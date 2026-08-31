Top ICT tenders: Home Affairs expands revenue admin tender

Bidders for the Home Affairs revenue administration system must plan and price for a larger, two‑tier footprint of 275 fixed sites and 230 mobile units.

It a good week for the hardware sector on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, as several large public sector institutions look to address equipment requirements.

The Department of Home Affairs takes the top spot, however, with its revised request for the supply, hosting, maintenance and support of the revenue administration system.

Originally advertised in June, the new tender updates the number of sites from a generic “400+” footprint to a clearly broken‑down network of fixed sites and mobile units, with greater emphasis placed on point-of-sale (PoS) and mobile office integrations.

The earlier request had explicitly listed standalone kiosks alongside e‑Home as transaction channels. However, the updated tender reframes endpoints to emphasise PoS devices and mobile offices/trucks as primary transaction channels and ties payment processing and reconciliation more tightly to these contexts.

This will mean that bidders must now plan and price for a larger, two‑tier footprint made up of 275 fixed sites and 230 mobile units, affecting licences, deployment teams, travel/logistics and support capacity.

The core function remains the same, with the system be expected to facilitate collection, reconciliation and Basic Accounting System reporting, real‑time interfaces with internal systems, and secure payment gateway support. Integration with departmental systems such as service manager, live‑capture, automated citizen processor and branch queuing management system also remains as a requirement.

Only suppliers accredited through SITA’s RFB 1183 transversal contract are eligible to apply.

The department is also calling for the installation, moving, adding, changing and disposal of branch queue management system equipment and consumables. This will cover home affairs offices, banks , malls and branches nationwide for three years on an as and when required basis.

The department’s tender document reveals the number of sites per province:

Eastern Cape – 32

Free State – 13

Gauteng – 34

KwaZulu‑Natal – 27

Limpopo – 21

Mpumalanga - 16

Northern Cape – 12

North West – 15

Western Cape – 22

Only service providers registered on SITA transversal contract RFB 2009-2022 are eligible to apply.

The department will hold non-compulsory briefings for both tenders on 4 September, before submissions close on 18 September.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The South African Revenue Service wishes to appoint a supplier for the provision of server support services under tower S. The organisation says it currently makes use of server equipment from Dell but given the constantly evolving landscape of server devices, a changing mix of devices, brands and models are anticipated to be introduced during the term.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is looking for a service provider for the provision of a third-party risk management solution, including support and maintenance. The fund says it wishes to enhance and standardise its approach to third-party risk management through the implementation of an integrated third-party risk management process and supporting technology platform. The solutions should enable the effective management of third-party onboarding, due diligence, risk assessment, monitoring, remediation, reporting and offboarding across the full third-party lifecycle.

The RAF is also calling for the rental of high-volume document scanners, including installation, maintenance and support for its offices nationwide. The fund says its claims staff handle and process high volumes of physical documents as part of its business operations. Physical handling of documents introduces challenges of logistics, physical document storage and process inefficiencies. It believes the document scanners could help it address these challenges by introducing efficiency and speed to the process of digitising documents.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development requires a service provider to render maintenance of Hexagon software licences and the customised requirements for three years for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information (CDNGI), Cape Town. The department explains that all the directorates within the CDNGI use the Hexagon software to generate, maintain, update and disseminate the geospatial data required to map South Africa.

The Department of Electricity and Energy is advertising for the procurement of servers, storage, licences, configuration and migration services, as well as a support and maintenance SLA. Proposals must include virtual server hosts, storage, appropriate virtualisation licences, deployment and configuration, virtual machines migration and transfer of technical skills to the department’s technical team.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is advertising for the establishment of a new five-year development, support and licence maintenance agreement for the BeyondTrust remote support system. Technical solution development will include remote control and screen sharing; annotations; remote mobile device camera sharing; file sharing and transfer session; unattended remote access; multi-monitor navigation; scalability and security; audit and compliance; cross-platform compatibility; fast connectivity; integrations; and solution management.

SITA also requires the renewal of RedHat Enterprise Linux subscription licences for the Department of Employment and Labour. The agency says the department uses the RedHat operating system in application and database environments to host its critical production systems.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of enterprise architecture and business process modelling services. The aim of the project is to enable the organisation's digital transformation, strengthen governance, improve operational efficiency, and support the achievement of Sanral Horizon 2030 and Digital Strategy 2030, it says. The engagement will include establishing governance frameworks, developing current-state and future-state architectures, modelling business processes, identifying automation opportunities, configuring enterprise repositories, implementing organisational change management, developing ICT ways of work, and building internal capability through structured knowledge transfer.

New tenders

South African Revenue Service

SARS wishes to appoint a supplier for the provision of server support services (Tower S), for three years, with an option to extend for two years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: SARS RFP 03/2026

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 012-422-4000, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 23 September 2026

­­Tags: hardware, servers, services, support and maintenance

Department of Home Affairs

A service provider is sought for the supply, hosting, maintenance and support of the revenue administration system at various civic affairs offices, mobile offices that will integrate with various applicable platforms (e-Home) to enable the department to collect, record and report revenue due to the Department of Home Affairs (RSA only) as per the Public Finance Management Act, treasury regulations and departmental revenue policy, as well as standard operating procedures through SITA RFB 1183 contract.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: DHA16-2026

Information: George Gorekwang, Tel: 012-406-2668, E-mail: george.gorekwang@dha.gov.za

Closing date: 18 September 2026

­­­­Tags: software, revenue administration, hosting, services, support and maintenance

The department is also calling for a service provider for the installing, moving, adding, changing and disposal of branch queue management system equipment and consumables at Home Affairs offices, banks and malls branches nationwide for three years through SITA RFB 2009-2022 contract.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: DHA17-2026

Information: Lesego Diratsagae, Tel: 012-406-2722, E-mail: lesego.diratsage@dha.gov.za

Closing date: 18 September 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, software, queue management system, disposal

Road Accident Fund

The RAF is looking for a service provider for the provision of a third-party risk management solution, including support and maintenance for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 September, Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RAF/2026/00054

Information: Ntanganedzeni Mutheiwana, Tel:012-429-5458, E-mail: ntanganedzeni@raf.co.za

Closing date: 2 October 2026

­­Tags: software, security, risk management, services, support and maintenance

The fund is also calling for the rental of high-volume document scanners, including installation, maintenance and support for RAF offices nationwide for two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: RAF/2026/00055

Information: Bathabile Mahlangu, Tel:012-621-1719, E-mail: bathabilem@raf.co.za

Closing date: 2 October 2026

­­Tags: hardware, imaging, scanning, services, support and maintenance

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The department requires a service provider to render maintenance of Hexagon software licences and the customised requirements for three years (2026-2029) for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information, Cape Town.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 September

Tender no: SSC WC 09 (2026/2027)

Information: Mzubanzi Mntumni, Tel:021-464-7911, E-mail: mzubanzi.mntumni@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 14 September 2026

­­Tags: software, services, support and maintenance

Department of Electricity and Energy

The national department is advertising for the procurement of servers, storage, licences, configuration and migration services, and support and maintenance SLA for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 7 September

Tender no: DEE/004/2026/27

Information: Gji Samuel Msiza, Tel:012-406-7910, E-mail: samuel.msiza@dee.gov.za

Closing date: 18 September 2026

­­Tags: hardware, servers, storage, licensing, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is advertising for the establishment of a new five-year development, support and licence maintenance agreement for the BeyondTrust remote support system for SITA.

Compulsory briefing: 8 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3280/2026 - (ERP No 482010)

Information: Ntombenhle Mkhize, Tel:033-260-3187, E-mail: Ntombenhle.Mkhize@sita.co.za

Closing date: 18 September 2026

­­Tags: software, software development, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

SITA also requires the renewal of RHEL subscription licenses for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3278/2026 - (ERP No 478020)

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel:012-367-3995, E-mail: Elelwani.Mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 21 September 2026

­­Tags: software, Linux, open source software, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

South African National Roads Agency

Sanral wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of enterprise architecture and business process modelling services for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 1 September – Virtual

Tender no: NRA 2026/0555

Information: Tel:012-844-8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO7@sanral.co.za

Closing date: 28 September 2026

­­Tags: services, professional services, enterprise architecture, EA, business process modelling, BPM