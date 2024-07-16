Top ICT tenders: ICASA reissues calls for spectrum help

The implementation of the IMT roadmap is an enormous spectrum management undertaking, says ICASA.

It’s another quiet week for the ICT sector as public sector interest in technology turns to smaller requests for quotations.

However, those in the telecommunications and broadcasting sector will want to pay attention to the issue, as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is once again looking to update key frequency projects.

In the first tender, the regulator is calling for a service provider to assist it with the updating, development and implementation of the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) 2025 roadmap in line with the National Radio Frequency Plan 2021.

In the tender documentation, the regulator acknowledges the implementation of the IMT roadmap is “an enormous spectrum management undertaking in both scale and scope”.

“A key driver for the deployment of IMT frequency bands is the need to ensure mobile broadband plays its role in meeting the objectives of ‘broadband for all’ encapsulated in the targets of SA Connect,” it says.

ICASA says its “strategic outcome-oriented goal” is to facilitate investment in and access to broadband infrastructure for sustainable socio-economic development, and its strategic objective is to increase access to broadband spectrum from the currently assigned bandwidth of 850MHz to make available at least 18 588MHz for assignment by 2030.

In a second, linked tender the regulator is looking for assistance with the updating of the 2013 and 2019 Radio Frequency Migration Plan (RFMP), and the development and implementation of a 2025 RFMP in alignment with the 2021 National Radio Frequency Plan.

“The Radio Frequency Migration Plan and the IMT roadmap must identify the destination bands for migrating users or uses to the appropriate destination band, which will vary from user to user, depending on the specific requirements of the user and its uses,” it says.

In a final tender, ICASA requires assistance with the determination of reasonable compensation and fees in the deployment of electronic communication networks and facilities.

The successful bidder will advise the regulator on relevant legal and regulatory frameworks governing property or landowner compensation for access to land or property by licensees with regards to the deployment of these networks and facilities. This includes access to government infrastructure, servitudes, communal land, and public and private land and property.

The scope of work includes the provision of recommendations for dispute resolution mechanisms in cases where agreement cannot be reached between landowners and licensees.

Tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is calling for Kofax Scanning software licences and assurance, implementation, maintenance and support services. SITA notes the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has approximately 2 500 Kofax end-users country-wide at approximately 850 sites.

SITA is also advertising for renewal of Veeam backup licences for the hyper-converged infrastructure solution. This will enable the agency to continue rendering services to the Department of Defence.



The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) wishes to acquire audit-specific data analytics software. This forms part of its decision to enhance its audit approach through the utilisation of computer-assisted audit techniques, to enable a more proactive and comprehensive view for effective risk management, business assurance and audit efficiency. This will also assist in identification of data anomalies and risks that can threaten the CIPC.

The CIPC is also calling for onsite/remote maintenance and support for its suite of Oracle 12.2.1/19c and Informix 12.10 databases.



The South African Social Security Agency invites proposals from Microsoft-accredited partners to provide an enterprise project governance tool (EPGT), through a limited bidding process. The agency notes its current EPGT has become obsolete and cannot be maintained, which has resulted in it not being able to monitor the projects and get technical assistance from the OEM.



Sentech is looking for a service provider to supply, deliver and commission a system upgrade using DVB SIS (single illumination system) on the Sentech digital terrestrial television (DTT) network with multiple operators and regions, and direct-to-home (DTH) linking networks. It notes its proprietary DTH-compatible system has reached its end of life and support. As a result, it wishes to replace the system for its DTH and DTT platforms, which must be DVB-T2 adaptable for its transmitter sites and end-user devices. The system must also be interoperable with the set-top box manufacturer's receivers and middleware, conforming to DVB or other broadcast proprietary standards.



Sentech also invites qualifying service providers to apply for enterprise development support. It notes its socio-economic enterprise development aims to grow and develop a pool of entrepreneurs in the ICT sector. As part of developing the next generation of pioneering entrepreneurs, Sentech aims to support SMME growth.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

A service provider is sought to provide Kofax Scanning software licences and assurance, implementation, maintenance and support services for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2900/2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: konwabo.mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 5 August 2024

­Tags: Software, imaging, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

SITA is also advertising for renewal of Veeam backup licences for the hyper-converged infrastructure solution for the Department of Defence.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2899/2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: konwabo.mbolekwa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 5 August 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, backup

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to supply CIPC with an audit-specific data analytics software.

Compulsory briefing: 29 July – Meeting ID: 373 832 632 486, Passcode: 23rwhT

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:05/2024/2025

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 16 August 2024

­Tags: Software, data analytics, analytics

The CIPC is also calling for onsite/remote maintenance and support for its databases.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:04/2024/2025

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 12 August 2024

­Tags: Services, databases, support and maintenance

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

A service provider is sought to assist the authority with updating of the IMT roadmap 2014 and 2019, developing and implementing the IMT roadmap 2025 in alignment with the National Radio Frequency Plan 2021 for 12 months on 80/20 PPPFA 2000: Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ICASA 24-2024 IMT ROADMAP

Information: Bid Administration office, Tel: 012 568 3000, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za

Closing date: 6 August 2024

­­Tags: Telecommunications, mobile, cellular, broadband, services, professional services, consulting, frequency, spectrum

ICASA is also looking for a service provider to assist it with updating of the Radio Frequency Migration Plan 2013 and 2019, developing and implementing the Radio Frequency Migration Plan 2025 in alignment with the National Radio Frequency Plan 2021 for 12 months on 80/20 PPPFA 2000: Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ICASA 25-2024 RADIO FREQUENCY MIGRATION

Information: Bid Administration office, Tel: 012 568 3000, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za

Closing date: 6 August 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, broadband, services, professional services, consulting, frequency, spectrum

The regulator requires a service provider to assist it in determining reasonable compensation and fees in the deployment of electronic communication networks and facilities for 18 months on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000: Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ICASA 22-2024

Information: Bid Administration office, Tel: 012 568 3000, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za

Closing date: 6 August 2024

­­Tags: Telecommunications, electronics communication networks, compensation

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from Microsoft-accredited partners to provide the EPGT for three years, through a limited bidding process.

Tender no: SASSA:07-24-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: 012 400 2412, E-mail: SASSAEPGT2024@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 31 July 2024

­Tags: Software, governance, security

Sentech

The company is looking for a service provider to supply, deliver and commission a system upgrade using DVB SIS (single illumination system) on the Sentech DTT network with multiple operators and regions and DTH linking networks for three years.

Tender no: SENT-026-2024-25

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 30 July 2024

­Tags: Broadcasting, networking, digital video broadcasting, single illumination system, digital terrestrial television, DTT, direct-to-home, DTH

Sentech also invites qualifying service providers to apply for enterprise development support.

Tender no: SEED-001-ED- 2024-24=5

Information: Nomawonga, Tel: 011 471 4625, E-mail: magobolon@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 8 August 2024

­Tags: Services, enterprise development