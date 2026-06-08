Top ICT tenders: Home Affairs targets revenue administration

The Department of Home Affairs wants to appoint a service provider for the supply, hosting, maintenance and support of a revenue admin system at civic affairs and mobile offices.

It’s a mixed bag for the ICT sector from National Treasury’s eTenders Portal as activity once again sees a dip. This means the industry will need to consider requests from municipalities, agencies and state-owned entities for opportunities.

Home Affairs is the only national department to feature in this edition, with its desire to appoint a service provider for the supply, hosting, maintenance and support of revenue administration system at various civic affairs and mobile offices.

This system will be expected to integrate with various applicable platforms – such as e-Home and kiosks – to enable it to collect, record and report revenue due to the Department of Home Affairs in South Africa.

“The department receives its revenue through the sale of goods and services from civic and immigration affairs by issuance of enabling documents in the republic and abroad with the assistance of DIRCO. In terms of local collections, branch Civic Affairs is the main contributor of revenue generated from travel documents, re-issue of identity documents/smart cards, births, marriages and death certificates, as well as related amendments to enabling documents,” the department states.

It reveals this revenue is generated at over 400 revenue administering sites, offices and mobile units, as well as on the e-Home Affairs platform and on kiosks portals.

The successful service provider will be expected to supply the department with a solution that facilitates the collection, reconciliation and reporting as well as related services for the revenue administration in its local operations, including limited international e-VISA operations.

In terms of the administration of the collection of revenue, the department says it has created an adequate environment by deploying revenue administering mechanisms and related procedures to be used for the identification, recording and reporting of such in the financial statements through the Basic Accounting Systems (BAS) system. The required automated revenue system must be able to interface with BAS for reporting of the revenue collected.

The system will also be expected to facilitate real-time interface or integration with the department’s various systems, including service manager, live-capture, automated citizen processor, branch queuing management system, e-Home platform, standalone departmental kiosks and point-of-sales devices.

Additionally, the service provider will need to provide payment gateway functionality, with adequate transactional referencing through direct bank integration, that facilitates efficient and secure payment processing from cash and cards payments, and electronic funds transfers facilities, as well as all other generally accepted payment methods.

It must also facilitate an automated reconciliation of all payment transactions for enabling documents applied for by the clients at various department’s service channels to BAS on a daily basis that integrates with National Treasury BAS to post successfully reconciled transactions.

The department will not hold a briefing session for this tender, with submissions closing on 26 June. Only bidders that are accredited on SITA transversal tender RFB 1183 are eligible to apply.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission is inviting certified service providers to bid for upgrading of its existing K2 application to the latest version in all the relevant environments and to provide licences. The CIPC says it is in the process of reviewing the implementation of business services it employs for its various business pursuits using the K2 system as one of the technological components.

is inviting certified service providers to bid for upgrading of its existing K2 application to the latest version in all the relevant environments and to provide licences. The CIPC says it is in the process of reviewing the implementation of business services it employs for its various business pursuits using the K2 system as one of the technological components. The Limpopo Department of Education is looking for a service provider for the support and maintenance of its electronic document and records management system (EDRMS). The contract will include enhancement, customisation, rollout and training across all departmental structures, including its head office, 10 district offices, 140 circuit offices and 3 610 schools.

is looking for a service provider for the support and maintenance of its electronic document and records management system (EDRMS). The contract will include enhancement, customisation, rollout and training across all departmental structures, including its head office, 10 district offices, 140 circuit offices and 3 610 schools. Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) is inviting proposals for the supply, support and maintenance of the audit management system. This system will aid in audit planning, audit scheduling, documenting findings and initiating investigations. It will also help manage compliance, facilitate walkthroughs and perform data analysis, allowing ACSA to identify weaknesses, inefficiencies and non-compliance issues and take corrective actions as needed. The system must comply with the latest global IIA standards.

ACSA is also advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of IT telecommunication services. This will include the provision of a unified voice, video and data network that will connect all its local and international airports throughout South Africa, while ensuring seamless integration with public cloud services. The network should accommodate ACSA’s requirements for both on-premises client-server communications and public cloud utilisation, supporting the organisation’s digital transformation objectives.

is also advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of IT telecommunication services. This will include the provision of a unified voice, video and data network that will connect all its local and international airports throughout South Africa, while ensuring seamless integration with public cloud services. The network should accommodate ACSA’s requirements for both on-premises client-server communications and public cloud utilisation, supporting the organisation’s digital transformation objectives. Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is calling for the provisioning (design, supply and installation) of ICT UTP cabling infrastructure.

is calling for the provisioning (design, supply and installation) of ICT UTP cabling infrastructure. The municipality also requires provisioning (design, supply and installation) of ICT wireless infrastructure.

also requires provisioning (design, supply and installation) of ICT wireless infrastructure. Eskom is inviting bids for the provision of a “Wage Bureau” functionality (outsourced system functionality with system support and the execution of the function included), for Eskom Group Capital Projects. This enterprise‑level assurance function was established to provide Eskom’s Group Capital Division with a unified, independent mechanism for validating contractor wage information, strengthening financial governance, and ensuring consistent, audit‑ready compliance across multiple construction and refurbishment projects. Originally developed for large‑scale projects such as Medupi and Kusile to address systemic weaknesses in contractor wage accuracy and verification, the Wage Bureau has since evolved into a strategic governance tool that supports Eskom’s broader mandate for financial discipline, project predictability and risk management, it says.

The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) requires the services of a competent service provider to assist with the renewal of several Manage Engine software licences. SANSA says it makes use of various Manage Engine products as part of its IT operations, including IT service management, patch management as well as AD management.

requires the services of a competent service provider to assist with the renewal of several Manage Engine software licences. SANSA says it makes use of various Manage Engine products as part of its IT operations, including IT service management, patch management as well as AD management. SANSA also wishes to engage with Sage business partner services. The agency says it utilises a suite of enterprise business solutions from Sage. The appointed service provider will be required to provide end-to-end maintenance, support and continuous improvement for the various platforms.

New tenders

Department of Home Affairs

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, hosting, maintenance and support of revenue administration system at various civic affairs offices, mobile offices that will integrate with various applicable platforms (e-home and kiosks) to enable it to collect, record and report revenue due to the Department of Home Affairs (SA only) as per the public finance standard operating procedures, through SITA RFB 1183 transversal contract.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 June – Microsoft Teams

Note: Only bidders that are accredited on SITA RFB 1183 are eligible to apply.

Tender no: DHA06-2026

Information: George Gorekwang, Tel:012-406-2668, E-mail: george.gorekwang@dha.gov.za

Closing date: 26 June 2026

­­Tags: software, revenue administration

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The CIPC is inviting service providers to bid for upgrading of its existing K2 application to the latest version in all the relevant environments and to provide licences.

Tender no: CIPC 02-2026-2027

Information: Hans Mmako, Tel:087-743-7105, E-mail: hmmako@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 6 July 2026

­­Tags: software, software licensing, business process automation, services

Department of Education, Limpopo

A service provider is sought for the support and maintenance of the department's EDRMS for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 June

Tender no: LDE/B06/2026/27

Information: GSS Mabunda, Tel:015-290-7670, E-mail: MabundaGSS@edu.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 26 June 2026

­­Tags: software, electronic document and records management system, EDRMS, services, support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the supply, support and maintenance of the audit management system for a maximum period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: COR7778/2025/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel:011-723-1483, E-mail: Sydney.Mfeka@airports.co.za

Closing date: 10 July 2026

­­Tags: software, audit management, services, support and maintenance

ACSA is also advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of IT telecommunication services for 84 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: COR8241/2026/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel:011-723-1483, E-mail: Sydney.Mfeka@airports.co.za

Closing date: 24 July 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, services, support and maintenance

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

The Eastern Cape metro is calling for the provisioning (design, supply and installation) of ICT UTP cabling infrastructure.

Tender no: SCM/1353/G/2025-2026

Information: C James, Tel:041-506-1431, E-mail: cjames@mandelametro.gov.za

Closing date: 30 July 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, hardware, networking, UTP cabling

The municipality also requires provisioning (design, supply and installation) of ICT wireless infrastructure

Tender no: SCM/1356/G/2025-2026

Information: C James, Tel:041-506-1431, E-mail: cjames@mandelametro.gov.za

Closing date: 30 July 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, hardware, networking, wireless

Eskom

Bids are invited for the provision of a Wage Bureau functionality (outsourced system functionality with system support and the execution of the function included), for Eskom Group Capital Projects.

Tender no: E2992GCDMWPGC

Information: Mthunzi Mgaju, Tel:011-800-4523, E-mail: mgajum@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 6 July 2026

­­Tags: software, human capital management, HCM, services, support and maintenance

South African National Space Agency

The agency requires the services of a competent service provider to assist with the renewal of several Manage Engine software licences for three years.

Tender no: CO/101/06/2026

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel:012-844-6834, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za

Closing date: 3 July 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software licences

SANSA also wishes to engage with Sage business partner services for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 June – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CO/102/06/2026

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel:012-844-6834, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za

Closing date: 3 July 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services