solution in eight provinces for the national department within 18 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 February – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: NDOH 04-2025/2026

Information: National Department of Health, Tel: 012-395-8000, E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za

Closing date: 9 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, support and maintenance

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

The department is looking for a service provider to provide support and maintenance services for the electronic metadata catalogue and data capture project register system for 36 months.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DLRRD 0032 (2025/2026)

Information: National Spatial Information Framework, Tel: 012-312-8017, E-mail: cliffordm@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 5 March 2026

­­­­Tags: services, software, data, support and maintenance

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the implementation and maintenance of financial statements automation in line with modified cash standard to Mpumalanga’s provincial departments for one year, with an option to extend.

Compulsory briefing: 24 February

Tender no: TREA/023/26/MP Re-advertisement

Information: LJ Radebe, Tel: 013-766-4380, E-mail: LJRadebe@mpg.gov.za

Closing date: 9 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, automation

Department of Defence

The department is advertising for the service, maintenance and repair of printing machines for three years for the Naval Publications Unit. Proc Plan Number: DOD PROC PLAN 25-26/SA NAVY/724

Compulsory briefing: 19 February

Tender no: SPSC-B-033-2025

Information: Corporal N Booysen, Tel:021-787-5171, E-mail: spscbidinvitation@gmail.com

Closing date: 5 March 2026

­­Tags: hardware, printing, services, support and maintenance

The department also wishes to outsource the supply and installation of internet/WiFi services for 36 months at the Military Health Base Depot.

Compulsory briefing: 17 February

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-390-2025

Information: Technical: Corporal NC Mosia, Tel: 012-355-4200, 076-525-6737. General: Captain MG Mmekwa, Tel:012-649-6700, E-mail: mmantwa.mmekwa@dod.mil.za

Closing date: 4 March 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, internet, WiFi, internet service provider, ISP

A service provider is also sought for the outsourcing of the installation of internet services at the Personnel Service School, Thaba Tshwane for 24 months. DOD PROC PLAN 25-26/HR DIV/2447

Compulsory briefing: 18 February

Tender no: CPSC/B/PC/417/2025

Information: Technical: Warrant officer RA Lemeko, Tel: 012 674 6583 or 073 735 8750. General: Captain MG Mmekwa, Tel:012-649-6700, E-mail: mmantwa.mmekwa@dod.mil.za

Closing date: 5 March 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP

Finally, the department wishes to outsource the installation of internet/WiFi services for 24 months at South African National War College, St George Hotel. DOD PROC PLAN 25-26 / HR DIV /2895

Compulsory briefing: 19 February

Tender no: CPSC/B/PC/416/2025

Information: Technical: Warrant officer RA Lemeko, Tel: 012 674 6583 or 073 735 8750. General: Captain MG Mmekwa, Tel:012-649-6700

Closing date: 4 March 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, internet, WiFi, internet service provider, ISP

Request for information

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

The department is looking for information on an integrated solution/system linked to standard operating procedures (end-to-end solution) for the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 February – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RFI-5/2/1/2/1-2025.2026

Information: E-mail: clccbids@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 6 March 2026

­­­­Tags: software, standard operating procedures