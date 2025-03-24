Top ICT tenders: Home affairs invests in facial image capturing

The Department of Home Affairs has 407 facial imaging booths spread across the country.

It’s even quieter on National Treasury’s eTender Portal as ongoing uncertainty over government’s budget and a short week combined to make procurement officers more circumspect.

The Department of Home Affairs stands out with its request for facial imaging booths, including support, maintenance, installation, movement, addition, change and decommission services.

The department notes it has introduced facial image capturing booths as part of its modernisation efforts.

“These booths are critical for processing passport applications, ID books and other vital documents that require biometric verification. The success of this system depends on ensuring the booths are fully operational, secure and technologically up to date,” it says.

This means that regular maintenance is essential to prevent system downtime, reduce the risk of technical failures and ensure compliance with biometric security standards.

Meanwhile, the lifecycle management of the booths − including the installation of new booths, relocation as needed, upgrades and decommissioning of outdated equipment − will help to maintain an efficient and scalable operation.

The department has a total of 407 facial imaging booths spread across the country, with Gauteng hosting the most units at 109 and the Free State the least with 22 units.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to procure a threat intelligence solution with support and maintenance. The solution is required to protect SITA and its clients’ assets on a 24/7/365 basis for cyber security attacks. It should help the agency to automatically detect, hunt, prevent, analyse, respond to and report on cyber security threats and incidents.

The State Security Agency is calling for a claims data analysis and monitoring tool for its member and provider claims, including support and maintenance. The requirement relates to the self-administered in-house Optimum Medical Scheme (OPMED) which was established to cater for the members of the Civilian Intelligence Services appointed under the Intelligence Services Act. The agency says the OPMED forensic unit is an integral component within OPMED, responsible for fraud detection and prevention management, and provides necessary evaluation on the potential for the occurrence of fraud, waste and abuse.

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) wishes to appoint a contractor for the upgrade of the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system at Cape Town International Airport. ACSA notes the SCADA system operates, controls and monitors its baggage handling system. The hardware and software require an upgrade due to its life span and Windows operating system patches that are no longer compatible with the current system, which brings challenges to having an optimal operating system.

The Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure invites bids for the supply and delivery of 200 laptops and 100 desktops. The department will apply the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, where 80 points will be allocated to price and 20 points to specific goals.

Oudtshoorn Municipality in the Western Cape municipality wishes to procure renewal of its e-mail security system. Interested bidders will need to contact the municipality for the tender documents.

Kgetlengrivier Local municipality in the North West province is advertising for an enterprise resource planning, mSCOA integrated financial system. The system should include supply chain management; ledger/finalised reporting; billing; planning and budgeting; inventory; assets; annual licensing maintenance; training and support; human resource management and payroll module; and annual maintenance.

Centlec, a municipal entity distributing electricity within Mangaung Metro Municipality, invites service providers for the provisioning of ICT software and licensing.The successful bidder will be responsible for procurement, renewal and monitoring all software licences in full compliance with Centlec's requirements as needed. The entity has approximately 600 users.

Nkomazi Local Municipality invites proposals for the installation and maintenance of internet and data services infrastructure. The tender documentation will be available from 26 March on the eTender portal.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) closes the issue with a request for information from cloud service providers. Its aim is to determine the number of service providers and their service portfolio relating to the provisioning of cloud services. This will give SAMSA a comprehensive view of the market and services portfolios.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to procure a threat intelligence solution with support and maintenance for three years.

Tender no: RFB 3071-2024

Information: Mpfareleni Muneri, Tel: 012 367 3951, E-mail: Mpfareleni.Muneri@sita.co.za

Closing date: 11 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, threat intelligence

Department of Home Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide support, maintenance and installation, movement, addition, change and decommission services for facial image capturing booths for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 March – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: DHA05-2025

Information: Danzel Mohajane, Tel: 012 406 7099, E-mail: Danzel.Mohajane@dha.gov.za

Closing date: 11 April 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, biometrics, security, facial recognition, services, support and maintenance

State Security Agency

A service provider is sought to provide claims data analysis and a monitoring tool for member and provider claims, including support and maintenance for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 March

Tender no: SSA/13/2024-25

Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: 012 426 2331, E-mail: Nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za

Closing date: 22 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, claims management, data analysis, services, support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA wishes to appoint a contractor for the upgrade of a SCADA supervisory control and data acquisition system at Cape Town International Airport for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 1 April – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 311 115 664 961, Passcode: u45SX9MA

Tender no: CTIA7678/2024/RFP

Information: Tshenani Nepfumbada, E-mail: tshenani.nepfumbada@airports.co.za

Closing date: 30 April 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, professional services, supervisory control and data acquisition, SCADA

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Eastern Cape

The provincial department invites bids for the supply and delivery of 200 laptops and 100 desktops, as per specification.

Tender no: SCMU5- 25/26-0005

Information: Yavela Sofika, Tel: 040 602 4188, E-mail: yavela.sofika@ecdpw.gov.za

Closing date: 15 April 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, computing, mobility, laptops, desktops

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality wishes to procure renewal of its e-mail security system.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER: TD 06/03/2025

Information: S Njoko, Tel: 044 203 2178, E-mail: siphumelelo@oudtmun.gov.za

Closing date: 7 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, security, e-mail, e-mail security

Kgetlengrivier Local municipality

The North West municipality is advertising for an ERP, MSCOA integrated financial system for three years.

Tender no: KRLM/BTO/BID:01/2024-2025 (RE-ADVERTISEMENT)

Information: Maria Mafokoane, Tel: 078 148 0977, E-mail: motlhalem@yahoo.com

Closing date: 9 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, ERP, enterprise resource planning

Centlec

The municipal entity distributing electricity within Mangaung Metro Municipality invites service providers for the provisioning of ICT software and licensing for 36 months.

Tender no: CD48/2025

Information: Daniel Malokase, Tel: 051 412 2634, E-mail: Daniel.Malokase@centlec.co.za

Closing date: 25 April 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing

Nkomazi Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the installation and maintenance of internet and data services infrastructure for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 April

Tender no: NKO 16/2025

Information: R Mabuza, Tel: 013 790 0245, E-mail: Richard.Mabuza@nkomazi.gov.za

Closing date: 6 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, data services, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA would like to request information from cloud service providers to determine the number of service providers and their service portfolio relating to the provisioning of cloud services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 March – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 357 577 798, 054 Passcode: TT99K5BT

Tender no: SAMSA/RFI-01/2024/25

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: 012 366 2600, E-mail: zasibiya@samsa.org.za

Closing date: 9 April 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, cloud computing